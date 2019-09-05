Peterson Hospice volunteers sought

Peterson Hospice is looking for caring, compassionate volunteers, and has volunteer training scheduled for Sept. 10-11 in Kerrville.

Volunteers provide helping hands in a variety of opportunities within this organization.

Those opportunities include creating floral gifts in bud vases for patients; pet therapy visits; music therapy; and volunteers who are veterans who can visit with other veterans.

The training sessions are scheduled 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Peterson Hospice building, 250 Cully Dr., Kerrville, in the conference room. Meals and snacks are provided.

For more information or to register, call 258-7497; or email Luann Stancil at lstancil@petersohhealth. com.

Stancil said they now provide this volunteer training twice each year.

The next dates after Sept. 10-11 will be in the spring in April of 2020.

Stancil, volunteer coordinator, said, “If you have a heart that likes to give back to others and a little time, we invite you to come to the next training and join other area residents by becoming a Peterson Hospice volunteer. We are in need of ‘patient volunteers’ in Kerrville and the surrounding areas. We also can always use more gentlemen as volunteers and are in need of volunteers who are veterans.”

She said men patients are surrounded by women caregivers, and would rather talk to a man.

“And if the male patient is a military veteran, we try to find a veteran from the same branch of service,” she said.

“It’s important to say that, after training, each volunteer determines their own days and times to work. We have volunteers who work from one hour a week up to five hours a week,” said Stancil.

“We go to wherever the patients are, within 50 miles radius of Kerrville, including Mountain Home, Junction and Boerne.”

Prospective volunteers are requested to sign up as quickly as possible to allow time for background checks to be done.

She said if possible volunteers will call her by the afternoon of Sept. 9, just before training begins, she can send them an application that they can bring to the training the next morning, completed, and the required background checks can be done after the two days of training are finished.

The first day of class is planned to include a welcome, followed by introductions and a chance for each volunteer to say what made them want to volunteer with this group.

The Hospice Movement will be defined; and a discussion held on “confidentiality and the HIPPA rules.”

Grief and loss, nursing homes and marketing; nursing care; and log sheets also will be discussed.

Volunteers will learn about spiritual issues from a chaplain; patients’ rights and communication; hospice and the nursing home, and safety and infection control; the role of social workers; Alzheimer’s and community outreach; and emergency preparedness.

The two-day training covers all different areas; and current volunteers also attend the training to add to the discussion and answer questions.

“They always ask, ‘What made you want to volunteer?’ A lot of the time, a parent had been on hospice, and they want to give back or pay it forward,” she said. “Most come from having an experience with hospice.”

The volunteers learn about Alzheimer’s and dementia; and get ideas for activities to do with those patients.

Hospice volunteers are regular visitors for Hospice patients, and sometimes read books to them or have discussions about books they’ve read, and sometimes exchange books, in addition to talking about local and world news, or places they’ve traveled.

Hospice volunteers sometimes do shopping or errands for their assigned patients.

Music Therapy

Currently the Peterson Hospice program has two volunteers in their Music Therapy program.

They are Lynda Ables and Sonja Johnson, both of Kerrville.

No One Dies Alone

When trained Hospice volunteers are willing, Stancil said they also send them to be present as a dying patient with no family members available is considered 48 hours or less from passing away.

She said they are usually elderly with no family; or perhaps a stranger or visitor to this area and the victim of a vehicle accident. This service is activated by the hospital or staff of a facility.

She said those volunteers provide soft music in the room and lotion to use on the patient, and are expected to talk quietly to the patient. They need to let the patient know he or she is there to be with them; and give their full attention to the patient.

These volunteers work in two-hour shifts, and Stancil said this can happen in a hospital room or at a local care facility.

“Sometimes they are our very own patients already,” she said.

Each section of the training has a quiz following it, but everyone does it together, with lots of interaction.

Pathways

They also will discuss Pathways, a program that is provided for those with a life-limiting illness, but not terminally ill.

This program provides social support and someone to check on them, a “tuck-in” program. Calls are made to them, usually on Thursdays, to see how they’re doing, to make sure they have all their medications and other needs by the weekend. There’s time to fix things for the client before Friday afternoon. And the weekend crews don’t have to deal with any problems or deliveries.

Floral program

Peterson Hospice is the recipient of donated flowers from area florists; and on Tuesdays these volunteers meet to put flowers in small bud vases for the patients.

When they get them arranged, they take the flowers to the patients’ homes and nursing care facilities.

Pet Therapy

“If someone has a good, calm, friendly dog, we could use them for pet therapy,” she said. “Some patients are not responsive except to a dog visiting them.”

Stancil said they also have a one volunteer right now who owns a hair salon, and gives her time to go to patient’s residences to give them haircuts.

One important “rule” in all the Hospice volunteer activities is, the second the volunteer thinks a patient needs a nurse, they are to call the office immediately.

The volunteers do not give medications or do any of the medical aspects of the patient’s care.

The volunteers spend their time listening. Patients have incredible stories. The volunteers sometimes help them write letters. Sometimes a patient has something they want to get off their chest.

Stancil said in a past case, a Hospice volunteer spent two hours with a Kerrville area patient while they used Skype for her to see her grandson’s wedding.