‘First Blessing’ program a grand gift by churches

What do you get when you combine families bringing more than 300 children to a free breakfast, to choose one pair among multiple pairs of new socks, check their shoe size one more time on a mat, and then look at stacked boxes of shoes in size groups to pick three - only three, but which three? - to try on and pick one first choice of a pair to take home?

At Trinity Baptist Church last Saturday and Impact Fellowship, it was chaos, organized chaos, but loud and excited and children waving a shoe at a parent and yelling, “Look! Look!”

The youth and adult volunteers worked hard to check families in, greet them for breakfast, and to restack shoe boxes, in the right piles, between family groups, and direct traffic.

At Trinity Baptist Church and three other churches in Kerrville and Center Point last Saturday, the “First Blessing” event offered a free new pair of shoes to hundreds of children, accompanied by breakfast, a new pair of socks and welcoming youth and adults to help make their choices.

Also participating in this expanded event were Hosanna Lutheran in Kerrville; and First Baptist Church Center Point as sites, with help from even more churches.

These churches worked with the Kerrville, Center Point, Medina, Harper, Hunt, Bandera, Comfort, Ingram and Divide school district counselors to have qualified families identified and invited to come to an assigned church on Saturday morning.

The children living at the Medina Children’s Home and Hill Country Youth Ranch also were invited to two of the locations.

Trinity Baptist

This is the fourth year for Trinity Baptist Church to participate; and the program has expanded to include the help of volunteers at the designated sites from at least three other area churches.

Kellee Parish, minister of children and families, said the goal was to offer three pairs of shoes for each registered child to try on, and then pick one pair to keep.

So the 367 children registered at this church equaled more than 1,200 pairs of shoes in boxes stacked up in one room of the church.

The shoes are mainly athletic shoes – sneakers, casual styles suitable for school and play. Brand names ranged from Adidas, Air Walk and New Balance, to Skechers, Under Armour and Twinkle Toes. That last one was especially popular with the youngest children as some lit up and were made of sparkly materials. And some styles for older children had lights built into the soles.

At Trinity, the smallest sizes were for preschoolers, up to some men’s sizes for growing teenagers.

“First Blessing” is a stand-alone organization now, after the founder of the program left a job with Shoe Carnival. Now the new shoes come from many sources, based on his professional contacts.

Parish said each site pays a set amount per pair of shoes after these events; and she and Pastor John Wheat said that is a line item in their church budget.

At Trinity and the other sites, counting how many pairs of shoes were given away was a matter of the children carrying them out of the building in another sack, while the church volunteers kept the original cardboard boxes to be counted and their “bill” determined by that tally.

Each site pays after the event is over.

“We have 120-plus volunteers and all eight of our ministers here to help the community. Our church loves this project,” Parish said. “And our church sewing group made the cloth tote bags so the children could each pick one to carry their new shoes and socks in, when they leave.”

The pastor called it “one community for God,” and said their planning for the event starts at least two months before.

“We do two things today – give them shoes, which wear out - and tell them about a relationship to Jesus, which is forever,” he said.

He and Parish said they know there are economic situations going on with every student and their families; and this project is about “good” going on in the community.

Impact Fellowship

Brent Coe, children’s ministry at Impact Fellowship, pointed out their dining area in one room near the kitchen, and then down the hall, “the chaos room,” as he called it.

A divider wall directed families to adult and youth volunteers counting heads and checking sock/shoe sizes needed; and most of the main floor was taken up with rows of tables stacked with shoe boxes, four to six boxes high, for sizes children’s 2 to adult, and single rows of chairs in between for sitting to try on the new shoes.

“It’s a ‘store’ for them to shop in,” Coe said.

Here, 340 children were registered, and counselors had checked their name, age, gender and shoe size. At the church, they were helped to choose a pair of new socks, three pairs of shoes to try on, and then choose one pair to take home.

On the small stage at one end of the room, youth were making “balloon art” swords and crowns; and offering face painting.

Between the occasional balloon popping and the children yelling in excitement – or having sword fights with their “weapons” - the noise level was high.

At the exit door, other volunteers checked out each family and their children’s shoe choices; and collected the original cardboard boxes and gave each child (or parent) a plastic drawstring bag to carry home their new shoes.

“This is bigger than a pair of shoes. We want them to feel encouraged. It’s a colder season now and a good time of year to do this. Our heart is to bless families,” Coe said.

Parents’ reaction

One mother brought her two children who attend BT Wilson Sixth Grade; and said she saw a notice about this event on Facebook.

Caroline Williams brought her three children ranging in age from two to nine. She said she heard about this through her workplace at the Early Childhood Center in Kerrville.

“All three of them picked out pairs of shoes themselves. It was awesome and amazing for them,” she said.

Another mother said their family lives in Junction, and a friend there told her about this so she could contact one of the churches to be registered.