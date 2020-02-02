County mulls statue request

Kerr County Commissioners considered a request to erect a statue of Adm. Chester Nimitz at the courthouse; approved use of Flat Rock Park for July’s River Clean-up and the addition of a handicapped-accessible “port-a-potty” there; and chose contractors for airport roofing repairs.

Possible statue,

Adm. Chester Nimitz

Tom Pollard and Joe Herring Jr. asked commissioners to consider erecting a statue of Adm. Chester Nimitz on the courthouse lawn and fix the lack of such a traditional exhibit.

The duo gave commissioners packets about Nimitz, citing his residency here from age 5 to leaving Tivy High School for Annapolis before graduating, while his parents owned a local hotel. They cited his grit, humility and perseverance.

Herring and Pollard said they’re willing to try to raise the money from public donations if the county is willing to put a statue on the grounds. They know a lady sculptor willing to be their consultant on the cost and artist.

“It ought to be at least 10 feet tall,” Herring said, noting Kerr is one of the few counties that doesn’t have a sculpture.

Commissioners gave tentative approval of this concept and of Pollard and Herring working with them on this.

Annual River Clean-up

Commissioners gave 5-0 approval to Tara Bushnoe, Upper Guadalupe River Authority, to hold the “2020 Guadalupe River Cleanup” in Flat Rock Park for volunteer organizations, waste collection and prize awards.

The 17th annual event will be July 25, 2020, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Handicapped accessible

restroom

Commissioners voted to change the three rented regular “porta-potties” in Flat Rock Park; and trade one of them for a handicapped-accessible version, for a little more money.

Commissioner Tom Moser said he’s seen more veterans visiting the park lately, including some in wheelchairs and motorized scooters, and they need the easier access.

Roofing repairs, airport

Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve roofing repairs to three airport buildings, by two different companies. They will fix hail damage from a May 2019 storm.

Cypress Roofing will repair the roof of the terminal building for $70,000.

McNiel Roofing will fix roofs on Hangars C and D for $22,250 and $21,250 respectively.

Flooring, Union Church

Commissioners also debated with the maintenance director the merits and drawbacks of replacement flooring for the Union Church – pine or vinyl. They finally agreed 5-0 that with the building’s official historical marker and accompanying requirements, they needed to spend $22,780 on more authentic pine.

Contract, BBBS

Commissioners approved a contract for support of the local Big Brothers Big Sisters, as requested by Kathy Hall, after she outlined their 1-on-1 mentoring relationships.

Hall said they have a total of 21 matches with as many waiting, mostly boys. And only 30 percent of their adult volunteers (“Bigs”) are men.

They said they generally consider funding organizations they “use” or work with, and County Judge Robert Kelly didn’t think he’s has had contact “professionally” with their participating youngsters in Juvenile Probation Court, but they could in the future.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to provide funding.

Animal Services position

Director Reagan Givens got commissioners’ approval to seek a part-time administrative assistant to help at the front desk of the Animal Facility on Loop 534, saying the paperwork and computer work at that entry point is more exacting and time-consuming than he knew.

He recently had one of two fulltime people in that job leave, and while he sought and found a replacement who will start soon, he said he learned by filling in while the position was vacant how demanding and necessary it was.

Commissioner Jonathan Letz told colleagues where the salary could come from in the budget, and they voted 5-0 to approve Givens’ request. A job description for will be available soon for the 20-25/hours per week.

County Historical

Commission

Julie Leonard, chairman of the Kerr County Historical Commission, gave that commission’s annual report to the court, saying they are tasked with helping oversee the use of, education in and enjoyment of Kerr County’s historical resources by county residents.

She said they got a state commendation for their work in 2018; and have submitted their records for like consideration of their work in 2019. KCHC volunteers gave 4,957 hours of their time, including eight meetings at the Union Church.

She outlined their activities at their first History Camp for youngsters last summer; and said they will hold their second camp June 8-12, 2020. She urged citizens to learn from the 118 oral histories they have compiled, and the online connection to “Portals of Texas History” maintained by University of North Texas.

Kerr County has 86 state Historical Markers, and two more in process. She announced an “Archeology Field School” to be held here this year.

She participated recently in a tour of local VAMC buildings including old vacant ones, adding that campus was dedicated as an historical area in 2010 with certain requirements to retain and maintain them, which VA officials told her they would do.

Asked about the new Heart of the Hills Museum in the A.C. Schreiner house, Leonard said that new board includes six KCHC members.

Leonard also nominated two KCHC board members, Anne Overby, new to that board; and Lanza Teague, who served before.

Letz suggested they have a joint board member with historical groups in Comfort, too, and Leonard said she also has considered that with Bandera and Center Point.

Cybersecurity

training courses

IT Director Bruce Motherall asked commissioners for approval to provide an unfunded mandate for all county employees to have cyber-security training.

Kelly said the requirements had rather a “gray” description so far, but they’ve been told the county is responsible to give this training “to everyone who receives a paycheck stub.”

Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve, and provide the online training before June.

Workshop dates

Commissioners considered a list of proposed workshop topics, to prioritize and schedule future meetings.

Their topics included a salary study; Capital Improvements Planning Committee; Animal Services; Public Defenders Office; Tax Abatement Agreement policy combined with Economic Development; I.T.; Open Meetings; Vehicles (better to buy or lease?); joint meetings with City of Kerrville; Environmental Health; Active Shooter Program; policy regarding resolutions; and GrantWorks.

Using spring 2020 calendars. their known regular meeting dates, “off-Mondays” and holidays into March, they discussed the prioritized order of their topics, agreeing they will need about two hours each time.

They will get a report Feb. 3 on CIP possibilities and hold a workshop March 4.

They will get a report Feb. 14 on possibly adding a separate multi-county Public Defender’s Office and agreed to a workshop in early March.

They marked four topics to be discussed “as soon as reasonably possible” including Economic Development, joint meetings with the city, environmental health, and active shooter training.

They removed “Open Meetings” from this list, saying it might benefit more people to hold a “public workshop” and invite representatives of other entities to join in.

They asked the County Auditor to make a tentative schedule of FY20-21 budget workshops, to know the “deadlines” to settle timing on the workshop topics.

Commissioners’ liaison slots

They considered their liaison appointments, keeping most assignments the same, and adding two for a separate Ag Extension slot and for VFDs, both taken by Don Harris. He was removed as the second assignee on four others, IT, HR, city fire/EMS and Hill Country Youth Event Center.