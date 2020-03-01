David Barker announces for mayor’s post

Kerrville businessman David Baker has announced his candidacy for mayor in the City of Kerrville Municipal Election slated for May 2.

Barker claims 40 years of cumulative experience in a broad range of businesses including engineering, construction, manufacturing, project management, procurement, finance and accounting, emergency planning, business restoration, start-up, testing, quality assurance and control.

He also taught project management at two major universities. He has exceptional skills in several engineering disciplines in addition to physics, chemistry, and metallurgy. Most recently, Barker started the Barker Consulting Group which provided a broad range of professional business services to many industries primarily focusing on management challenges and business improvement processes.

He is considered an expert in project management, organization, execution, and in turnaround assignments across many disciplines for projects that are identified as global in scale.

He was previously employed for 10 years at Dril-Quip, Inc. where he held several key positions as head of manufacturing, project management and the Aftermarket Business Unit where he supervised more than 500 highly skilled engineers and technicians.

As Director of the Aftermarket Services Business Unit he was responsible for the overall aftermarket support and services which included customer refurbishment projects, capital drilling equipment repair and recertification, and field life management services.

Additional responsibilities included global service for rental tools, writing of technical service manuals, personnel training, and certification of field service technicians.

Prior to joining Dril-Quip, Inc. Barker had a progressive career in the nuclear power field working on the NS Savannah Program, the world’s first nuclear powered commercial vessel. He served as project manager on the South Texas Nuclear Project for Houston Lighting and Power Company and was a key manager in bringing the plant to its current operable status where he was directly responsible for 600 employees and as many as 10,000 sub-contractor employees. In addition, he managed major architectural and construction programs on large commercial real estate projects throughout the state as well as several coal fired electric generating stations for the Reliant Energy family of companies (HL&P and CenterPoint Energy). In these assignments his career was progressive rising to the level of COO of CenterPoint Energy Management Services. The chairman of Reliant Energy at that time identified his career as being distinguished and exemplary. Barker also worked for the H.B. Zachry Company in San Antonio prior to joining H.L.& P.

During Barker’s career he served on several volunteer boards with the United Way, Sheltering Arms, Alley Theatre, Cypress-Fairbanks Education Foundation, and was elected three terms to the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Board of Trustees as president, vice-president and secretary, and served on the Board of Trustees of Schreiner University for several years.

He has been recognized as a distinguished graduate from the Dwight College of Engineering of Texas A&M University from two different departments, Mechanical Engineering and Nuclear Engineering. Additionally he has been awarded two distinctions from Schreiner University as a Distinguished Alumni as well as inducted into the Athletic Hall of Honor based upon his performance in track.

Barker has a BS in mechanical engineering and MS in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University and an Executive MBA from Penn State University. Prior to enrolling at Texas A&M University in 1964 Mr. Barker received his AA degree in engineering from Schreiner Institute in Kerrville. He is also a registered professional engineer.

Barker has been married to his wife, Carol, a former school teacher, for 52 years. He is the father of three children and two grandsons, and the Barkers are members of the Notre Dame Catholic Church.