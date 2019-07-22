KPD accepting local academy applications

Have you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a police officer? Do you want to know more about the on-scene and behind-the-scenes operations of the Kerrville Police Department? If so, you should consider enrolling in our Citizen Police Academy.

The Citizen Police Academy is designed to give the citizens of the City of Kerrville and the surrounding area, a working knowledge of the Kerrville Police Department. The course consists of twelve classes instructed by personnel from various divisions of the department. Although the course has a particular emphasis on patrol, it also covers many diverse topics such as Criminal Investigations, Evidence, Traffic, Special Operations Unit and Communications. Each student will also be given the opportunity to ride with a patrol officer during a tour of duty.

The next class No. 25, which is offered free of charge, will meet once a week on Thursdays, from 6-9 p.m. in the Training Room at the Kerrville Police Department located at 429 Sidney Baker, beginning on Aug. 15, and graduating on Nov. 7.

To attend the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy, you must meet certain criteria and complete the necessary application and release forms.

A criminal history and background investigation will be conducted on each applicant.

The applicant must be 18 years of age and live in Kerr County, and not have been convicted of a Class B Misdemeanor or higher criminal offense.

After completing the course, applicants are invited to become members of the Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.

Print a copy of the application on line at www.kerrvilletx.gov under Community Services or pick one up at the Duty Desk at the Kerrville Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker St., Kerrville, TX, 78028.

Contact Sergeant Jonathan Lamb at 258-1371 for more information.

Applicants will be notified if they have been selected to attend this or subsequent sessions.