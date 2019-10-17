Rotary Club ‘Pints for Polio’ Oct. 26 at Dietert - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Rotary Club ‘Pints for Polio’ Oct. 26 at Dietert

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:58 pm

Rotary Club ‘Pints for Polio’ Oct. 26 at Dietert 0 comments

The Rotary Club of Kerrville will once again host “Pints for Polio,” an event dedicated to assist Rotarians around the world in achieving their collective goal of eradicating polio forever.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-9 p.m. at Dietert Center.

Guests will enjoy beer and wine, as well as food pairings from at least seven food vendors.

Beverage vendors include Grape Juice, Ben E. Keith and Kerrville Hills Winery, with others being added daily.

A donation of $25 will provide entry to the event.

Corporate sponsorships are currently being sought. All levels of sponsorships from $100 to $2,000 include tickets to the event.

For more information or to register as a corporate sponsor, contact Amanda Taylor at taylor2018rotary@gmail.com.

Posted on Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:58 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]