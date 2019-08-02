SU’s Hudson completes book mulling music history

Professor Kathleen Hudson, a faculty member at Schreiner University, is also director of the annual Texas Heritage Days event held on campus. And she has submitted the manuscript for her third book, this time to the Texas A&M University Press.

The working title – not firmly settled yet – is “Corazone Abierto – Mexican American Voices in Texas Music.”

The Spanish phrase means “Open Heart.”

She is the author of two previously published books, both oral histories of notable figures in the music world. Her passion is collecting stories and sharing them.

Hudson said she originally pictured this as a trilogy, and presented it to the University of Texas Press, where her first two books were published. But they weren’t receptive to the idea.

“And then the A&M Press apparently caught wind of it and they approached me,” she said.

“First I did 30 interviews of notable Mexican American musicians, all from Texas, including bios of each person,” Hudson said. “When I got them formatted and typed into a real manuscript, I misread my contract with the press and my manuscript was 20,000 words too long.

“So now my part is to do a lot of editing when the press finishes looking it over and sends me their next instructions,” she said. “I know I have about 3,000 words in there in the biographies and with access to the internet today, readers could look that up for themselves. And I repeated some stories from one interview to the next and some of those could be cut. The A&M Press might decide they want to keep some of that. I don’t know yet.”

She said this book has been “an off and on project” for her over the last four years; and she did all the oral interviews in the field.

“It appears my niche is oral histories. The one big mistake I made was to use more than one recorder. When I sent all the interviews to my ‘Author’s Assistant Mindy Reed’ in Austin, I had to find the interviews on all the various recorders for her to type,” Hudson said. “But she helped me on my other two books, too, and she was able to work it out.”

The title includes the term “Mexican American” with no hyphen between the two words, a result of repeated conversations with her interviewees.

She said the musicians in the new book include one from El Paso; others “heavy on San Antonio and Austin;” a lot of South Texas musicians, and some from Lubbock.

Hudson called them “super-stars to no stars,” and her table of contents includes Patsy Torres, a real super-star.

Others with more local connections are Fritz Morquecho, Junior Pruneda, Florin Sanchez, Stephanie Urbina Jones, and Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs.

“My biggest struggle was to find the words to use for ‘labels.” After all, the music business is full of categories with labels. And ‘Tejano’ is all of us in Texas, our history. All this land used to be their land, you know. And ‘Hispanic’ and ‘Tex-Mex’ are a couple others.”

She said she was told by some of her interviewees that “Hispanic” is a political term, used first by President Richard Nixon, and she won’t use that one. So she ended up with ”Mexican American” with no hyphen.

After all those decisions, Hudson submitted her completed manuscript to the press two months early before her May 15 deadline, and the probable release date for the book is sometime in 2020.

Hudson said she presented a local program in May, on “the power of stories,” with some pointing to immigration issues, and gave the audience at that program a chance to interact.

Some of the readings were from her book manuscript, and one interviewee was Lesley Reynaga, who talked about becoming a U.S. citizen.

Hudson said Reynaga talked about her mother not being allowed to come north from Mexico to see her and her brothers, all U.S. citizens now, because her mother has a past record of illegal entry and deportation.

Hudson said she also was touched by a piece titled “Deportee” by Woodie Guthrie; and a poem titled “Home” by Wassan Shire, who wrote in it, “You only leave home when home won’t let you stay.”

“My personal thoughts on this issue are, it’s time to quit finger-pointing and do something. This is a humanitarian issue for me, and I’m doing some sharing on Facebook about this.”

Background

Hudson moved to the Kerrville area about 1984 at the invitation of the late Rod Kennedy, to work doing marketing for the Kerrville Folk Festival. It was a fresh start as she was newly divorced and brought her daughter with her who was finishing high school as a senior at Tivy High School.

Hudson has been teaching writing in the English Department at SU since 1985.

She started the Texas Heritage Music Foundation in 1987, and resigned as its director in 2017, leaving its archives in the old office on campus.

Now, she said, the little stone home-turned-foundation office on campus next to the Lewis-Robbins Pavilion will possibly become the “trailhead, welcome center” for the planned extension of the City of Kerrville River Trail on campus.

The archives of the THMF are going to Texas Tech University in Lubbock to become part of their museum holdings; while Hudson continues to teach writing to SU students and direct the Texas Heritage Days each September to honor the late Jimmie Rodgers; as well as organizing the on-campus coffeehouse performances.

She said she also feels “called” right now to find a small recreational vehicle and travel west, especially the El Paso area, as she finds herself in tune with that combination of cultures and after reading such books as “Travels With Charley.”

“I’m going to have to answer a lot of questions with these books – ‘why me’? I love this culture and sharing the stories I’ve heard. I visualize having an RV with one single tape recorder on board, interviewing whoever is available, performers and organizers.”