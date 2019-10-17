Rotary Club ‘Pints for Polio’ Oct. 26 at Dietert

The Rotary Club of Kerrville will once again host “Pints for Polio,” an event dedicated to assist Rotarians around the world in achieving their collective goal of eradicating polio forever.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-9 p.m. at Dietert Center.

Guests will enjoy beer and wine, as well as food pairings from at least seven food vendors.

Beverage vendors include Grape Juice, Ben E. Keith and Kerrville Hills Winery, with others being added daily.

A donation of $25 will provide entry to the event.

Corporate sponsorships are currently being sought. All levels of sponsorships from $100 to $2,000 include tickets to the event.

For more information or to register as a corporate sponsor, contact Amanda Taylor at taylor2018rotary@gmail.com.