Congressman Chip Roy speaker at SU event

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas, District 21) visited Schreiner University and other sites in Kerrville on Aug. 28, with his main invitation coming from the new Young Republicans Club at SU.

The event was supported and attended by members of the local Republican Party and Republican Women of Kerr County, and other SU students and members of the public, totaling almost 75 people in the ballroom of the campus student center.

Juan Guerra introduced Roy, giving a biography of the congressman who replaced Lamar Smith when he retired.

Roy’s first topic was about his recent visit with a delegation to Israel.

He said they spoke with the country’s Prime Minister and his political opponent; and visited the border with Lebanon, as well as a recently uncovered “Pilgrimage Road” and the Pool of Salome in Jerusalem.

He said the most important lesson from having a Sabbath supper with a family there was that they break away from all technology on each Sabbath. “They focus on community and it reinforces their human relationships,” he said. “As a family, we are shutting all that down on Sundays now, too.”

Previous campaign issues

Roy said he campaigned on a handful of issues:

• Border issues, top of the list then as it is now;

• Health care;

• Government spending;

• American military overseas;

• Putting Washington, D.C. out of the way.

Immigration and the Border

Roy said border issues were number one in the election and over the last eight months.

“I’m in favor of the wall. I’ll be honest with you,” Roy said, “the state of our border is not great. However bad you think it is, it’s worse.”

He said he’s been there twice since he was elected, as that’s the hotspot, especially with about 900,000 individuals apprehended, and recent estimates say it’s actually twice that number.

“They largely seek out the Border Patrol, and after they surrender there, they get on buses to go into the country,” Roy said, after observing on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande River for a time to see for himself what happens daily. “They are largely using having children with them, so as to be ‘caught and released.’ Officials down there call it ‘diaper patrol,’ not Border Patrol.”

He described a “processing warehouse,” saying it has phones, computers, air conditioning, food, showers, and “chain link dividers,” not cells or walls. He said that’s so U.S. officers can see everyone, for security, and airflow.

“Single males are generally detained. A lot of people want to come, and the Mexican cartels are making $2 million per week moving people for a profit, not counting their drug traffic.”

He described Mexico today as “not your parents’ Mexico, right across from McAllen.” He said, “There are massive amounts of drugs coming across between the Border Patrol stations, because the Border Patrol is distracted by all those other people. There are too few Border Patrol for the miles of the border.”

He said in Congress at first, the Democrats were saying it’s a “manufactured crisis,” but in June they flipped their arguments. Roy said he and colleagues forced a vote in the House when President Trump asked for $4 million for beds for children, and the same for Border Patrol and ICE. “That needed to be debated,” he said.

He said $4 billion was passed as “a relief valve for Health & Human Services” and while that leaves the U.S. “far from where we need to be, the President is working with the Mexican government now on enforcement on their side.”

Roy also cited the “Flores Agreement” as a major cause, as an illegal immigrant coming with a child “is your golden ticket.”

Roy got applause when he said of all the asylum seekers, about 12 percent actually qualify, and “they must come under the rule of law, to a point of entry. Otherwise we’re doing this under the false name of compassion.”

Government spending

“We’re spending way too much,” Roy said, and the audience applauded.

He cited the trillion-dollar budget deficit, saying he opposed this despite the President’s stand on it.

“Now, we have $100 million in spending on the deficit every hour,” he said. “Washington doesn’t operate the way you do. You’ve got a budget and you make choices. We have $3.6 trillion in income per year, and there’s no discussion of choices. We have to have that discussion.”

Roy said, in his office alone, he got five requests in two days from people wanting more federal funds. And he’s asking, “Where does that come from?” and added, in 2024, interest spending by the federal government will eclipse defense spending.

He also said Medicare and Social Security will be “upside-down” in an estimated 10-12 to 12-15 years, depending on whose estimates you believe.

“It’s getting worse because spending is blowing up faster than revenue. The current economy has been stagnant recently; and social welfare is eating our budget.”

He said we’ve got to solve these things in Texas, because there’s no extra room in Washington, D.C., to solve these problems and crisis.

Health Care

Roy called health care a continuing complexity, and said the government must fix the false safety nets including Medicaid, and promote growth in direct primary care – a request he got the same day in Kerrville when he visited Peterson Regional Medical Center.

“We can let the market and technology free us, but we have to release them from regulations,” he said, adding he’s introduced a bill in Congress that lifts the caps on health savings accounts, and lets each person use those as needed, and dispensing with the “medical insurer” in health care.

He said this requires competition and transparency.

U.S. Military

Roy said Congress has to make sure the military has a clear mission; and reported on a recent visit to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio. He visited mostly Army people, impressed but also discouraged that many of them have had four to seven tours in conflicts.

“That’s a strain on the 1 percent of our population that serves,” he said and called for more review of “authority of force” and missions.

Roy said he personally is opposed to extending U.S. involvement in Yemen, and thinks Congress needs to vote on this and other military uses, not just accept the President saying so.

The audience applauded this, too.

Audience Q&A

Does he think a border fence works? Yes, it has dropped numbers coming across.

His views on jobs, ranging from ag and manufacturing to hospitals and industry? We need to send some college-bound kids to trade schools instead, but also reform the “guest worker” system.

“It’s not color or race. We have a social welfare system and we need to know who’s coming into the country. They can’t come here without following our laws,” he said, and was again applauded.

What input does Roy have on the federal budget? The problem is, he said, it’s a single up or down vote. The process is broken. He suggested a two-year budget on appropriations and spending; including processes that force conversations to get spending in check.

“Unless you demand it (as citizens),” he told the crowd, “it won’t happen.”

Is the federal Department of Education mandated? No and it needs massive reforms or be eliminated, he said.

He added he used to prefer public education, and now his children attend private schools – “My choice; I want them to be able to pray, to have that choice.”

What are his views on the recent El Paso shootings? It’s more a cultural problem; and he doesn’t know the shooter’s reasons. “I think it’s now sucking people away from real life. The problem there is, taking away guns is not going to solve that problem. We are not other countries, and we have a God-given right to protect ourselves and our families. DOJ and others have moved away from ideological-based crimes and we need to do more to put away dangerous felons. We define ourselves as free, law-abiding Texans.”

Roy also said Congress has given too much responsibility to bureaucracy; and needs to let “emergency declarations” expire; and peel back executive authority.

He said no judge in a single jurisdiction should mandate decisions for the entire country, a situation now affecting the Texas/Mexico border, too.

“I stand up for the President on most things,” he said. “We have to stand strong for the country, no matter which (political) party you’re in.”

Roy began this program by complimenting Schreiner’s Greystone military program after they posted the colors to begin the program; and asked all the veterans in the audience to stand.

“It’s been an interesting eight months,” Roy quipped at the start, and thanked SU officials for giving him a reason to escape both Washington, D.C., and Austin.