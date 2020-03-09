Morgan’s Wonderland announces Spring Break lineup, times

During spring break 2020, March 9-14, ultra-accessible, non-profit Morgan’s Wonderland theme park will treat guests to a new edition of highly popular “Music, Mutts, Magic and More,” special entertainment that’s free with park admission.

Included will be musical performances, exhibitions by acrobatic dogs, feats of magic and appearances by the park’s mascot, Joy the Butterfly, and members of The Wonder Squad, Morgan’s Wonderland superheroes who will greet guests and pose for photos.

“Music, Mutts, Magic and More” will be presented in addition to more than 25 Morgan’s Wonderland attractions such as wheelchair-accessible rides, playscapes and other fun elements, said Ron Morander, Morgan’s Wonderland chief operating officer.

Actually, the 25-acre park – designed with individuals with special needs in mind and built to be enjoyed by everyone – will be open daily March 6-15 for spring break.

The latest information on operating days and hours of operation, admissions and special activities can be found at www.MorgansWonderland.com or at (210) 495-5888.

Among the highlights of “Music, Mutts, Magic and More” will be an interactive jam session in Music Garden, the Morgan’s Wonderland all-access block party in Flutter-By Theater, the “Pups and Pals” show in Starlight Theater and “Walk Around Magic” with the Astonishing Mr. Pitts.

The lineup of special spring-break entertainment Monday through Saturday, March 9-14, will be as follows:

• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Joy the Butterfly interactive appearances (Monday through Saturday).

• 10 a.m.-noon – “Walk Around Magic” with the Astonishing Mr. Pitts (Monday through Saturday).

• 1-3 p.m. – Jam session in Music Garden (Monday through Saturday).

• 2-2:30 p.m. – Morgan’s Wonderland all-access block party (Monday through Thursday) and “Pups and Pals” show (Friday and Saturday).

• 1-5 p.m. – Interactive appearances by members of The Wonder Squad.

“Since Morgan’s Wonderland opened in spring 2010, the park has welcomed approximately 1.8 million guests from all 50 states and 76 other countries,” Morander said. “And we’ve continued to admit anyone and everyone with a special need free of charge.”

Morgan’s Wonderland is located at 5223 David Edwards Dr. in Northeast San Antonio, a half-mile west of IH 35 at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive. Its sister splash park – Morgan’s Inspiration Island – will reopen May 9 for the warm-weather months.