Downtown business owners gearing up for Fall

Members of the Historic Downtown Business Alliance in Kerrville’s central business district coordinate their calendars and store activities through monthly meetings, and at this point, their calendars are getting filled with fall and holiday events.

The big events for the HDBA are planned downtown in October, including a “Harvest Moon Ladies Night Out” on Oct. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; and the Chalk Festival on Peterson Plaza on this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Any community events that bring Kerrville residents and visitors to the city’s historic central downtown also lead to plans for longer open hours for the downtown businesses, to serve those potential customers.

Bill Rector is the current president of the HDBA, and at a meeting Oct. 1 talked to attending business representatives about their plans to welcome people to their businesses that evening.

That means longer hours open, staff available and even “munchies” and door prizes or store discounts in some stores.

In addition to the two immediate events, the agenda for the October HDBA meeting included:

• A Texas Section Society for Range Management annual meeting “Shopping Spree” for some of their attendees (mostly a spouses’ group) on Thursday this week;

• The Tivy High School “Homecoming Parade” into downtown also on Thursday evening;

• A “Christmas Ladies Night Out” on Dec. 12.

The downtown business owners were told participants from the Range Management group would be given a list of participating downtown businesses/venues, and those businesses would have “Trail Boss” logo stickers to put on the visitors’ shopping spree cards. Visitors from that group will be turning in their cards at their meeting to find a winner with the most stickers.

Rector and the members also discussed advertisements to aid Ladies Nights Out; and how email blasts from each business to their customers would help, plus the events being listed with the Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Main Street Advisory Board

Also attending the HDBA meeting was Sherry Mosier from the City of Kerrville. Mosier is the new “Manager for Strategic Initiatives,” from the city’s Main Street program office.

She announced recent council appointments to the renewed Main Street Advisory Board, who are just beginning their meetings and projects. The board members are Ed Hamilton, Mary Elaine Jones, J. Clint Morris, Anne Overby, Lyndia Rector, Melissa Southern and Mike Wellborn.

Mosier also spoke briefly about housing project updates in the designated TIRZ area.

With the weeks fast approaching for “everything holiday,” the next discussion was about downtown Christmas lighting for 2019.

Discussion included what areas to illuminate, when to turn those lights on, and how to pay for it.

Attendance at the monthly HDBA meetings vary, but an informal survey of some downtown owners/employees showed a general agreement that affairs downtown are improving. The main factor now is more new tenants and only one empty storefront to fill.

Tomasa O’Hern, owner of Yeobo’s Korean BBQ and the Tome’ shop for ladies’ wear and accessories, said she’s had the café on Water Street for nine years, and the women’s shop east on the same block for five years.

“The best thing I can tell you, is, all the business spaces are full!” O’Hern said.

She has a second store in Comfort and said while Kerrville is larger, her Comfort store and the town there is busier so far than downtown Kerrville.

She’ll be open for Ladies Night Out, to greet visitors.

Her neighbors on that block include the Sunrise Antique Mall, Lula Belle’s Pirates & Pretties, Hair productions, and River’s Edge Gallery (with Monday through Saturday hours).

Vickie Love of the Sunset Antique Mall said in her business, one of the oldest downtown, customers never know what they will find, even a kitchen sink.

“We’re one of the best-kept secrets in town, but we don’t want to be a secret. We have consignment booths full of antiques, collectibles, furniture, gently used clothing and other items; and vintage (vinyl) records,” Love said. “We sell lavender jellies and salsas, too, which we wish more people knew about.”

The Loves have their store in one of the oldest buildings downtown, and she said it’s bigger inside, with 20,000 square feet, than it looks from outside on Water Street. It’s open Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

She said they don’t have a large open entry area, and they’re deciding how to handle the Ladies Night Out event.

In the 200 block of Earl Garrett, businesses include the fairly new Turtle Creek Olives & Vines, Wine-O-Bout It, Fairie Moon Emporium, Home (home furnishings), Fitch’s Antiques’ locations, and eateries including Rita’s, Pax and Franciscos. Others are Schreiner Goods Home, Keri Kropp Space, Schreiner Goods, and the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center.

Pamela Palmer at the “Fairie Moon Emporium of Eclectic Treasures” is open 9-5:30 Tuesday through Friday, and 10-6 on Saturdays.

She said she and Christy Chancy opened this business about 18 months ago, and have been seeing a lot more customers lately.

“We lease out booths for artist creations and antiques, and ‘fun, weird stuff and cool junk;’ and we have lots of parties here. One was an Alice in Wonderland theme,” Palmer said.

They are hosting different theme parties every Saturday in October, 1-6 p.m., and said a lot of their customers follow them on Facebook. The next parties will be a “Witches Party” and then a “Steam Punk-in” event.

Their offer is, anyone attending in a costume gets a free gift from the store, from the items in their 14 booths leased by 20 vendors.

Across the street, Schreiner Goods owned by Keri Kropp has been offering ladies’ wear for eight years. It’s open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Ladies Night Out, this store will be open to 7 p.m.; and the Home store to 8 p.m.

Like all the stores offering new ladies’ wear and accessories, they are full into Fall now, even if it hasn’t felt right for long sleeves, heavier knits, and boots.

In the 700 block of Water Street, the businesses include Cartewheels, Baublit’s (in its 49th year), Golden Rack Sales, Golden Antler Boutique, Alara Group, Cricket’s/Hill Country Living (owned by the Rectors), Humble Fork restaurant (in the Pampell’s building), State Representative Andrew Murr’s Kerrville office, and a single empty space, open for lease.

Cricket’s will be open for Ladies Night Out, likely serving wine and snacks while offering prizes of discounts off purchases.

Dayton Baublit said they probably will offer a “wish list” that female customers can browse for and fill in, to give to men in their lives as a future shopping aid.

He said they got their front view back when the old hospital was torn down across the street, the biggest change he noted downtown; and said people should realize there are no on-street parking places between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. weekdays.

“The parking garage is a great asset if we could convince people to use it – especially the third floor where they can use the over-street crosswalk and elevator to the plaza,” Baublit said.