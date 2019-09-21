Sign code passes on first reading

An ordinance adopting the city’s new Sign Code was considered on first reading on Sept. 10, and drew more than a dozen citizen speakers, before council voted 4-1 to approve it.

Development Director Drew Paxton said the Code Review Committee worked during many meetings between May 9 and Aug. 16, deciding “a long set of new rules” and noting the current code prohibits some types of signs in the downtown area.

He also noted a section of the code on required “framing” or borders on signs, and showed examples of the ones at Antler Stadium, Texas Hill Country Bank, Inn of the Hills, Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Chicken Express.

They each have different borders, he said, and asked council what they want to do about this question. Gary Cochran said he had no questions; Kim Clarkson called these minor things to look at before the second reading. Bill Blackburn questioned sign rules for the new downtown core compared to the current smaller area with more restrictive rules.

Paxton said this draft expands the rule to the larger downtown arts & culture area.

Judy Eychner said she looked at the time an electronic message can be displayed, and that 8 seconds was standard, but she wanted 4 seconds. Delayne Sigerman asked how they should clarify sign borders; and Cochrane asked if any of Paxton’s examples would meet the new code. Paxton said yes.

While there was a consultant involved, Paxton said these questions came from the citizen committee.

Council asked City Manager Mark McDaniel his thinking on the committee’s concerns, and he said, “Aesthetics.”

Eychner asked if this was redrafted, would those all work; and what triggers a sign owner changing one? She was told, a new business; replacing digital panels; or repairs. All applauded the committee’s work.

Citizen comments/questions

Julie Leonard of the local Historical Commission asked them to save the beauty of this small town; and not allow large electronic signs.

Bruce Barton, an amateur astronomer, cited how fast Kerrville’s “light dome” has increased and asked them to save Kerrville’s night sky or the city would lose tourism dollars if people don’t visit here.

Stacy Page, from the Cailloux Foundation, said that organization is not against signage and “way-finding” signs are important. But she asked council to minimize “intrusive” signs for aesthetics and the community.

Cory Traub, owner of Pro Tech Signs, said these questions started over the Chamber of Commerce sign, and nothing’s really changed; it’s just harder to read now.

“The money was wasted and not easier to understand now,” he said, adding he posed questions to the volunteer committee of 15 people and was told this was unfinished. Then there was no second meeting before it went to Planning & Zoning.

“This has taken almost a year. And P&Z changed their minds because of people who don’t like signs, anyway,” Traub said. “How do we fix 80 square feet now? How come the stadium sign was allowed?”

He dismissed the “dark skies” question and said, “The city is growing and you can’t stop it. And technology is growing, too.”

Jack Pratt said the same issue faced council a few years ago, and there was a lot of input and work then. He repeated comments made on Kerrville’s heritage and traditions, adding, “We don’t need to be Las Vegas. Stay at 32 square feet maximum.”

Pablo Brinkman urged they take care with changes to signs downtown and up Sidney Baker Street, adding in the examples given, each would cost a lot to change.

Martin Stringer of the new Diamonds of Kerrville said he moved from Midland because of the same questions, where a banner got him a code enforcement citation. He knows of 50 nonconforming signs, he said, citing specifics of some and calling it “selective enforcement” and “an over-reach of the city’s lawful charge.”

He cited examples on both sides of this question, asking about sidewalk signs downtown (allowed), realty signs and more; and asked them to loosen the ordinance.

William Rector said at this conclusion of a long process, this is “business-friendly,” and assures a level playing field, while also keeping the historical downtown friendly. He said Kerrville also needs to allow/create “dark-sky-friendly” and limit electronic message centers to not fight “sky-glow.”

Rector said Planning and Zoning took a giant step in limiting size, but the number of them would limit night skies, too. This is an excellent time to consider limiting electronics on billboards; and measure luminescence by scientific principles, not “foot-candles.”

Chris Avery, retired CEO of James Avery Craftsman, said he agreed with Rector, asking council to follow P&Z’s recommendations, “though you can’t do much with large parking lot lights.” Putting limits on sign size was good, he said, “as in other charming towns,” and “strongly advocated they accept the recommendations.

George Baroody called the city “Cailloux-ville” and asked Council to remove wording on borders for signs, to leave “as is.” He said they can’t regulate content; and questioned “community service” signs. He asked if sidewalk signs are only allowed in the downtown core, saying such signs indicate “walkability” of an area, to him. He also asked (but was not told) why the sign ordinance was on an executive sessions the same night as this meeting.

Michael Sigerman told council he applauded the volunteer committee members’ work; and that most communities are moving away from billboards and electronic signs. “The citizens elect City Council, not businesses; and Mark McDaniel and his staff work for the citizens – 32 square feet is reasonable.” He said he wants Kerrville to be where people want to come; and if people come, businesses will come, too.

Bruce Stracke said this was a huge process, and great for the number of people who came to speak. His comments were on how lighting or luminescence is measured; and he cited Tucson, Ariz., and its International Dark Skies measurements. He asked the city to use what the scientific community uses, noting light projects off of every lighted sign.

Joe Pruneda said he hoped council would accept P&Z’s recommendations, that signs are intrusive and everywhere. Keep a limit by deciding “how big is big enough” and realize they blot out the skies at night. For many people, he said bright lights are a factor in “night blindness – a real thing.”

Architect Mike Walker called himself pro-business and pro-community, and said in signs, there are some uglies and some pretties. He said he was on the first sign ordinance committee and when it was passed, it wasn’t perfect, and they formed it from scratch. “Give some non-conforming signs some length of life and be fair, 32 square feet is good and 8 seconds maximum flashing is good.” Walker admitted he got written up once for his home business sign, calling “enforcement a whole ‘nother issue – compared to getting a building permit,” and the audience laughed.

Council comments and vote

Mayor Bill Blackburn said he recommended the ordinance as written, except changing the four seconds of flashing electronic messages to eight seconds.

Cochrane said he had questions from specific pages.

Clarkson said she was struggling with expanding the downtown area, and with borders on signs; that size was okay but not other related items.

Sigerman agreed with the eight-second rule; and wanted instantaneous change in electronic signs, not fade in and fade out as proposed. She also wanted use of scientific measurements of light output. She also questioned what’s not aesthetic about framing on signs.

Eychner asked the four seconds to be changed to eight, use a national standard to measure light, and not use fading in and out, just changing the messages.

Blackburn moved the ordinance be revised as noted, before the next council meeting. Eychner seconded the motion. It failed 2-3.

Sigerman amended her change to messages being static for eight seconds.

Council voted 4-1 to approve the revised ordinance, with Clarkson voting no. She said after the meeting that she favored the ordinance overall, but still had some questions that needed answers.