KPFA, KFD to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters at event

Within hours of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Centers in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, the phrase “Never Forget” became the mantra of survivors and citizens across the nation who pledged to never let the victims of the terror be forgotten.

Of the 2,996 victims that perished on that day, 343 were firefighters who died trying to save others trapped inside the 110-story buildings.

Members of the Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association Local 3230, in partnership with the Kerrville Fire Depatment, are doing their part to “never forget” their fallen comrades.

KPFA member and KFD firefighter Micah Booth is organizing local efforts to play a vital role in the upcoming San Antonio 110-9/11 Memorial Climb, an annual event created by and for the brotherhood that is the fire service by climbing the stairs of San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas twice, wearing full bunker gear including the standard air pack, to represent the 110 stories climbed by members of the FDNY on that tragic day.

As part of the tribute, hundreds of firefighters line up and file in one-by-one up the stair case, with the first firefighter carrying a high rise hose pack, which weighs an additional 70 pounds. As the firefighter tires, he hands the hose backward to the next person in line. The names and assignments of each of the 343 fallen firefighters are handwritten on that hose.

“Each year we have members of our association who participate in this event, but we’ve never been close enough to the front to carry that hose,” Booth said. “So this year I contacted the organizer of the event and asked how we could move closer to the front. He suggested we be in charge of building the high rise pack and be the first in line.”

Booth accepted on behalf of the association members and began working on the project and acknowledges a host of assistance through his fellow firefighters, association members and administration with the Kerrville Fire Department.

“The hose for the high rise pack was donated to us by the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department,” Booth said. “It was hose that was being retired and is two sections of 50-ft. hose.”

A high rise pack consists of at least 100-ft of hose with couplings design to fit with those installed in most multi-story buildings. The firefighter carries the hose inside the building and accesses water from inside.

“A lot of the firefighters that responded to the fire in the Twin Towers on 9/11 were carrying this hose … a lot of them,” Booth said. “So that is why we carry it during this event.”

Booth said he approached KFD Chief Dannie Smith about partnering on the project and Smith gladly obliged.

“We will need to use our KFD bunker gear to participate and a lot of this project will be done at our invidiual stations,” Booth said. “So this is a true partnership.”

Each member of the KFD who wishes to participate will help write the names of the 343 fallen firefighters on the hose. The high rise pack travels from station to station to allow those who wish to participate to do so.

“It’s one thing to say ‘Never Forget’,” Booth said. “We never forget them, but after 18 years, their names can get lost and it becomes just a list of 343 names. Doing a project like this, it no longer is just a list. I’m writing this guy’s name. I’m going to make sure I spell it right to honor him correctly. I’m going to make sure I get his rank and assignment correct.”

Booth said writing the names, rank and assignment on the ceremonial hose brings each of the fallen firefighters to life in his mind.

“You’re able to see that men were working together, or that some of them were father and son, uncle and nephew or this was a whole firehouse,” Booth said. “It takes that huge list, which has always had meaning to us, and personalizes each of them to each of us. I will never forget this experience or these men and I think the members of our department and association feel the same way.”

Smith also participated in the writing of the names on the hose and said he was proud of his firefighters for wanting to be active in the project this year.

“We participate in the recognition of these fallen firefighters each year, in one form or another,” Smith said. “This year were asked to accomplish the task of getting the names of on the fire hoses and lead the effort for the group that will gather in the City of San Antonio. It is important and significant and we are going to do what we can to support it, because we want to always remember those who gave their lives to save the lives of others.”

In addition to partnering with completing the high rise pack for the event, 12 members of the 77-member KFD will be attending the Sept. 11, 2019 event.

To prepare for the task of creating the honorary high rise pack, Booth said he took special care to measure and create a template for all members to use, so that the spacing would work out correctly. When the names are completed, Booth said special art work will be created on the side of the folded hose.