Volunteers sought for March Peterson Hospice training

Peterson Hospice is looking for caring, compassionate volunteers, and has volunteer training scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, March 23-24 in Kerrville.

Volunteers provide helping hands in a variety of opportunities within this organization.

Those opportunities include creating floral gifts in bud vases for patients; pet therapy visits; music therapy; and volunteers who are veterans who can visit with other veterans.

Men are encouraged to become volunteers.

The first day’s training session is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Peterson Hospice Conference Room, 250 Cully Dr.

Meals and snacks and all supplies are provided.

For the second day’s training, class members will meet at the same Peterson Hospice building.

For more information or to get an application and register, call Gretchen Rye at 258-7137; or email her at grye@petersonhealth.com about an application.

The Pathways volunteers provide a community and social support program, or “respite” for the clients and their families. This program started about 10 years ago.

The Peterson Health/Hospice program serves clients in about a 50-mile radius.

Pathways clients have transitioned from the social support program to specific Hospice services when needed. Hospice also has a veterans’ program; and “No One Dies Alone” for residents who have no family here.

Hospice volunteer program

Gretchen Rye, director of volunteers, said if people have a heart that likes to give back to others, and a little time, they are invited to come to the next training and join other area residents by becoming a Peterson Hospice volunteers. They are most in need of “patient volunteers” in Kerrville and the surrounding areas, and are also in great need of volunteers who are veterans.

After training, each volunteer determines their own days and times to work and number of patients they see. They have volunteers who work from one hour a week up to five hours a week.

Prospective volunteers are requested to sign up as soon as possible to allow time for background checks to be done.

The first day of class usually includes a welcome followed by introductions and a chance for each volunteer to say what made them want to volunteer with this group.

The Hospice Movement will be defined; and a discussion held on confidentiality and the HIPPA rules. Grief and loss, nursing homes and marketing; nursing care; and log sheets also will be discussed.

On a hospital visit, volunteers will learn about spiritual issues from a chaplain; patients’ rights and communication; hospice and the nursing home, and safety and infection control; the role of social workers; Alzheimer’s and community outreach; and emergency preparedness.

The two-day training covers all different areas; and the current volunteers also attend the training to add to the discussion and answer questions.

Programs

Peterson Hospice is the recipient of donated flowers from area florists; and on Tuesdays these volunteers meet to put flowers in small bud vases for the patients.

When they get them arranged, they take the flowers to the patients’ homes and nursing care facilities.

If someone has a good, calm, friendly dog, they could use them for pet therapy.

One important “rule” in all the Hospice volunteer activities is, the second the volunteer thinks a patient needs a nurse, they are to call the office immediately.

The volunteers do not give medications or do any of the medical aspects of the patient’s care.

The volunteers spend much of their time listening. The volunteers sometimes help patients write letters. Sometimes a patient has something they want to get off their chest.