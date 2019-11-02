‘Fill The Plate’ to benefit CAM

The fourth annual Hill Country event titled “Fill the Plate” benefiting the local Christian Assistance Ministry will be held again this year on Nov. 14, and the goal is to provide a nearly–miraculous food source called VitaMeal to the local food pantry.

The event on Nov. 14 will be serving up great fun for attendees, to help feed those in need in Kerr County and more.

The proceeds will benefit CAM by providing the funding to purchase shipments of the 5-pound bags of the rice and lentils mixture VitaMeal, so the CAM volunteers can distribute the bags, one by one, to their clients as part of the help they receive from the nonprofit organization.

Area residents are invited to attend and enjoy great food and fun at this event 6-9 p.m. to be held at Tucker Hall at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter’s St., Kerrville.

Individual tickets are $75 each; and there are $1,000 “First Level” table sponsorships; $1,500 “Second Level” table sponsorships; and $2,500 “VIP” sponsorships.

The sit-down dinner will be catered by Buzzie Hughes of Buzzie’s BBQ.

Attendees will be encouraged to bid on favorite auction items including original art work, guns, quilts, trips and many more.

Auctioneer will be Forrest Meadows for this local event.

There also will be a $5 poster and print table; and those attending can sign up for exciting bucket raffle items.

The annual fundraiser combines the money from dinner tickets, sponsorships, auction and raffle for their announced cause.

Tickets can be purchased by Nov. 8 by phone by calling Mechler at 377-6734, or Ryan at (210) 289-2632. Tickets reserved by phone with a credit card or other payment will be held a a will-call table the night of the event.

But the two ladies said they hope as many people as possible attend, and calls and requests for tickets also will be considered up the night of the event.

Event leaders Joyce Mechler and Karen Ryan said their committee of about 15 people has used proceeds from the previous years’ fundraisers to buy shipments of VitaMeal for CAM.

When they raised about $14,000 in the 2018 event, they used it to supply CAM at the rate of about 40 bags per month; and now they need more funds and want to increase that donation to 70 bags per month.

VitaMeal

The CAM volunteers describe the VitaMeal mixture as “more than just a meal.”

Their information sheet says that on average, CAM serves 1,200 to 1,500 individuals on a monthly basis; and they strive to provide the most nutritious food available.

Their food supply is provided by the combined efforts of local donors, the purchased VitaMeal bags paid for by the fundraising efforts of this local group, and periodic visits to CAM by trucks from the San Antonio Food Bank.

The VitaMeal information sheet says with millions of people dying each year from causes related to malnutrition, it is apparent that existing humanitarian efforts are not adequate to address this pressing problem.

Malnourished people are missing key nutrients in their diets, which can hinder brain, bone and immune system development. It says most humanitarian food consists mainly of grain, such as corn; but many lack other essential nutrients necessary for healthy development.

As part of the development if VitaMeal, Nu Skin’s nutritional scientists with child nutrition experts at the University of California at Davis determined the ingredients and ratios that are well-suited for a malnourished person.

The result is a product that includes highly effective levels of essential vitamins and minerals.

Therefore, the key ingredients of VitaMeal include the following:

• A balance of carbohydrates, protein, fat and fiber;

• Essential fatty acids required for normal brain development, skin health and immune defense;

• Electrolytes necessary for maintaining normal fluid balance and muscle function;

• Vitamin A which is essential for normal sight and immune functions;

• Bone nutrients for normal growth and skeletal development.

VitaMeal is vegetarian and non-dairy, and allows for the easy addition of ingredients to fit every taste and culture, they said.

Each 5-pound package contains enough for 30 meals; or enough food to provide one nutritious meal each day for a month.

The $75 cost of each ticket to the Nov. 14 fundraiser will provide three bags of VitaMeal equaling 90 meals.

Ryan said this product can help bring malnourished people from starvation to a healthy mode.

“It will nourish the children and the elderly, even those who have trouble swallowing. It is very nutritious and provides things actually utilized by the body,” Ryan said. “VitaMeal bags also were sent to the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey.”

She and Mechler said when they order the shipments, they are delivered directly to the CAM building in Kerrville. And when the volunteers there run low (as they did last week), they call Mechler and Ryan to ask for more. Their clients ask for this, they said.

The CAM volunteers and staff give each family or other recipient a small booklet of recipes to consider trying, to use the VitaMeal, including suggested add-in ingredients.

They said the basic mixture of 4 cups of water brought to a boil, with 1½ cups of the product mixed in and simmered for 30 minutes, makes a mixture about the consistency of oatmeal.

The suggested recipes call for additions such as salt and spices, plus carrots, Chinese mushrooms, other items to make Cabbage Wraps; or chicken bouillion cubes, corn, black beans, canned tomatoes with chilies, and grilled chicken breasts, chopped, to make Chicken Taco Soup; or a dip, vegetarian stew, Spanish rice, Crispy Won Ton, or Southwestern versions.