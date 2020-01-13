2019: A Year in Review Part 1

Kerrville residents will remember 2019 as a year of tragic loss, economic explosion and preparation of an anticipated exciting future.

As is the custom, the Hill Country Community Journal has highlighted the past year in review.

January

• New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day was tragic for multiple local families as two separate fires destroyed a Hunt home and multiple recreational vehicles in Ingram.

• The first baby of 2019 born at Peterson Regional Medical Center was a girl; and she arrived at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1. The proud parents are Janelle Murphy-Ross and Dakota Ross of Kerrville. Their new daughter is Laney Belle Ross, who weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces at birth and was 19 inches long.

• Kerrville City Council met Jan. 8 for about three hours, and approved several items unanimously, including the H-E-B Corp.’s request to abandon two public rights of way consisting of a portion of Hays Street, and the alley on H-E-B’s east parking lot. This opened the way for the grocery chain to proceed with plans to build a new, larger store. Council also voted to extend the river trail to Schreiner University; zone for a warehouse on Leslie Drive; and support creation of future state funding that could help build a Kerrville convention center.

• With new County Judge Rob Kelly conducting his first meeting on Jan. 14, commissioners had Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel in the audience to discuss with them a resolution in support of the city’s legislative efforts to use the hotel occupancy tax for a convention center and hotel.

• Schreiner University student Emily Jumes performed Jan. 14 at Governor Greg Abbott’s pre-inaugural VIP reception and dinner.

• “The Humble Fork” restaurant, owned by Hugo Madrid, opened in the historic Pampell’s building in downtown Kerrville at the corner of Water Street and Sidney Baker.

• When 10-year-old Madaline Munoz realized that her house was on fire, she said it was the lessons she learned from the Kerrville Fire Department that helped her to remain calm, find an escape route and save the lives of her mom and stepdad. The fire was reported on Jan. 22 at 12:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Spring Meadow Lane, Kerrville South, where Madaline lives in a mobile home next to her grandparent’s house.

• Kerrville City Council gave final approval on Jan. 22 to the H-E-B Corporation for their planned construction and changes to the Main Street grocery store. They also approved engineering for the River Trail extension to Schreiner University’s campus; and a construction contract for work to begin on removing damaged effluent water pipes from below the Loop 534 bridge at Kerrville Schreiner Park. Kerrville Police Department Officer Tyler Cottonware was presented the KPD's 2018 “Officer of the Year Police Commendation Award” by Chief David Knight.

• Kerrville ISD Trustees spent a large part of the Jan. 24 meeting discussing and voting on matters related to the school bond issue approved by voters, and the resulting district plans for renovations and new construction.

• AgriLife, the Historical Commission, and job descriptions for a replacement Veteran Services officer and new Public Relations employee filled a two-hour County Commissioners’ meeting Jan. 26.

• The Kerrville Police Department announced an arrest following a “shots fired incident” on Jan. 28 in the 500 block of Beech Street. Following an investigation, Joshua Leslie Cade, 43, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 4:23 p.m., according to KPD Public Information Officer Juan Trevizo.

February

• The Hill Country’s off-again, on-again winter weather is the prime time to get influenza and be calling work to say you’re sick. And what that feels like won’t be a nice day, or two or three, off. Pam Burton, infection control nurse at Peterson Regional Medical Center, is tracking flu cases and reporting to the State Department of Health Services.

• Kerr County pet owners came out in full force Saturday, Feb. 2, to participate in the County-wide Rabies Vaccination Drive, sponsored by Kerr County Animal Services and held at Center Point and Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Departments. Dr. Lloyd Leifeste organized the event, as he has for 35 years. Early reports indicated an estimated 150 pets were vaccinated.

• Karen and Mike Burkett from Kerr Konnect board of directors announced rider demand is filling the time available with the current driver corps, and the all-volunteer group is seeking more volunteer drivers and office help to handle the demand. “We knew the need was out there, but we didn’t know the extent of that need,” Karen Burkett said.

• Kerr County Commissioners voted Feb. 11 to publicize "Intention to Sell Certificates of Obligation" for the Center Point area wastewater project; and to have Road & Bridge proceed with flood warning roadwork on Brinks Crossing.

• The volunteers, staff and artistic partners at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center celebrated the 20th anniversary of their purchase of the former main Post Office downtown, to make a new home for the association of artists.

• The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and Schreiner University signed an affiliation agreement that will allow students at the Kerrville school to complete their medical education at LECOM’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Pharmacy or School of Dental Medicine. Through this affiliation, students pursuing medical or pharmacy degrees can enroll in LECOM’s “3+4” early acceptance program.

• The former Sanchez Barber Shop building was moved off the H-E-B property on Main Street the week of Feb. 11 by A-OK Housemoving Contractors, and left downtown Kerrville north on Sidney Baker Street for a new location chosen by the owner. The business re-opened at 407 Junction Highway, in a different building.

• The “Hill Country Economic Summit” on Feb. 14 brought Kerrville and the surrounding communities a current economic update, and a “State of the Union” look at important happenings in this region.

• Two last-minute filings provide a full slate of candidates for the May 4 municipal election for the Kerrville City Council.

• Steps in the building plans using the $88,960,000 bond issue funds were the main topics of discussion at the Feb. 18 trustees’ meeting for Kerrville ISD. They also got their first outline of administration budget planning for 2019-20.

• Kerrville ISD officials announced a new pathway for Tivy High School students. Tivy will be joining more than 100 schools in implementing the nationally-recognized Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association's high school aviation science, technology, engineering, and math curriculum in the 2019-20 school year.

• The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department started another quality-of-life project at the H-E-B Tennis center. Improvements included drainage upgrades, redesign of observation areas, resurfacing of existing courts, improved shaded seating, ADA/TDLR access for all paths-of-travel, creation of pathways between courts 5-8 and 9-10, parking lot upgrades, court fencing upgrades, and improvements to the pro shop. This $1,750,000 project was funded through the economic improvement corporation, the city’s 4B sales tax corporation, and approved by Kerrville City Council.

• The irony behind her eight-month dramatic swing from deflation to elation is not lost on Tivy Assistant Girls Basketball Coach Jessica Fierro and, to be honest, she wouldn’t change a single moment of her journey since being diagnosed with breast cancer in June to her team earning a spot last week as one of the Class 5A Girls Basketball State Championship Tournament’s “Final Four.” Fierro is a Tivy alumni, who was a member of the Tivy girls basketball team herself.

• The short meeting held by Kerr County Commissioners on Feb. 25 included a discussion-only on the Hill Country Youth Event Center operation, and scheduled two events at Flat Rock Park for spring and summer. They also assigned a new member to the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Board.

• The City of Kerrville sponsored its second National Community Survey in an effort to gauge public opinion on various topics and issues facing Kerrville over the next few years. The week of Feb. 25, NCS surveys were mailed to 1,800 Kerrville homes. The survey was also used to help prioritize many of the initiatives identified in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

• Kerrville City Council discussed funding to a new downtown hotel; took a few comments on possibly closing a block of Bluebell Road; and discussed water treatment plant fixes and food trucks on Feb. 26.

March

• The six-member Destination Imagination team from BT Wilson Sixth Grade headed to the State Tournament in March, representing this “Central Texas” region. Kerrville ISD had not one, but two top-scoring teams.

• As thick, black smoke filled a home in the 300 block of Miller Dr., members of the Kerrville Fire Department were able to locate the female resident reported to still be inside. KFD was called to the scene of the fire at 3:08 p.m. March 3, according to Kerrville fire Marshal Jason Lackey.

• Interventional cardiologist Brian S. Waits, M.D., opened new offices for cardiac patients in the Cailloux Professional Building last week on the newly completed third floor, near PRMC’s two fully equipped catheterization labs in the main hospital.

• An Ingram man reportedly confessed to sexual assault and was later also charged with a family violence assault, according to Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer. The sherrif said Roger Lee Rodriguez, 60, was arrested on March 4 following a complaint by an adult female claiming Rodriguez sexually assaulted her the previous day.

• Sitting Place 2 Kerrville City Councilman George Baroody retained a lawyer to represent him in a potential case against the City of Kerrville. In an email dated March 6, Austin attorney Roger Gordon informed City Attorney Mike Hayes that he has been retained by Baroody “in relation to the city of Kerrville’s official action arising from an alleged violation of the city’s ‘ethics policy’ occurring in October 2018.”

• Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer announced on March 10 his official retirement from his elected office as of the end of his current term. He also said his Chief Deputy Clay Barton has informed the sheriff that he, too, will be retiring at the end of this term.

• County officials debated on March 11 how to attract more public defender attorneys to Kerr County. They also discussed County staff’s and officials’ copier/printer needs and how to stay current for less money and stress.

• A debate over an executive session item request by Kerrville City Councilman George Baroody at the March 12 City Council meeting ended abruptly with City Attorney Mike Hayes advising council to revisit Baroody’s request due to confusion on the stated topic and potential violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act, which led Baroody to claim he was “shut down” after attempting to take his posted executive session topic into open discussion instead.

• Kerrville City Council approved at the March 12 meeting the city’s extension of Olympic Drive, with the help of adjoining property owner Kerrville ISD; and voted approval of rezoning property at the east end of Peterson Farm Road from a Planned Development District to Airport District. They also approved two grant applications for the Kerrville Police Department for funding for a new mobile command center, and 21st century handheld narcotics identification wands with laser technology.

• Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith hosted a traditional “Wash Down & Push In” ceremony March 15 to celebrate the purchase of a 2019 Sutphen Monarch pumper, which will be KFD Engine 1, and formally retire the department’s Engine 5.

• A Helotes man was attempting a required cross-country trip when his only engine went out on his flight-school rented plane; and he was forced to land in the middle of Highway 27 as he attempted to reach the Kerrville Municipal Airport March 17 at approximately 4 p.m. “I almost made it,” pilot Elias Strikos said, standing only a few feet from the runway.

• They called "Play ball!" at the Sports Complex on Holdsworth Drive March 23 to open the 2019 season for Little League; and players and their families braved the almost-rainy weather to begin the first games of the season, after the traditional group photo of all the players was taken.

• Kerrville ISD Trustees approved the schematic design of the new Hal Peterson Middle School on March 25; and got an update from Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust on construction planning under the bond program.

• On March 25 Kerr County Commissioners voted on a resolution related to Precinct 2’s lack of a local option election on sale of alcoholic beverages; and approved a final “certificate of obligation” for funding for the East Kerr Wastewater System.

• Kerrville’s Upper Guadalupe River Authority staff and community partners won a state award from the Texas Water Development Board in Austin for their water-conscious landscaping at their office building on Lehmann Drive. The “2018 Texas Raincatcher Award” was presented to general Manager Ray Buck in Austin the week of March 25 at a meeting of the TWDB.

• Kerrville City Council spent a short meeting March 26 discussing the city’s financial status, and capital improvement needs and projects; and passed on second reading the rezoning of property being sold by Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School.

April

• Candidates for two seats on the Kerrville City Council, Place 2 candidates Kim Clarkson and Mario Garcia and Place 1 candidates (incumbent) George Baroody and Gary Cochrane, met for the first time at a forum hosted by the Comanche Trace Ranch Community Association, Inc. the week of April 1 to state their case for the respective posts they each seek.

• The City of Kerrville’s aquifer storage and recovery system has over 1 billion gallons of potable water stored. “As of today we have been able to store 1,072,175,000 gallons of treated/potable surface water in our ASR well system,” Water Production Superintendent Grant Terry said.

• Kerr County Commissioners approved a $5 increase on pet adoptions through Kerr County Animal Services, with the increase being used to help fund the micro-chipping of all animals adopted through KCAS.

• The Center Point community enjoyed a host of activities planned by the Center Point Area Historical Preservation Association April 13 at a “Depot Day” fundraiser in Center Point Park. The fundraiser included a cowboy lunch, music, washer-pitching tournament and raffle. Proceeds of the event will be used to help renovate and re-imagine the park area and depot station.

• The brotherhood of the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department came together April 8 to support one of their own with a “Head Shaving Party” in honor of fellow firefighter Scott Watson, who was battling cancer.

• On April 15 Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust, Kerrville ISD, said the school projects being planned for construction now have a lot to do with the events from February 2018, related to schools. And those events influenced the discussion and decisions that followed. That also led to more recent training of personnel on procedures.

• While Kerrville City Councilmember George Baroody had planned to school fellow members of council, city staff and citizens on the city’s debt situation, it was Amy Dozier, city finance director, who dissected each debt dollar in a PowerPoint presentation April 15 at the council’s regular meeting. Austin attorney Roger Gordon, who represents Kerrville City Council Place 2 member George Baroody, pled with council to restore his client’s rights to participate in discussions and debates regarding a pending federal lawsuit against the city. The item was placed on the council agenda by Baroody.

• The Kerr County Child Services Board organized an educational meeting April 15 to educate social service and “child protective service” workers, especially investigators, on the state’s new “Community-Based Care” for abused and foster children. About 100 people attended at Light on the Hill at Mt. Wesley.

• The Hill Country Crisis Council held a dedication ceremony the week of April 15 for their new dog kennel facility adjoining the emergency shelter for their human clients. Thanks to the aid of the Hal & Charlie Peterson Foundation as well as the Red Rover Safe Housing Program based in Sacramento, Calif., they now have a $20,000 facility to house the dogs belonging to clients fleeing domestic violence.

• A team of eight boys in Kerrville, all 14 years old and “co-workers” for five years on the Fellowship of the Robot competition team, went to Houston to compete on a world-class level against robotics teams from many nations. That international competition was held this year in Houston on April 16-20.

• Kerrville Public Utility Board officials reported that on April 16 at 2:12 p.m. Kerrville Public Utility Board lost power to the Stadium Substation affecting 3,722 customers. Power was restored to all at 2:37 p.m. The outage was caused by the catastrophic failure of an LCRA-owned voltage sensor. KPUB crews were immediately dispatched to help LCRA investigate the outage.

• Local law enforcement and fire department agencies participated in a formal transport of 18 “unclaimed, unaccompanied” veterans, whose remains were recently identified through an ongoing effort instigated by the Missing In America Project, an organization whose mission is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations.

• State Representative Andrew Murr (R - Junction) co-authored House Bill 3, a comprehensive bill that proposes to fundamentally transform the public school finance system in Texas.

• Peterson Health announced that Cory Edmondson, senior vice president of Midland Health (Midland Memorial Hospital) was selected as the new president and CEO of Peterson Health. The Peterson Health CEO Search Committee recommended Edmondson from more than 250 candidates after working with the executive search firm of Tyler & Company on the recruitment process for six months.

• A twin-engine Beachcraft plane was clearly in trouble before it crashed early Monday morning, April 22, in a valley just off Sheppard Rees Road, according to eyewitness reports. The plane crashed prior to 9 a.m. Monday morning, killing all six occupants, according to Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer.

• The City of Kerrville announced the launch the My Government Online Permitting and Inspections software. The new software will enhance the application submittal, plan review and inspection experience for contractors and residents through convenient online services.

• Annexation and funding items related to the extension of Olympic Drive topped the April 23 Kerrville city council meeting.

• Bandera Electric Cooperative was recently ranked first in reliability among Texas electric cooperatives by the U.S. Energy information Administration for its most current reporting year. Of the 42 electric cooperatives in Texas that submitted numbers, BEC ranked first in two categories.

• Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced April 29 the city of Kerrville is the latest local government to achieve specific debt transparency goals through the comptroller’s Transparency Stars program. The City of Kerrville received a Transparency Star in the area of debt obligations, which recognizes entities whose websites show visual and narrative detail on outstanding debt, tax-supported debt obligations, historical bond elections and more.

May

• Pat Murray walked his final steps at Peterson Regional Medical Center as Peterson Health President and CEO, as he exited the hospital for one last time to begin his retirement after 24 years of service to the community, his staff and the medical field. He was honored by staff, family and friends, and his footsteps were cemented in the walkway as a tribute.

• Local professionals Gary Cochrane and Kim Clarkson assumed Place 1 and Place 2 seats on the Kerrville City Council, respectively, following their victories in the May 4 City of Kerrville municipal election.

• County Commissioners made decisions on May 13 on vending machines in the courthouse, a County-wide information technology assessment, FEMA flood insurance rate maps, and new playground equipment for two County parks.

• A group of area citizens gathered the week of May 13 for a morning-long assessment of health care in Kerr County and the area served by Peterson Health, with the intent of checking off accomplishments and charting future improvements.

• Kerrville Public Utility Board received a national commendation from the American Public Power Association for its 2017 support in electric power restoration efforts with cities impacted by Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history. On September 10, 2017, Kerrville Public Utility Board sent two of its crews to assist the City of Bartow in response to widespread outages the city experienced.

• Peterson Health staff, volunteers and local residents gathered May 16 in the lobby of Peterson Regional Medical Center to hear new CEO Cory Edmondson announce receipt of two major awards. Peterson Health again achieved the Healthgrades designation for "Outstanding Patient Experience Award" in 2019, the third consecutive year. The Leapfrog Group awarded an "A," the highest hospital safety grade possible.

• Kerrville ISD Trustees were joined by newly elected school board member Michael Tackett and re-elected trustee Dr. David Sprouse, M.D., May 20; and got updated information on the district’s bond issue spending plans. They also got an overview of the status of school financing propositions in the Texas Legislature, and the results of the most recent workplace survey.

• Kerrville City Council met May 28 in a regular meeting and granted two conditional use permits to the H-E-B corporation for plans for auxiliary services at their new main store in Kerrville on Main Street. They also completed annexation of the property for the new Hal Peterson Middle School on the extension of Olympic Drive, and the discussion included some traffic study results connected to that project.

• Kerr County commissioners moved their regular meeting from the Memorial Day holiday Monday to Tuesday, May 28, and considered park playground equipment for two county parks, and signage for the Dog Park in Flat Rock Park. They also heard short presentations on the FY20 budget for the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport; and personnel changes in the county’s Information Technology Department.

June

• As a gift arranged through the Peterson Health Foundation, the Women’s Place received a new “IsoletteT1500” for neonatal transport and thermo-regulation and jaundice management for what Marina Hoffman in the Women’s Place department calls “compromised babies.”

• Kerrville ISD teachers Debbie Fowler and Hillarie Swanner were named Kerrville ISD and Kerrville Public School Foundation “Teachers of the Year” for elementary and secondary schools, respectively, on June 3.

• Kerrville Public Utility Board earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for its safe operating practices in 2018, receiving a first-place award in its utility group category for the second year in a row.

• Peterson Health takes patient safety seriously, and last week the hospital staff took a giant step towards ensuring a safer experience for their patients. On June 5 Hill-Rom Services, Inc., delivered 114 new automated beds to replace the 10-year-old Stryker beds in most of the 124 inpatient rooms, starting with the empty rooms.

• The Texas Electric cooperatives association recently recognized Bandera Electric Cooperative for achieving a notable safety milestone. at the TEC loss control conference in San Marcos, BEC representatives accepted an award for more than one million work-hours with no lost time. Achieving this means BEC’s 113 employees worked safely with no accidents or injuries that caused them to lose time on the job for more than six years. all told, BEC achieved 1,124,504 hours through December 2018.

• Comanche Trace in Kerrville is one of four master-planned communities in Texas to be recognized this year in “Where to Retire” magazine’s “The Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States.”

• Sunday evening, June 9, brought with it high winds and flash-flooding. The fallout resulted in a total of 29 reported power outages, affecting up to 624 customers throughout the night, according to Kerrville Public Utility Board Public Information Officer Allison Bueche. She said five construction crews, one tree crew and additional KPUB staff responded to the outages, which began with the first report at 7:55 p.m. Sunday night.

• County Commissioners debated architectural services, Dog Park signage and playground equipment at their June 10 meeting.

• Officials from Kerrville Public Utility Board and Schreiner University were joined by Chamber of Commerce representatives and community members the week of June 10 to cut a ribbon for the new KPUB Community Solar Systems project, at the SU site, one of four for the KPUB Solar Farms. The solar panels and transformers were installed near Singing Wind Drive behind the SU campus.

• KISD trustees got updates on district funding, public hearings on the new budget and initial construction work using the 2018 Bond issue funds on June 17.

• The Kerr County Historical Commission volunteers hosted an inaugural “Summer History Camp” June 10-14, and treated about 20 area youngsters to five days of activities designed to stimulate their interest in Texas history.

• The City of Kerrville launched a new app that brings key city information and social media applications to mobile devices. It is available for Apple and Android phones and can be downloaded free from the App Store and Google Play.

• City Council passed amendments to the “Traffic Control” ordinance, and to the “Alcoholic Beverages” ordinance at the June 11 meeting, one that lasted slightly less than one hour in open session.

• Kerr County Commissioners approved a contract extension with Spectra for management of the Hill Country Youth Event Center; and approved the 2019-2020 County holidays and payroll schedule at their regular meeting June 23.

• Brooke Meismer, a junior at our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School, was a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass. June 23-25. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

• New plans to renovate and reopen the old Arcadia movie theatre downtown were much discussed by the new volunteer corps who had planned this project, and by council and citizens at the regular City Council meeting on June 25.

• Fun, food and Hill Country hospitality were provided for six wounded military veterans and their spouses and families June 25-30, and they all returned home with some good memories Sunday.

• Kerrville City Council held a one-hour workshop on June 26 to get staff updates on the Stormwater Master Plan and the Pavement Management System. The agenda said in a February 2018 council workshop, they discussed development of a citywide drainage master plan, to include review of drainage design standards, FEMA flood maps, maintenance of urban ditches, flooded streets, and streams and waterways.