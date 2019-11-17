Local church effort abolishes $673K in Kerr medical debt

The nonprofit “RIP Medical Debt” has notified Pastor David Danielson of Impact Church that the $100,000 a group of area churches contributed in September to forgive medical debt for up to 175 people here has been sold.

The Kerr County funds were used to abolish $673,273.40 on behalf of 164 county residents, or an average of $4,105.32 per person.

“Our $100,000 was turned in August 2019, and a total of $11 million in debt was abolished in multiple counties in September. The recipients received yellow letter notifications in October,” Danielson said.

Danielson said he hasn’t heard from anyone who received a notification envelope.

He feels that those who were overwhelmed by their debt may still react with mainly private relief that that they no longer are getting constant bills or phone calls from doctors or bill collectors.

The notifications would have listed in the enclosed letter the names of the local churches whose members contributed to this cause, as it was a group of local congregations.

Danielson said the nonprofit told him when a single church or group contributed funds, the outside yellow envelope could have included a logo or name of that organization. But since it was a group here, there wasn’t room to do that.

He received a list of 13 Texas counties including Kerr, including the number of debtors in each county affected, the dollar amount of debt abolished and the average debt per person abolished.

The totals were 2,849 debtors in 13 counties, for a total amount of $11,063,854.07, or an average of $3,883.42 per person.

Danielson’s list includes Bandera, Blanco, Comal, Gillespie, Hays, Kendall, Kimble, Kinney, Llano, Medina and Real; plus Bexar County where 18 people who had debts totaling almost $1.6 million had their medical bills abolished.

Background

Early last July Danielson saw an article on Fox News about a church, Grand Rapids First Church in Michigan, paying off $1.9 million of medical debt for their community.

“That was impressive; and then, what really captured my heart was that they did it for $15,000. This church was inspired by a Covenant Church in the Dallas area doing this for their community,” Danielson said.

He made contact with RIP Medical Debt.

Danielson said he first challenged his congregation to raise funds for RIP Medical Debt and in the first three weeks collected $36,000.

The national organization’s usual process is that each dollar raised can be negotiated to pay off $100 of medical debt, so even that $36,000 could be used to pay off $3,600,000 of debt.

Then he contacted pastors in other Kerrville area churches including Trinity Baptist, Kerrville Church of Christ and First United Methodist, colleagues and fellow members of the local Ministerial Alliance.

They each agreed to raise a portion of the funds Danielson thought would do some good for Kerr and surrounding counties.

The pastors already have been working together to support such local organizations as the Christian Assistance Ministry, Christian Women’s Job Corps and other benevolences.

RIP Medical Debt

The RIP Medical Debt organization worked with Danielson to define, first, the rounded-off amount of outstanding medical debt in Kerr County, reporting it as about $700,000. And they already had collected enough to have the nonprofit buy out that $700,000.

RIP Medical Debt has a targeted group of people they consider for this “debt forgiveness:”

• Individuals who make less than two times the federal poverty level;

• Individuals with financial hardship (5 percent or more of their annual income going to out-of-pocket medical bills);

• Individuals who are insolvent (debts greater than assets).

Danielson said RIP Medical Debt identifies people who qualify; and they cannot target a particular demographic. So Danielson and the other local churches didn’t have any say in who gets blessed, other than those who the “system” says are qualified.

“Another great aspect is that RIP is a nonprofit, and that means there is no tax liability for the people who receive this debt forgiveness. This is a modern-day expression of a Biblical concept of ‘Jubilee’,” he said. “The phrase in my heart is ‘to the least these, jubilee!’”

The list of possible qualified individuals is based on where they live, according to the collection agencies’ records, not on where they accrued that debt.

“They could owe doctor and specialists’ bills from local providers; or to offices in San Antonio or Dallas or Houston. All these people had a medical condition they got care for; but they haven’t been able to pay it all back. They may have paid some, but they still owe some,” he said, “If it was a medical helicopter ride to San Antonio, that’s $60,000.”

So he asked for like information from the nonprofit about Kendall, Bandera, Kimble and Gillespie counties.

His list, with amounts of medical debt and number of individuals, from the nonprofit, grew to include those adjoining counties and five other counties.

His list included:

• Kerr County - $693,564.66 – 175 individuals or families;

• Kendall - 204 people;

• Bandera - 147 people;

• Kimble - 13 people;

• Gillespie - 44 people;

• Llano - 20 people;

• Real - 18 people;

• Blanco - 25 people;

• Kinney - 13 people;

• Medina - 881 people.

It averaged $3,963.23 of medical debt per identified family or individual in Kerr County.

Danielson said that kind of unpaid debt can affect people’s credit rating and/or ability to get a job or a car loan.

Local fundraising

As the local fundraising increased, Danielson said he also asked the nonprofit about Comal and Hays counties and some of Bexar. The nonprofit officials told him other groups already contributed to the debtors in Sutton, Edwards and Uvalde counties.

Danielson said the original goal locally was to abolish $5 million of medical debt for more than 1,500 individuals with $50,000 raised by the last week of August.

As their list of possible recipient counties grew, so did collections from participating churches including Trinity Baptist, First UMC, Kerrville Church of Christ, and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

It approached $100,000 in less than two months, and the pastors did the math on how much medical debt that could cover. They ended the local collection Aug. 31.

Danielson said he deposited their collection with RIP Medical Debt on Aug. 31.

The organization planned to complete their negotiations with the debt collection agencies – in the counties designated by Kerrville pastors - about Sept. 5.

“We will never hear from or see most of these people. They probably will never show up in our churches or contact us,” Danielson said. “The letters were to be sent from RIP about Oct. 1; and before they get mailed, we had a chance to add information to it about the local churches.”

“RIP is in the business of buying medical debt. This is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and they are using their resources to negotiate with the collection agencies. When they buy the debt, it’s cancelled out,” he said. “This is a combined effort for us to do something to bless families.”

“In a month we touched people’s hearts here and raised $100,000. That’s kindness and mercy being extended to people – another example of the local churches doing so many things together. We have an amazing community here,” Danielson said.