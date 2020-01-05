Antlers shine at All-Star game - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Antlers shine at All-Star game

Posted: Sunday, January 5, 2020 11:30 am

In a field of 100 area football players, Tivy’s Trapper Pannell, Brooks McCoy and Jared Zirkel shined as standouts in their final game of their high school careers during the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game held Saturday in the Alamodome.

As Team Black members, the trio helped lead their team to a thrilling 35-34 win over Team Gold.

Quarterback Pannell threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to ensure the win and earn the Whataburger Player of the Game title.

Down 34-15 heading into the fourth quarter, Pannell and receiever McCoy displayed their TFND spirit to the more than 18,000 fans by mounting a comeback and connecting on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first 30 seconds of the final frame.

It took Team Black 71 seconds and six plays to cement the win with Pannell rushing three times for 24 yards and then tossing up a 50-yard touchdown pass to San Antonio Roosevelt’s Rashod Owens with 8:21 left in the game. Zirkel split the uprights for the winning point.

Pannell completed 16 of 25 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

