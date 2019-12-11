KPD and CPAAA bring holiday joy to local families

When Blue Santa and the “elves” who work with the project met with about 34 area families that include 84 children last Saturday, the families’ Christmas holidays promised to be merrier for the experience.

“Blue Santa” is an annual project planned and carried out by about 50 volunteers from the department’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association and others, as Santa’s volunteer “elves,” jointly with the Kerrville Police Department.

This year this event is more than 30 years old in the Kerrville community.

The CPAAA members have taken over the fundraising and organization of shopping for a long list of children over the years. The organization has 501(c)3 status for donors and fundraising.

Brenda Smith, still coordinator for this year’s holiday aid effort, said they help children from ages birth through 13 years; and started their fundraising efforts and planning with the application process from mid-October to just before Thanksgiving.

Families are invited to apply to be part of this annual gift distribution project by completing an application form and waiting to be notified if their families qualify.

Smith said the application form asks for information that includes:

• A family’s income;

• Family expenses;

• Whether the children are on Medicaid and SNAP;

• If they live in Kerrville or Kerr County;

• A birth certificate for preschoolers and proof of school enrollment for older children;

• Who else lives in the same residence;

• Any special circumstances;

• Sizes for children’s clothing;

• Favorite colors and styles.

“Sometimes the parent or parents are taking care of their own parents too, or a special-needs child; or are single parents, or the guardians may be the grandparents or even the great-grandparents of the children they’re applying to help,” Smith said. “And if they have specific wants or needs for a child, we try to fulfill them if we can.”

She said they take the application forms, and vet and cross-check each family with the Salvation Army and other aid organizations, so the Blue Santa project is not duplicating aid to the same family.

Exceptions are made if a family includes a child age 13, since the Salvation Army is helping other children through age 12. The Blue Santa volunteers help the kids from birth to 13-year-olds.

After their cross-checking this year, they went shopping for 84 children in 34 families for the children’s clothing and “fun stuff.”

“Our shopping is based on the amount of money we have raised,” Smith said, adding they carried the clipboard full of the families’ applications to make sure they bought correct sizes, colors and the kids’ “wants” as much as possible.

At Belk’s Department Store, she said volunteers determined the best sales on children’s clothes, and used what coupons they could.

To provide the children with new shoes, Smith said they cooperated this year with the recent “First Blessings” shoe giveaway event offered among area churches.

For toys, they primarily shopped in Wal-Mart’s toy department; though depending on the children’s requests, Gibson’s carries some of the more “old-fashioned toys.”

Smith said since she and husband Jeff are childless, the toy shopping has sometimes been confusing as well as gratifying.

“The children’s gift requests were either very specific this year or they just said ‘anything’,” Smith said. “And we generally don’t shop for any electronics.”

“This year we saw a lot of interest in ‘slime,’ a lot of requests,” Smith and other volunteers said.

She said “Frozen” - a variety of items based on the characters in the animated movies - was still big on the request lists, plus “LOL” dolls, as wishes. Some of the other volunteers mentioned multiple requests for Nerf guns and Legos building blocks.

After the shopping, the troop of volunteers met at the designated storage site at Ronnie Bock’s RV Sales and Service; and wrapped everything or used a lot of gift bags while sets of new clothes were on hangars, and grouped in plastic bags.

And everything was marked with the number assigned to each family, so when the adults arrived to pick up the gifts and signed in, what they took home matched the holiday wishes and sizes clothing for their specific families.

Families were notified when to go on Saturday to pick up the holiday gifts for the children and asked to arrive in different groups every half hour.

Smith called it a celebration that included Blue Santa and refreshments, the last as much for the many volunteers as for the visiting families.

“It’s also very important that each family get food for their holiday dinner. The local Rotary Clubs provided enough food items for donations to be given to each of the families,” Smith said.

Saturday’s event included a chance for the children to talk to Blue Santa, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus; and refreshments.

For some families, the whole group comes and the children stay busy talking to Santa and other activities, while the parent puts their designated gifts away in a vehicle.

In other families, the children may remain in the vehicle while a parent claims the gifts, or the children may not be with the parent at all, if it’s meant to be a secret.

“We expect a lot of volunteers for distribution day each year. Even if some of them couldn’t go shopping with us, they love to see the kids and how excited they are,” Smith said.

Smith said they got donated toys as well as cash contributions; and after last Saturday they would be giving the “spares” to about 100 children at the Doyle Community Center Christmas event and to the K’Star Emergency Children’s Shelter.

“When they have extra toys and other items, the K’Star staff gives them to children there on their birthdays,” Smith said. “We give some of the toys and presents to the Hill Country Crisis Council shelter for battered women, too, because some of them come with their children. And we get referrals for added children and families from the police officers at other times of the year.”

“The Kerrville Police Department likes the community outreach,” Smith said.