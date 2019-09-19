Drug testing kits offered free to THS freshman parents

The Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081 invites the parents of the incoming freshmen at Tivy High School to a program Sept. 23 discussing drug awareness..

Information will be made available to them to help determine whether their student has been using either legal or illicit drugs.

A donation of 400 drug testing kits has been made by the manufacturer of the kit.

Parents are invited to the meeting on Monday, Sept. 23, in the Tivy High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Those parents can have one of the drug testing kits at no charge. They can be used now or whenever they wish, should the need arise in the future.

It will have two tests in each package. It is a simple urine test providing results in 10 minutes.

It will test for 15 drugs, both legal and illegal, that are causing deaths on a daily basis across the nation.

In the case of illegal drugs, as well as look-alike legal drugs available on the street, it has been determined that most are contaminated with Fentanyl, a very toxic synthetic opioid. It is 1,000 times more potent than morphine. A toxic dose of Fentanyl can be as small as a grain of salt.

The manufacturer Easy@Home says the drug testing at home is a simple process; and following the instructions closely will ensure accurate test results.

The company says their drug test kits are 99 percent accurate when they are administered properly either by using a clip card test or a cup test.

The Elks’ “Drug Awareness Program” is funded by a grant received from the Elks National Foundation.

Further information will be presented to parents at the Sept. 23 meeting, including tips and a watch list for parents, and websites for both parents and teens.

The company says parents’ communicating with their teens and performing at-home drug testing can help parents monitor and keep their children accountable to refrain from peer pressure to use drugs.