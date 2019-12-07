Funk seeking Libertarian Party nomination for Kerr sheriff

The Libertarian Party of Kerr County has received an application for nomination of a candidate for Sheriff of Kerr County in the November 2020 general election. The application will be considered at the County Convention in March. The application comes from Warren Funk, who is also chair of the Kerr County party.

He has provided the following state- ment to accompany the announcement of his application.

“I am seeking the nomination of the Libertarian Party of Kerr County for the office of Sheriff. Let me tell you why I take this step and introduce myself.

“America is an idea based on the concepts of property rights, personal ownership and the sovereignty of the citizen.

“These concepts underlie the stirring ideals enunciated by the Founders in the immortal words of the Declaration of Independence: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.’

“It is inarguable that we have often failed to achieve these high ideals. Past lapses must only make us more determined to do better in the future.

“We are suffering in a truly poisonous political environment. What is less obvious is that the daily spectacle from Washington is providing cover for a federal government that constantly intrudes further into our lives, that spies on all of us and consistently operates well outside the limits our Constitution is supposed to set. Most of our representatives don’t care. Remember Speaker Pelosi’s response when questioned about the constitutional basis for Obamacare: “Are you serious?” It’s going to get worse.

“County government must be held to the same standard as any other level. Its primary duty is to secure our natural rights. The oath of office gives first place to “preserve, protect and defend” the U.S. Constitution. As a naturalized citizen, I’ve already taken that oath once, and I am more than ready to do so again.

“In county government, it is the office of sheriff that can do the most for the protection of our rights as sovereign citizens.

“This, sadly, is a fact more honored in the breach than the observance. I offer my service to the citizens of Kerr County as your sheriff to fix this. Under my direction, protection and preservation of your natural rights will become the main job of office and staff.

“The duty of the sheriff and the office is not just enforcement of existing laws. Such enforcement must always be done in the framework of the protection of our liberties. That is the change that I will bring.

“You will reasonably wonder what qualifications I bring to the accomplishment of this goal. I must be clear: I have no experience in law enforcement. This is actually an advantage. In our lifetimes we have seen a significant and unfortunate separation between the people and law enforcement. I grew up when the police were our friends, safe to approach with any problem or concern. Today the prudent citizen will first wonder if it is safe to involve law enforcement in their lives. This is unfair to the great majority of law enforcement professionals, but law enforcement is the problem often enough that caution is warranted. Someone steeped in law enforcement experience may not be able to make this shift.

“My main qualification is a firm, unbreakable commitment to protect and preserve your liberties to the best of my ability. I intend to demonstrate this commitment and elaborate on its implications as the campaign proceeds.

“I am retired from a full career as a physicist, in pursuit of scientific and technical advance. I am wed for more than 50 years to my very best friend. We have two strong and intelligent sons, who have married beautiful Texas girls and given us four delightful and accomplished grandchildren.

“I look forward to meeting you, sharing your concerns and convincing you of my fitness for office and my commitment to these ideals.”