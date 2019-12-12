JK Bernhard Construction gives Arcadia work update

JK Bernhard Construction Company announced that construction has begun on the historic Arcadia Theater on Water Street in downtown Kerrville. Working alongside the visionary board members and staff of Kerrville’s Fourth on the River, the nonprofit organization that owns the theater, JK Bernhard Construction Company will act as general contractor for the renovation of the theater, which originally opened in 1926.

The vision for “Arcadia Live,” the new venue that is being constructed at the theater site, is a community-oriented entertainment venue that will be open and accessible to every resident, tourist, visitor, adult, and child in the community. Plans for the theater have generated excitement and interest, and JK Bernhard wants to keep the public informed at every step of the process.

To that end, JK Bernhard Construction Company plans to produce and release videos on a regular basis to chronicle the construction progress. The first video in this series has been published on www.facebook.com/jkbernhard/. Additional videos will be published on a regular basis at the JK Bernhard Facebook page.

“We are excited about building upon Kerrville’s unique history by transforming this community landmark into a modern event space,” said Kevin Bernhard, owner of JK Bernhard Construction Company based in Kerrville. “As a lifelong resident of Kerrville, I attended a movie shortly before the theater closed in the 1980s, and I can’t wait to attend events in this space when it’s complete.”

A video has been posted on YouTube titled “Arcadia Theater Update,” which features status images and active construction on the inside of the historic theater.