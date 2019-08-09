Tax-free shopping begins today

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds shoppers the annual sales tax holiday for school supplies and school clothing is scheduled for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-11.

The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend.

Lists of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller's website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

During this annual sales tax holiday, shoppers can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.

In most cases, they do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 9, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 11.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items bought during the sales tax holiday. Items bought before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

This year, shoppers will save an estimated $90.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, which has been an annual event for 20 years, since 1999.

Local stores

Belk Department Store Manager Manuel Fuentes said last week that corporate officials plan well ahead for tax-free weekend as they consider it one of the biggest weekends of the year for store sales.

“We’ve been prepping since late January,” Fuentes said.”We consider this an opportunity for growth, especially in the shoe department, since Payless closed.”

He said they re-arrange parts of the store for this three-day weekend, and this year created an area on a main aisle between the shoe department and children’s clothing area to display backpacks and insulated lunch boxes, and denim clothing, topped with big “Back to School” signs.

At JC Penney, General Manager Brenda Whitney-Skaggs said they have planned extended hours on the Tax-Free Weekend.

Those hours will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9; on Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; and on Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

“We started plans for this at least three weeks in advance here and the company probably started planning about six months out,” Whitney-Skaggs said. “We’ve also added staff for that weekend.”

She said they have other sales planned for that weekend too, that don’t fall under the tax-free school shopping.

She also said she knows people might have been confused in previous year, believing their total purchase must cost less than $100.

The comptroller’s rules say the cost of each single item they have must be less than $100. The total can be more than $100.

Stores that have aisles or departments for school supplies should also have copies or posters of the lists for the area schools; or parents can check the websites for the school districts for posted information.

School supply list

According to the state comptroller’s office, only the school supplies on this list priced under $100 qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday.

Those supplies include binders, blackboard chalk, book bags, calculators, cellophane tape, compasses, composition books, crayons, erasers, folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila), glue, paste and paste sticks, highlighters, index cards and card boxes, index card boxes and kits.

Other school supplies include legal pads, lunch boxes, markers (including dry erase markers), notebooks, paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper), pencil boxes and other school supply boxes, pencil sharpeners, pencils, pens, protractors, rulers, scissors, and writing tablets.

The Comptroller’s office also said for kits of school supplies that contain exempt items, as well as taxable ones, the taxability depends on the value of exempt or taxable items in it. There is no limit on the quantity of school supplies in a kit, but if the value of the exempt items is more than the taxable ones, the kit is exempt. If the value of the taxable items is more than the exempt ones, then the kit is taxable.

School clothing

The following list of clothing and accessories is on the official tax-exempt list this year.

They include adult diapers, aprons (household), athletic socks, baby bibs, baby clothes, baby diapers (cloth or disposable), belts with attached buckles, blouses, boots (general purpose), cowboy boots, bow ties, bowling shirts, camp clothes, caps (baseball, fishing and golf), chef uniforms, children’s novelty costumes, bras, hiking clothes and shoes, clerical vestments, coats and wraps, coveralls, diapers (cloth and disposable), dresses and skirts, earmuffs and cold weather gear (generally exempt), dresses (unless rented), and fishing caps and vests (non-flotation).

Also on the tax-exempt list are sleepwear, nightgowns and pajamas; slippers, slips, soccer socks and socks in general.

Football accessories including jerseys are exempt from sales tax, as are employee uniforms (unless rented), gloves (generally) including leather, graduation caps and gowns, gym suits and uniforms, hats, hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts, hosiery including support hosiery, hunting vests, jackets, jeans, and jogging apparel.

Other exempt items include knitted caps or hats, leg warmers, leotards and tights, neckwear and ties, nightgowns and nightshirts, painter pants, pajamas, pants, raincoats and ponchos and rain hats,

Other clothing items that are exempt include robes, scarves, Scout uniforms, shawls and wraps, shirts, and hooded shirts; sweatbands for the arm, wrist and head; sweatshirts, sweat suits, sweaters; and suits, slacks, and jackets.

Safety accessories and shoes

Safety shoes that are adaptable for street wear are exempt, but other kinds of safety clothing and accessories are taxable.

Shoes are generally exempt from sales tax, including dress, tennis, cross-trainers, running and walking shoes; while many specialty shoes such as cleated or spiked shoes for baseball, bicycling and other sports are taxable.

Also exempt are sandals, slippers and sneakers and tennis shoes.

Tennis accessories including dresses, shorts, shoes and skirts also are tax-exempt.

School uniforms are exempt.

Taxable items

Unless for use by elementary/ secondary students, backpacks are taxable.

Students who need baseball accessories should check the following specific list.

Baseball caps and baseball jerseys are exempt, while the following are taxable:- baseball cleats, baseball gloves, and baseball pants.

Golf accessories such as caps, dresses, jackets and windbreakers, shirts and skirts are exempt, but golf gloves, purses and shoes are taxable.

Also taxable are cleated shoes for climbing, overshoes and galoshes, and rubber work boots.

Sports helmets and pads also are taxable for various sports and activities.

Accessories including barrettes, belt buckles sold separately and bobby pins are generally taxable, as are briefcases, elastic ponytail holders, hair bows, hair clips, handbags, handkerchiefs, headbands, jewelry, key cases, purses, wallets, watch bands, and watches.