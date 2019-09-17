Lambdin announces for sheriff

Kerr County resident Mitch Lambdin announced his intent to run for Kerr County Sheriff on Sept. 1.

Lambdin is a retired sergeant from the Los Angeles Police Department. He has more than 30 years of police experience, which includes command and leadership positions and varied special assignments. Lmbdin has worked under the Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau, has lead a 16 officer bomb detection K-9 unit, and was the officer in charge of a large gang unit in the Watts District of South Los Angeles.

Lambdin also served as a watch commander in southeast Los Angeles for more than a decade, commanding more than 90 police personnel in a high-crime, urban area with a population of more than 100,000 residents. Lambdin also supervised a 45-prisoner capacity jail and was a division training coordinator in charge of monitoring and procuring training for the more than 400 personnel in his Division.

Lambdin served as the leader of the South Bureau Mobile Field Force, a unit specially trained and organized to respond to civil disturbances, natural disasters and other emergencies. While working the bomb detection K9 unit, Mitch coordinated large-scale bomb detection operations at bomb threats, and major public events such as the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards, Dodger games, and the Los Angeles Marathon. He also planned and supervised numerous dignitary visits from the President of the United States, the vice president, former presidents of the United States, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and numerous foreign heads of state. To this end, he coordinated with the United States Secret Service, State Department, and the Department of Defense.

Lambdin has been extensively involved in the training of sworn and civilian police personnel in various disciplines, including, but not limited to, police response to active shooters, response to bomb threats, and suspicious items and police use of force. He is a certified trainer in the National Incident Management System and Incident Command System and is certified in Emergency and Earthquake Management from the California State Specialized Training Institute.

Lambdin has a certificate in Police Leadership and Behavioral Sciences from the West Point Leadership Institute, a partnership between the United States Military Academy and the Los Angeles Police Department. He also earned a certificate in Ethics in Policing from the University of Southern California/Latin American Law Enforcement Association. Mitch has more than 150 commendations including: Supervisor of the Year 1999, meritorious unit citation while in the 77th Division Gang Unit, the LAPD patrol ribbon for 20+ years in field police work, and the LAPD commendation ribbon. He is a five- time recipient of the Automobile Club (AAA) 10851 award for outstanding efforts in arrests for grand theft automobile. He has been recognized by the Department of Homeland Security for his response to the active shooter incident at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 1, 2013 and by the FBI for his support of agents during numerous bomb detection related sweeps, VIP details and events.

Lambdin is a member of the International Police Association (IPA), and served for several years as the Associate Secretary to Greece for the United States. As a member of the IPA, he participated in an exchange program with an inspector from the London, England Metropolitan Police. He is a past member of the board of directors and board of governors for the Desert Refuge for Peace Officers and Military Personnel, a retreat house near 29 Palms Marine Corps Base which assists military and police personnel with PTSD and other issues using a spiritual model.

As a resident of Kerr County, Lambdin has been active in this community. He is on the council of Notre Dame Catholic School, he is the co-founder and core team leader of Notre Dame Church’s approximately 80-member weekly Men's Leadership and Spirituality Group, and is involved with weekly ministering to the sick at Peterson Hospital. Lambdin also volunteers as needed as a donation pick-up driver for the St.Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop in Kerrville. He also created and developed an Emergency Operations Plan for Notre Dame Church, and serves on the church’s safety committee. He has trained church staff and volunteers in making a safe environment for worship, which includes proper response to active shooter incidents. He has assisted two local schools with developing their security plans. Lambdin also helped to coordinate a hands-on active shooter training involving simulation drills by the Kerrville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit for the faculty and staff of two local Kerr County schools.

Lambdin and his wife of 33 years have four children, two of whom are still attending Kerr County Schools. As Sheriff, Lambdin would like to use his extensive experience and expertise to help Kerr County meet the challenges of the future. Lambdin said that he and his wife chose Kerr County to relocate their family because of the positive environment, family values and outstanding quality of life here, and he would like to help to maintain that environment. Lambdin said part of his philosophy as sheriff would be to ensure that all of the law enforcement and allied agencies in Kerr County are working well together to enhance the public safety of Kerr County and to include community involvement and transparency at the highest levels possible. Lambdin said, “As Sheriff, I will work directly for the citizens of Kerr County, and I intend to be accountable to them.”