Chalk Fest Oct. 12-13 in ‘The Plaza’

The Kerrville Chalk Festival, a “street painting celebration,” will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, in downtown Kerrville, with local and visiting artists applying their visions and their artistic talent on the pavement of Peterson Plaza.

This annual event is free for everyone to attend; and will include food trucks and live music in addition to children’s activities.

This event is a project of the Cailloux Foundation in Kerrville, and proceeds given to beneficiaries each year alternate between an educational recipient and an arts organization.

This year, proceeds from this event will be gifted to Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School in Kerr County.

Katharine Boyette, events and festival coordinator, said of the artists’ squares on the plaza pavement planned for emerging artists and students, at least five of them will be assigned to OLH student artists, at the request of the high school administration.

The foundation has signed up 67 artists to exhibit their talents this year; and at least half of them are local to the Kerrville area.

Boyette said some of the visiting artists are coming to Kerrville from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, plus at least two from California and Georgia.

Some have been in Kerrville for this festival in previous years.

A new addition this year will be a 3-D 36-foot mural outside Cartewheels restaurant, facing on the plaza. Boyette said various artists are starting on this massive artistic work on Oct. 9, featuring a “river gorge” scene and it is expected to be complete by the weekend of the festival.

Another featured artwork will be the “Founder’s Mural.” This mural will be created in chalk in three 12-foot panels in triangles in a more circular arrangement.

While almost all of the “canvases” are 10x10-foot designated squares on the pavement, some smaller art works will be created in 4-square-foot to 6-square-foot spaces; and one unique one will be a 13x15 foot rectangle.

This kind of street painting is, by its medium and its location outdoors, a more temporary exhibit. The chalk art will last as long as the weather allows and foot traffic continues across the plaza’s sidewalks after the weekend event is over.

Children’s activities

In addition to children’s contributions to the 3-D, 36-foot mural, Boyette said there will be balloon art, face painting and a scavenger hunt with chalk-painting-related things to find.

This will be part of the “Kids’ Activity Zone.”

For families, there also will be free tours of the Charles Schreiner Museum on the same block.

The rear of the museum is connected to Peterson Plaza, and the main entry is on Earl Garrett Street.

Boyette said they again have the help of about 150 community volunteers, already signed up, to make the weekend go smoothly for both working artists and the visiting public.

Artists will be aided in their working time those two days by those volunteers, and supplies such as water and food are being supplied through the generosity of various sponsors.

The live music is expected to be performed by Willow City, Brent Ryan, the New Buddy Holly Band, and more.

Sponsors

The major sponsors this year include Huser Construction Company, Inc.; the Cailloux Foundation; Peterson Health; Ameriprise Financial (Dawn M. Collum); Crenwelge Motors; TMC Sports Turf; McLaughlin-Doty Foundation; “in honor of Karen Kilgore;” James Avery Craftsman; Hill Country Memorial; and Schreiner University.

Boyette said they have a total of 57 sponsors this year.

The usual parking lots at Peterson Plaza, on either side of City of Kerrville City Hall, will be closed to vehicles for this event. Attendees are reminded to use the free city parking garage across Sidney Baker Street for nearby parking.

For more information, visit the event’s website at www.KerrvilleChalk.org; or info@KerrvilleChalk.org. The office phone number for the Cailloux Foundation is 895-5222.