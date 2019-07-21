Dietert to celebrate 50 years

The Dietert Center in Kerrville announces they are turning 50 years old, and in celebration will host a 50th Anniversary Gala on July 27 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

To mark this occasion, and to honor the dreams and visions of Harry and Alma Dietert, the Gala will feature “A Stroll Down Memory Lane – 50 Years of Enriching Lives.”

Those wishing to attend should contact the Dietert Center office now for tickets and other information.

History

According to the Claim’s/Center’s historical records, it began in 1967 when the volunteer coordinator for Kerrville State Hospital, the late Patricia Ernst, and the late Nell Lenard of Hilltop Village attended a Governor’s Committee on Aging in Austin, “substituting for their bosses,” Lenard wrote.

They saw photos of successful senior citizen activity centers and Ernst said aloud, “We’ll have one of those in Kerrville one of these days.” Lenard just as casually said, “Well, count me in.”

Two years later Ernst was offered a three-year federal grant to start a senior center, if she could get an incorporated body to give in-kind support.

Dr. Luther Ross, then superintendent of KSH, agreed to do this.

They weren’t allowed to buy or construct a building with this money, and that’s where Harry Dietert entered the picture.

Lenard asked his advice; and several buildings were considered. The Gracey six-room rock home at 617 Jefferson St. was on the market; and Dietert and his wife purchased it for use as a senior center.

His stipulation was that its operation must be successful within the three-year grant period, at which time he would enlarge the building, and deed it to the KSH Volunteer Services Council.

Lenard said after Ernst couldn’t think of a name they agreed on, Lenard first thought of “prospectors” with the idea that the senior citizens “would mine the gold of service, activity and fellowship, while they panned out isolation, loneliness and boredom.”

They chose “The Claim” to be its name and Ernst proposed that to her superiors in Austin, and they approved.

The Claim had its first open house in the fall of 1969. They had an older station wagon, nicknamed the Prairie Schooner, for group activities with two part-time drivers; Bingo on Monday nights and the game of “42” on Friday nights.

Daytime activities included quilting, pinochle, a guitar group, Hawaiian Dance, yoga, exercise, line dancing, a small Thrift Shop, a Fun With Music choral group with about 40 members, and ballroom dancing with a small dance band with two vocalists, led by a retired band leader.

The Meals on Wheels program was started by one of the first Claim volunteers, Addie Keith, who ran a small nursing home. She formed a group of volunteers to start the meals program in 1970.

Lenard wrote that the first year or two, volunteers prepared Thanksgiving dinner on that holiday for others who would be alone, and for many years also held a Christmas afternoon open house for their clients.

Four years later, the promised expansion program added an auditorium, office space and sales room; and activities were expanded again.

Thompson’s timeline of Dietert history says the Dietert Center expanded in 1977 by starting senior centers in four surrounding communities.

Harry Dietert

Harry W. Dietert, born in 1896, was a son of Henry Dietert who built and operated the Dietert Grist Mill, the first in Kerrville.

Son Harry inherited his father’s mechanical ability and as a senior at Tivy High School, he designed and built a motorized car so he could drive to school.

The biography says he built it with seating for one, and then replaced that with a wider one so he could take girls for rides, and later his wife.

The couple drove Harry’s car in all the local parades.

Harry Dietert left Kerrville to train and work outside Texas, and returned in 1956 to retire. And he was 73 when he agreed to set up the community activity center by buying the house on Jefferson Street in 1969. Harry Dietert died in 1978.

By 2004 the original center had outgrown its original location. A new senior center at 451 Guadalupe St. was designed.

A community fundraising campaign among Hill Country residents with a goal of $4 million received enough donations that the new Dietert Senior Center was dedicated on April 4, 2007, debt-free.

True to Harry Dietert’s original vision, it is a volunteer-driven, community-based nonprofit organization that helps men and women maintain active, healthy and independent lives in their older years.

In fiscal year 2018, their programs served more than 3,529 adults in Kerr County. The Meals on Wheels program provided 68,581 meals to frail elderly shut-ins, with volunteer assessors and drivers logging more than 21,438 hours. They served 22,838 hot meals in the dining room.

They answered more than 2,325 inquiries for information and referrals for community services, including loaning out more than 975 pieces of medical equipment at no charge. And volunteers gave 8,500 hours of help in all other areas of the center’s operation.

Gala July 27

The Gala will showcase the five decades through food, decorations and activities from each decade, including stories from families instrumental in the start and/or growth of the “Dietert Claim” as well as stories from families impacted by the Dietert Center over the years.

For those attending, dressing up in the decade of one’s table is welcome, but not required. They could be Sonny and Cher, or Elvis, or come with big hair from the 1980s, or perhaps be a Kardashian.

There are so many options to choose from, including television, movies or fads of the times.

Sponsorships also are sought for the gala. Those who choose to be a sponsor will not only have their companies showcased, but their support will allow the Dietert Center to continue to proactively support and enrich the lives of Kerrville’s “seasoned citizens” and make the adventure of aging better.

The entertainment for the evening will be provided by the band Rotel & the Red Hot Tomatoes, three female singers, all from Texas, who perform decked out in a series of outrageous costumes.

Sponsorship levels include Entertainment Sponsor, $7,500; Diamond Prospector, $5,000; Gold Prospector, $3,500; Silver Prospector, $2,500; and Dietert Historical Sponsor for 2, $1,500.

Tables of 10 also can be purchased for $1,500; or individual tickets are $150 each. Current Dietert Center members or volunteers can purchase tickets for $125.

In aid of their ongoing fundraising, Executive Director Brenda Thompson and her staff also are accepting donations toward their future activities.

Quoting founder Harry Dietert, “Stake your Claim for the Gold of your Golden Years.”

Call the Dietert Center at 792-4044 weekdays during business hours for more information on their activities, including Club Ed classes and programs, or their upcoming Gala; or visit their website at www.dietertseniorcenter.org.