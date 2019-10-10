H-E-B pledges $100K to Schreiner’s HCCF

The Hill Country College Fund Kickoff Luncheon was held last week on the campus of Schreiner University during an annual luncheon that included local residents and members of several service organizations, where it was announced the campaign committee’s goal is $625,000.

All proceeds of the campaign efforts will provide tuition grants to Hill Country students living in Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble and Real Counties, as is the 40-year tradition of the HCCF.

“Hill Country College Fund was established in 1978, and it has provided extraordinary, critical funding, not just to students in Kerr County but also six contiguous counties,” Mart Diffen, director of development advancement at Schreiner University, said. “As a student from Kerrville, who was here in 1981, I can tell you that the Hill Country College Fund is really an extraordinary thing. We have found that there are not a lot of other universities that have something so similar to be able to support the students from their own area.”

Diffen said reaching the $625,000 goal will allow the university to serve approximately 200 students in various ways.

“Your support here today, coupled with some of our endowed scholarships and other institutional funds, allows us to provide nearly $11 million per year in financial aid for students to attend Schreiner University and have this experience and obtain a premier education,” Diffen said.

Professor Robert Kluting, instructor of business at Schreiner, is spearheading the university division of the HCCF campaign and announced that his goal to have 100 percent giving participation by university staff to HCCF.

“We have a great amount of faculty who already contribute to this fund,” Kluting said. “But I have a personal goal, if I am going to be the chair of this part, to get up to 100 percent (faculty giving) this year. I’ve already warned the faculty.”

Kluting said he attended the same luncheon last year, and was touched by the stories of student recipients of HCCF tuition grants and the plans for expanding the program; and felt compelled to be active in this year’s campaign.

Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick welcomed luncheon guests and asked each of them to drive around the campus and notice the changes and the growth, emphasizing two in particular.

“If you do that, you will be able to see where our campus trail is beginning to take shape. You will begin to see where the River Trail will come up to campus and how that will join our entire trail throughout our campus. It’s going to be great fun and we invite you back to walk it, run it, bike it and just enjoy it,” McCormick said. “The other thing I want you to do is go by our new residence hall, which we opened up this fall. You’ll see it. It’s the biggest one on campus.”

After explaining the exciting new developments on campus, McCormick said he was inviting guests of the luncheon “inside the weeds of college affordability.”

McCormick said that college affordability has become a popular topic in the national political scene among the host of candidates seeking national office.

“Let me start by saying that I think that most of the candidates are vastly over-simplifying this issue,” McCormick said. “And they really paint every person and every college with the same broad brush.”

McCormick said in looking at the statistics and data of students enrolled in Schreiner, it’s easy to see distinction among them.

“For example, we know that for the last two years, 25 percent of our students graduate with zero debt, but you open up a newspaper and read about the trillion dollars of student loan debt, but 25 percent of our graduates for the last two years had not $1 of debt,” McCormick said. “How does that happen? In part, it’s because of generous donors like you to keep students from having to engage with lenders who incentivize to engage in borrowing, sometimes excessive borrowing. The Hill Country College Fund helps students close that affordability gap and avoid debt.”

McCormick said that he believed all students and their families should have “skin in the game.”

McCormick said that public figures don’t recognize what some universities are doing to manage college affordability.

“Here’s what Schreiner does,” McCormick said. “The board of trustees made a bold decision to lock in tuition rates. We are one of the few schools in the state, and really in the nation, that does this.”

McCormick explained that financial aid packages for incoming freshmen are based on the tuition rate at the time of enrollment, however, tuition rates increase annually, leaving the students with a gap in funding.

“By the time a student reaches graduation, costs may have increased 15 percent or more and its perhaps not surprising then that students are going to go into debt in order to manage these tuition increases,” McCormick said. “Their (student) expenses have increased dramatically, but their financial aid package has stayed the same. Not at Schreiner. Tuition doesn’t increase for a student over the four years they are here.”

McCormick said by locking in tuition, students and their parents can plan better and the financial aid packages does not lose its value to the student.

“Schreiner also decided not to make students secure their text books each year,” McCormick said. “So students get their financial aid package, pay their bills and think they’re all set for the semester and then they go to class and realize they have to secure $400, $800, $1,000 worth of books. But, not at Schreiner. We bundle all of our text books into tuition and when you’ve paid your bill, you’ve paid your bill.”

McCormick said that with all of the efforts Schreiner University administration and trustees are making to help with affordability issues, the need for donations through the HCCF still exists.

“Your contributions are a tangible expression in the ways that you believe in the future of the Hill Country and its people,” McCormick said.

Success stories

Noah Moreno, a junior cellular biology major and Boerne resident, said he was grateful for the gift of a tuition grant through the HCCF.

Moreno said he was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and as a young child, his parents decided to move and it was by chance that they landed in Boerne.

“My parents uprooted our family with intentions to move to Houston, but upon our arrival, my parents were not expecting the humidity,” Moreno said. “After some discussion, my parents decided we would move to Phoenix, Ariz. On our way, we passed through a small town in Texas called Boerne. During a quick stop, a kind gentleman convinced my parents that this small town had more to offer.”

Since that day, Moreno said, Boerne is his home.

“Like the kind gentleman that convinced my parents to stay, the donors that contribute to the Hill Country College Fund have convinced me that Schreiner is my home,” Moreno said. “The generosity that has been displayed to me will never be taken for granted.”

Moreno said he plans to attend medical school upon graduation “so I can help others.”

Greg Nichols, H-E-B general manager, said he has a special relationship with Schreiner University both professionally and personally.

“Most of you know that Howard Butt really believes in education. That’s one of the stakes he’s put in the ground,” Nichols said. “He’s put his money where his mouth is in the Holdsworth Center in Austin and with the education and teacher awards he gives each year.”

Nichols said his youngest son, Cory, attended Schreiner and played baseball.

“He really wanted to play baseball and Schreiner gave him an opportunity to play and also gave him a Hill Country College Fund tuition grant,” Nichols said. “He embraced Schreiner and Schreiner embraced him.”

Nichols said H-E-B employs between 15-30 Schreiner University students each semester.

“They go on and do some really great things,” Nichols said. “Some of them stay with us corporately. Some are now vice presidents for us.”

Before playing a prepared video about the relationship between Schreiner University and H-E-B, Nichols made an announcement on behalf of H-E-B.

“Before I do that, Charles (Butt) wants to put his money where his mouth is. We have $100,000 for the Hill Country College Fund,” Nichols said.

After the cheers and applause quieted, student Autumn Rowlands was invited to speak.

Rowlands is a graphic design major in her senior year at the university.

Rowland said she is a marketing intern at Schreiner, is the AIG president and is third generation Polish-American.

“This is a very special day, because I have both my dad and grandmother present,” Rowlands said.

Rowland said she was also speaking on the birthday of her great-grandfather, who immigrated to the United States from Poland and worked hard to give his family a better life.

“When my great-grandfather came to the United States from Poland, he started off with absolutely nothing,” Rowlands said. “He had to sacrifice finishing his own education to provide his lineage with better opportunities. This was difficult for him, because he loved to learn and although he may have been too humble to admit this, he was exceedingly smart.”

Rowlands said she imagined what pride he must have felt in watching his own two daughters graduate from college after working “night and day” to provide for their education.

Rowland then praised her grandmother, who used her education and college degree to become a teacher.

“She has since dedicated her life to improving the lives of children with encouragement and her nurturing spirit,” Rowlands said.

Rowlands said her father is her “superman,” who does everything in his power to make sure she and her four siblings “have everything we need to be successful.”

Rowlands said that when she and her twin bother gradated high school, her father was preparing for two tuition bills.

“A circumstance arose that really tested us and made me unsure if I would ever even make it to my first day of classes,” Rowlands said. “My dad was cool, collected and just overcame that obstacle that was weighing us down; and at that moment was when we were notified about the Hill Country College Fund tuition grant.”

Putting what the HCCF means to her in words, Rowlands recited “opportunity, hope and fulfillment.”

“It allowed me to go to school without putting exponential financial strain on my family,” Rowlands said. “You are making a difference and inspiring others to do the same. From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of me and my family, thank you so much.”

Ross Rommel, Jr., chairman of the HCCF campaign, thanked all donors, volunteers and supporters of the campaign.

Rommel said that he understands that all citizens are asked by a host of worthy causes to donate and that everyone has limits on what they can give, so making a choice on where to give can be difficult.

“What makes the Hill Country College Fund different in my mind, is that there is a direct nexus that is easily perceivable from you giving money and knowing that that money is not going to a large organization, that may be a great organization, but some of that money is going to go to their overhead and some will trickle down to where you would hoped it would go,” Rommel said. “Here, every single penny that you give goes to a student.”

Rommel said he was confident that the campaign would reach its goal if supported by the community.

The HCCF will continue throughout the year until the goal is reached. Gifts may be made online at www.schreiner.edu/giving/HCCF.