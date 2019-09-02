Meth seized in arrest

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer announced Monday the arrest of Christopher Eli Hammer, 35, of Ingram on multiple drug charges, following a two-month investigation by the Kerr county Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigative Unit and Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.

According to Hierholzer, Hammer was wanted on a warrant obtained by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators for delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, methamphetamine, more than 4 grams, but less than 200 grams and arrested during a traffic stop.

“During the stop, Hammer was also found to be in possession of 8.7 ounces, approximately one half of a pound, of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $24,600,” Hierholzer said.

Hammer was then also charged with delivery of a controlled substance, over 200 grams, but less than 400 grams, Hierholzer said.

According to Hierholzer, a related second arrest of Christopher Allen Yates, 42, of San Antonio, was also made on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, methamphetamine, more than 200 grams, but less than 400 grams.

“I am very proud that this large quantity of methamphetamine was seized before it became available on the streets and another drug dealer has been arrested,” Hierholzer said. “I am still very committed in continuing to pursue drug dealers in Kerr County.”

Hammer was arrested on July 27 and remains in the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $315,000.

Yates was booked in the Bexar County Jail on a Kerr County warrant.