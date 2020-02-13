Rotarians honor local first responders

The Noon Rotary Club of Kerrville held their ninth annual Awards Luncheon on Feb. 5 to recognize “the best of the best of our first responders,” and plaques were presented to nine individuals from among area law enforcement and emergency services departments.

The honored recipients chosen for their performance and accomplishments in 2019 included:

• Kerr County Sheriff’s Department “Deputy Sheriff of the Year” – Capt. Scott Prout;

• KC Sheriff’s Department “Corrections Officer of the Year” – Cpl. Jonathan Correa;

• Kerrville Fire Department “Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year” – Lane Rhea;

• KFD “Officer of the Year” – Zane Zenner;

• Kerrville Police Department “Officer of the Year” – Jaron Ince;

• Texas Parks & Wildlife Department “Game Warden of the Year” – Ryan McGinley;

• Kerr County “Volunteer First Responder of the Year” – Misty Gordon;

• Ingram Police Department “Officer of the Year” – Emilio Ledesma;

• “Service Above Self Lifetime Achievement Award” – KCSO Sgt. Tommy Hall.

Texas Department of Public Safety “Trooper of the Year” Cpl. James Salaz was unable to attend this ceremony (away for academy training); as was KFD “EMS Responder of the Year” Daniel Jordan.

Each recipient was given a plaque and a $100 gift certificate.

With Jeff Wending as emcee, the recipients were honored for their talents, skills and abilities by the chiefs or lead officers in their departments.

Wendling is chairman of the Rotary’s “1st Responder Public Safety Committee.”

Kerr County Sheriff’s

Department

Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer was first to the podium, saying all the agencies have a lot of deserving employees. In the KCSO, Hierholzer singled out Correa as a corrections officer, saying he has taken more than 400 hours of training despite being fairly new in the department. The sheriff quoted Correa’s job application in which the officer called law enforcement a great and respectable career.

Hierholzer said they booked 3,900 people into the local jail last year and described that sequence of events as street officers working the “stuff and cuff” part of cases, then “kicking them out at the jail door where Correa and the other corrections officers are responsible for them 24 hours a day. We couldn’t have done that without that proper and great training.”

Hierholzer then announced Patrol Captain Scott Prout as the “Peace Officer of the Year” for KCSO. The sheriff said Prout is in his 29th year at KCSO after starting as a part-time jailer; and he’s been a deputy since 1993 and made captain in 2006.

Prout also is firearms instructor overseeing 38 employees at SO.

“His plate is pretty full,” Hierholzer said. “Each morning he goes through every offense report filed the day before, to determine the next step for each case and offender.”

Hierholzer then described Prout as a “go to guy” at the sheriff’s office, explaining that many extra duties often trickle down to Prout during day-to-day operations.

Kerrville Fire Department

Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith thanked Rotary for their recognitions; and called the Firefighter of the Year prompt, humble, ready to work hard, with top-notch medical skills, and being willing to learn each new task. He commended Rhea for putting patients and customers first, saying, “He’s a good person I’d trust with my family.”

Smith also announced Lt. Zenner’s award as “Officer of the Year,” saying he consistently records patients’ needs and countless times has remained on a scene after a call because a citizen needs someone to talk to. “He leads by example, and represents ‘exceptional training,’ not only as a supervisor but truly a leader.”

Smith said EMS Responder of the Year Daniel Jordan could not attend this luncheon.

Kerrville Police Department

Kerrville Police Chief David Knight announced Jaron Ince as KPD “Officer of the Year,” from the Patrol Division, saying Ince has taken on multiple operational leadership roles. “He was credited with 96 arrests last year and responded to 1,228 calls even though he spent two and a half months of the year training other officers. His cases included some with large amounts of narcotics.”

Knight said Ince is a sharpshooter as well as field training officer; and is dedicated to his various duties, while citizen responses to his various calls have been complimentary. Ince also plays for KPD on the “Guns & Hoses” team.

Texas Parks & Wildlife

Capt. Javier Fuentes of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, new to the Kerrville station, announced Ryan McGinley, who serves in Comal County, as “Game Warden of the Year.” He said McGinley leads in arrests in boating incidents, and files high numbers of felony cases involving poachers.

“During hunting season, everyone we approach is armed, and our officers never know what they will find,” Fuentes said.

He and Wendling noted there are 550 Game Wardens for the entire State of Texas, and the Kerrville area division is comprised of six counties. Fuentes also thanked the honoree’s wife Kayla for her support of her husband’s career with constant long, not family-friendly, hours.

Volunteer First Responders

Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser presented the “Kerr County Volunteer First Responder of the Year” award to Misty Gordon, who, in addition to being a paramedic with Kerrville EMS, also is a volunteer responder for Ingram and Turtle Creek.

“She is recognized for exemplary volunteer service over 20 years, including teaching ‘Stop the Bleed’ classes and monthly continuing education sessions. She previously won a similar award in 2013,” he said.

Ingram Police Department

Ingram Police Chief Bryon Griffin presented the IPD “Officer of the Year” award to Officer Emilio Ledesma, saying Ledesma was born in 1996 and graduated from Tivy High School and joined IPD in 2015.

Griffin let that “young officer” information sink in a minute, before noting that in addition to official police duties, the honoree is active in all community events and eats lunch often with Ingram Elementary School students. Ledesma is the first “millennial” hired in Ingram, the chief said, and has proved exceptionally opposite to the mainsteam definition of that generation’s “work ethic,” or lack thereof, while working with mostly veteran officers. “He fulfills IPD mission statement and goals every day.”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Hierholzer returned to the podium to announce the “Lifetime Achievement Award” recipient, Sgt. Tommy Hall.

Hall worked with KCSO previously, he said, and with other agencies and at other locations, including the Texas Alcohol & Beverage Commission in 1971-72. Hall served in Kerr County with the Sheriff’s Office 2002-18.

The honoree has volunteered with the Dream Team and other community activities, and helped bring the “Shattered Dreams” exhibit/exercise to Tivy High School to emphasize the dangers of drinking and driving.

Hall comes from a long family line of DPS service and elected constables. He retired in 2018 to be a fulltime rancher and help run the family’s Hall Ranch.

Hierholzer said Hall helped innumerable young officers, and thanked Hall’s wife and two sons for their support during Hall’s 46-plus-year career. “I don’t think there’s a more deserving officer in the community,” Hierholzer said.

Rotary support

Wendling called 2019 “an interesting year when all emergency services were challenged,” saying, as an example that EMS responded to 180 calls. Rotary as an organization stepped up their training grant funding by $20,000 in 2019, he said, through added funding from Chris Avery; and the service group already has earmarked $4,000 for similar purposes.

He thanked all who contributed or played in the annual Rotary Golf Tournament, their primary fundraiser for the training fund.