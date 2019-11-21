Martin Marietta hosts citizen meeting

About 30 Kerr County residents attended a “town hall” meeting last Saturday at the Martin Marietta office site on State Highway 27 East, to get questions answered by company officials on side effects of their operation, renewal of their state permit, and the recent addition of another rock crusher, this one a “portable” model.

The company has a local office on that site, but put up a tent with chairs and tables inside for this meeting. They also presented a brief Power Point program on the aggregate company’s operation both nationally and in Kerr County.

Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser opened the meeting, saying it was a chance for residents, especially those living near the quarries and rock-crushing operation, to ask questions and voice concerns.

Bill Podrazik, vice president and general manager for the Central Texas Aggregate District who works out of San Antonio offices, led the meeting, accompanied by at least five other employees working at the Kerrville site and in San Antonio.

“It looks a lot worse than it is,” Podrazik told his audience; and introduced the other company representatives by their names and responsibilities. “We are pretty proud of what we do. We take a lot of pride in this.”

He said the rock they quarry and crush becomes asphalt and concrete, materials that are necessary for growth. They also sell to individual citizens, here.

“For one mile of interstate highway, it takes 100,000 tons of aggregate,” he said. “And constructing one new house takes about 250 tons. There’s not an alternate product; and east of San Antonio to Florida, there is no rock.”

“Aggregate” is an overall term that includes asphalt, ballast, rip rap, lime, cement and concrete.

Permit/Operations

Company officials said their air permit renewal is due every 10 years from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), citing that their “air modeling” meets national requirements, and ambient air quality.

They completed and submitted forms for permit renewal beginning last spring, ahead of the current permit expiring the end of 2019.

Podrazik and other employees told the citizens the company “grossly overestimates” for the permit their air modeling numbers; and calculate it for 24 hours per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to produce 1 million tons of aggregate.

At the Kerrville operation, he said, they operate 6 a.m.-6 p.m. for a total of just over 40 hours per week; and actual production is about 15 percent of that 1 million tons.

Previously the company’s permit asked for three rock crushers, three screens, and 24/7 operation, he said. At this renewal, they are asking TCEQ to allow two rock crushers, three screens, all electric (no generator-powered) and 24/7 operation.

The temporary “portable crushing plant” is being requested on a separate air permit now, after falling under a previous testing permit.

Citizen questions

One citizen asked if that 15 percent production rate means they still run 24/7 but produce 15 percent of 1 million tons; and how much dust does that create?

Podrazik and others described the “wash process” they use to clean small particles off the rocks from the time the crushing process starts.

A citizen said he would feel better if their permit was based on 8 hours/day, not 24; because the company could operate longer hours currently, even when they choose not to.

Another citizen questioned their claim that they observe at all times how close their operations come to adjoining property lines, saying her father observed more intrusion than he wanted but “didn’t push it at the time.” Podrazik said neighbors should call company officials in the local office to tell them if that happens.

A citizen asked them to define their dust output. Company workers said it’s limited to certain number of “tons per hour,” which they monitor on site, and basically if the dust can be seen, they must monitor it.

They said under new legislation, TCEQ inspectors must visit their sites in person every two years.

A citizen said nobody is tracking the company’s emissions; and Podrazik said that is the responsibility of Mine Safety and Health Administration.

A citizen asked if they would use more or larger water trucks to dampen their roads to keep dust down. Company representatives said they already do that; and have paved some roads and sweep them, to combat this problem.

They were asked how long operations will go on here. The answer was, the company has about five years of “reserves” at the Kerrville quarry just west of the offices and they could be operating past the new 10-year permit; while the older quarry (office location) is “done.”

They were asked to explain “recycling concrete.” Podrazik described washing excess concrete out of trucks (so it doesn’t harden inside them, but elsewhere), then crushing that later. Now, he said, they are re-crushing that and using it on highway projects.

He said if “broken” concrete comes from other projects, it’s tested there, and then here again.

Citizens questioned noise of operations (noting if work was happening last Saturday during the meeting, they couldn’t hear it).

Asked if the company is willing to put air monitors around their perimeter to prove “yours” and “not yours,” Podrazik said they can look at that possibility.

A citizen claimed dust clouds come from trucks pulling onto the highway. Company staff said it’s more the actual trucks are dirty, rather than their loads; but they also have some potholes in their roads to fix, and will monitor that.

Podrazik had their environmental monitor employee answer some questions. She is responsible for 14 sites from San Antonio to Kerrville, sometimes two per day.

Another question was about reclamation plans when they leave a quarry/processing site.

Citizens were told Marietta has a reclamation plan for the Kerrville sites. Officials said they aren’t sure of the end use, but intend to leave it as valuable as it can be.

Commissioner Moser told company employees that citizens are concerned because companies are not required by Texas legislation to reclaim their land, and some walk away.

Citizens asked if the company could officially request their realistic 15 hours per day of operation, instead of 24.

The answer was no, because the permit is on the operation of the machinery; and it could be moved away to be used elsewhere; and new permits could take eight months to two years to get.

A citizen questioned the height of their stockpiles of crushed rock. The maximum per TCEQ is 45 feet, and Martin Marietta’s are shorter.

A request that they repaint their rock crusher green the next time drew laughter from the entire group.

Asked about the asphalt plant near the Martin Marietta office, Podrazik said that’s a Lone Star Paving operation on leased property and “not under our purview.” The citizen’s immediate response was, “So who do we talk to about that?”

Martin Marietta was asked how much water they pump, by permit, from the aquifer for washing rocks. The answer was, it’s on their permit and they’re prepared to talk about it, but they said the amount reduces according to the official drought index.

Asked if their company’s noisy rock-hauling trucks could start at 7 a.m., not 6 a.m. now that the time changed, Podrazik said he could talk with staff about that.

He thanked everyone for attending, and agreed the purpose was to clear up mis-information.

They offered a group photo to be taken, by one of their large equipment pieces; and offered a short tour in a van through the rock–crushing area to see their equipment in operation.

Company profile

Overall the company has 9,000 employees. The Kerr County sites and other sites employ about 20 people each place.

In his slide presentation, there was a U.S. map with black circles for the Martin Marietta operations; and the swath from San Antonio north through the Dallas/Fort Worth region, the “I-35 corridor,” was an almost-solid, wide, black band. The illustration caused at least a few in the audience to remark out loud, “Look at Texas!”

Podrazik said Texas is their biggest state for aggregate production, followed by North Carolina at number two.

He also cited the stewardship and community relations that are part of local staff operations; and said each aggregate job supports four or five other jobs, while the company pays more than $100,000 per year in property taxes.

The company has donated materials, such as sand at the base of the new playground equipment in Flat Rock Park; and their employees have volunteered in such events as the annual Guadalupe River Clean-Up.