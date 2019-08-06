Tribute to First Responders: Looking back with pride over 25 years

Looking back over my 25 year history with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the only regret I can say I have is that I missed the first six months of my son Eric’s life while attending the academy.

My wife and partner since high school, Vanessa, held down the fort and was the true hero in that situation, as she knew a career as a trooper was my goal after discharing from the U.S. Marines Corps in 1992.

After leaving the military, I returned home to Port Arthur, Texas and began applying with law enforcement agencies.

We had moved to Longview, Texas, while I worked as a juvenile probation officer and awaited word from DPS. I tested for the job as a trooper out of Tyler and I was accepted to the first academy class of 1994.

While in the academy, we were allowed to pick a “dream station” to report to upon graduation and I picked Orange, Texas, which put Vanessa and I closer to home and our families. I was lucky enough to receive that assignment.

After 10 years, I promoted to the rank of sergeant and we were transferred to Eagle Pass, where we lived and I served for four years, before moving to Kerrville in the fall of 2008.

Vanessa and I had set a goal of retiring in the Hill Country. We weren’t sure where, but when Kerrville opened up, I applied and got the job.

After graduating from the DPS Academy, I remember thinking I was going to save the world.

That’s what the general public should know about law enforcement officers. We take this job because “serve and protect” is not a slogan to us. We embrace our duties with pride.

It doesn’t take long to realize you can’t save the entire world, so you focus on saving just one person at a time, and that’s what I tried to do with each shift.

There are images from certain calls that I wish I could forget and there are others that I will recall with pride and happiness.

In 1999, I joined the DPS Dive Recovery Team. The training was rigorous and certainly was no cake walk,

As a member of the dive team, we were called out for a recovery operation in 2001 after the collapse of the South Padre Island's Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway bridge.

The collapse occured only four days after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentegon, so we weren’t sure what we were dealing with, but it was our job to assist in recovering the vehicles and victims from the Laguna Madre Bay.

You can’t really prepare yourself for that situation, but we did the job we were sent there to do to honor those eight individuals who lost their lives in what would later be determined to be an accident by a pilot of a tug boat.

In December of 1991, four teenage girls were murdered inside a yogurt shop in Northwest Austin. The case drew national attention and has forever been tagged the “Yogurt Shop Murders.”

The case went unsolved for many years and still is considered an open case, but years after the incident, Austin Police Department received a tip that the murder weapons had been thrown off of the 360 Bridge there in Austin, so they called in the DPS Dive Team to assist.

It took us an entire month to search the waters underneath both sides of that bridge.

It was a very slow and methodical search that yielded a host of weapons, but unfortunately not the weapon Austin law enforcement was hoping for.

We recovered more than 16 weapons, two safes and many other items.

When we first found a gun, they got excited and everyone came down. After a while, we just laid out all the guns we had found and they would come at the end of the day and pick them up.

We were told by officials with the Lower Colorado River Authority that we would never be able to recover anything, because there was two feet of silt at the bottom of that river.

Our determination and professionalism impressed many people on that operation.

We had one member of our dive team bring up bullets, a magazine, bottom receiver of the gun and the bolt all from a weapon that had been disassembled. By the time he was through, we had all the pieces of that weapon and could reassemble it. This is how methodical we are when we search.

Everyone remembers exactly where they were and what they were doing when historical events occur and there is one that still sticks out in my mind.

When the Space Shuttle Columbia exploded on Feb. 1, 2003, I was having coffee with my mom in Kirbyville, Texas.

We heard the loud “boom” and I remember telling her it reminded me of my time in service to the Marines during Operation Desert Storm.

It wasn’t 10 minutes later that my pager started going off. Back then it wasn’t cell phones, it was pagers.

The first week of the recovery operation, I was on a land crew, basically searching for remains of the shuttle and its crew.

After that, I was assigned to water searches in the rivers and bayous of the area of Toledo Bend Lake.

Toledo Bend is a man-made lake, so underneath that water is still buildings, trees and even a road.

We were guided in the search by the U.S. Navy, who used sonar to help us locate large items under that dark, mirky water.

We were only able to recover brake pads from the shuttle, but I will never forget the scene at the bottom of that lake.

As a DPS Trooper, we are called to assist in many areas of law enforcement over and above highway patrol.

Most recently, we have been assigned to assist at the border for more than two years. Currently, we are reporting to assist with the state’s effort to eliminate gang violence in larger cities.

As I look back on my career, now with just days left before my retirement, I will remember the faces of those people I was able to help and carry the victims of the tragedies I have worked with me forever.

I will miss serving the community, but most of all I will miss my brothers in law enforcement and the troopers under my command.

Vanessa has given me six months to enjoy myself, but the plan is to find work after that.

I’m not sure where I will end up, but my plan is to be of service in some way.