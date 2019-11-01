Debate sparked over animal services changes

The Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Committee held a meeting on Oct. 23 in the courtroom usually used for commissioners’ meetings, and it drew a standing-room-only crowd.

The Commissioners’ Court recently changed the hours at the facility, saying it was based on budgetary concerns.

ASAC volunteers, who helped craft the previous hours that included being open Saturday mornings, claimed they weren’t consulted, and didn’t approve of closing it to the public on Saturdays.

The county’s ASAC membership includes Commissioner Jonathan Letz (court liaison to the facility), facility and department director Reagan Givens, citizen volunteer Karen Guerriero, Dr. David Goodnight, and Phyllis Allen from the staff of Freeman-Fritts Shelter.

Also attending were Nicole Golden, staff adoption coordinator at the facility; and Kim Meismer, representing the City of Kerrville. The city and county have an interlocal agreement for animal services for city residents provided by/at the county’s facility.

Letz led this meeting, announcing first that they had a pre-announced six-item agenda to strictly follow, a requirement stressed by the county attorney. He added that he likes feedback.

The very vocal, large audience kept trying to ask questions or make demands; and Letz frequently reminded them they and the committee were supposed to stick to listed topics.

New hours

As announced recently by Kerr County Commissioners, the new hours for the Animal Control facility on Loop 534 are:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.;

• Tuesdays and Thursdays - 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.

The shelter will not be open on Saturdays or Sundays.

Commissioners said, when they approved this change in mid October, that since the fall of 2018, the shelter had been staffed 47 hours per week; and open to the public for 39 hours per week.

Under the recent change, they said, the shelter will be staffed 40 hours per week, and open to the public 40 hours per week.

They approved minutes from the September meeting; and said the update on the draft city ordinance was still in review. Meismer said it was slated to be voted on by council in December.

The third agenda item said, “Discuss (creating) community 501(c)(3) to work with KCAS fee schedule and registration requirements.”

The first audience question, not an agenda item, was why closing the facility on Saturdays wasn’t listed for discussion. Letz said it didn’t need to be on there, though he personally recommended posting it differently.

Guerriero asked him to discuss the possible relationship between the two.

Letz said the state mandates rabies control and cruelty prevention, but he hadn’t seen an Attorney General’s opinion on this. When he said most cities do a lot more than counties, but it was a good thing and he “certainly supports it,” the audience laughed at him.

“Generally in other places a nonprofit is the facilitator between the shelter and community. If an animal is not moved out in a timely manner, the animal would go to that nonprofit,” he said.

The immediate response from an ASAC member was, “We’re already doing that. How do we make you understand how vital it is to us?”

“We understand that,” Letz said, and the immediate response was more audience laughter.

Letz said during the county budget process, they got little input from almost anybody.

An audience question was, if you are looking at building a new Animal Services building, could the old (current) one be used by a nonprofit? That’s been discussed, Letz said.

The audience also wanted to discuss the “feral cat problem here” and Letz and a couple committee members said that is “almost a whole different discussion.”

Letz said a nonprofit could assist in that area, and this topic could be on the next meeting’s agenda (January or February).

The audience continued to bring up non-agenda subjects. Letz cited again following state law and having limited county resources, followed by the audience asking for more spay-and-neuter opportunities in Kerr County.

The volunteers/animal lovers want all area veterinarians to work closely with the county facility; and that immediately after a dog or cat is spayed or neutered, it stays 24 hours with the vet, not sent home immediately.

They asked if adoptions still would be offered from a new county facility. Yes, Letz said.

When he and Givens said Kerr’s “reclaim” rate is lower than in Kendall County, adding “People here don’t care,” the audience protested loudly about their care for all dogs and cats and pets in general.

They also had opinions on letting people losing or surrendering unwanted animal(s) and not reclaiming them, then turning around and being allowed to adopt another one.

There was discussion of the facility’s 1,600 “intakes” in FY18 and Givens said, “It’s overwhelming us.”

Then they asked what the chances are for opening the facility on Saturdays if no new nonprofit is formed, Letz said it’s a county budget and personnel issue.

Many audience questions began with “Why can’t you …?” and the county officials tried to answer each one.

Golden said the most recent fee schedule includes increases with part of the money going to required micro-chipping; and owners are required to pay for mandatory spays and neuters.

Under events for KCAS, they noted one low-cost rabies shot event per year now; and they all want at least two a year. Golden noted the scheduling and participation (or lack thereof) problems with that.

Future meeting

They agreed on future agenda items – returning to different hours including Saturdays; definition and protocols for “feral” cats; a “more palatable” volunteer policy; and probable meeting date of Jan. 30.

“We appreciate the help, but it’s got to be somewhat structured,” Letz said. He said a public “town hall” meeting on these topics also is still being discussed, to be set.

When the Oct. 23 meeting was adjourned, several volunteers held their own informal meeting in the courthouse hallway.