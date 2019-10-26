Remembering Johnny, honoring his wish

It’s been more than a decade since local law enforcement officers and firefighters have seen their enthusiastic fan greeting them at local businesses or running to the curb to wave at them while heading to a call, so being ask to attend his funeral was sad, but incredibly rewarding for those who remembered him.

John Charles Shackelford, 68, known to family and friends as “Johnny,” was developmentally challenged, growing up in a time where schools were not equipped to assist with education or provide vocational skills. One of eight siblings, Johnny learned to love, pray, communicate and fish from his family. Johnny passed away Oct. 12, and as part of his funeral service, members of the Kerrville Fire Department, Kerrville Police Department and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office served as honorary pall bearers at Johnny’s request.

“Johnny had some challenges. He was a member of the MHMR community from birth,” brother Herb Shackleford said. “He was an amazing man, a wonderful brother and we are so appreciative that the policemen and firemen agreed to attend Johnny’s funeral service.”

To the first responders over the years, it wasn’t really clear how or why Johnny felt so drawn to them, they just accepted him as “one of the guys” and enjoyed his company.

Johnny’s family, however, knew precisely when their brother found a love for police and firefighters.

“We were raised off of Riverside Drive and our dad would take us fishing at the bridge below Loop 534,” Herb said. “When Johnny was about 7 or 8 years old, Dad took him fishing. There had been a flood just a few days before so the fishing was good. Dad was fishing on one side of the bridge and Johnny and younger brother Larry are moving about when Johnny started screaming for dad.”

Herb said after getting his father’s attention, Johnny started pointing to the water on the opposite side of the bridge.

“He just kept saying ‘Larry. Larry. Larry’,” Herb said. “There was no sign of Larry, because the water was murky after the flooding. Dad jumped into the water following Johnny’s hand and was able find Larry, but he was having a hard time resuscitating him. I ran home and told mom to call the fire department.”

Herb said Kerrville Fire Department responded and were able to resuscitate Larry.

“Larry is here today because of Johnny,” Herb said.

Herb said years later, Johnny was fishing by himself in the same spot when three young children were walking across the bridge and the youngest one fell in.

“Johnny put his fishing gear down and ran over and got down and told the little boy to grab ahold of his hand,” Herb said. “He pulled that boy out of the water. The little boy was crying and Johnny told him, ‘You’re okay. Go home and get dry clothes on.’ Johnny grabbed his fishing equipment, went home and straight to his room and put on his American Red Cross shirt. He came out and proudly said, ‘Mom, I saved a life today.’”

These stories were not known to members of the Kerrville Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Fire Department. All they knew, was a really sweet man was excited to see them and that was enough.

“Every time we were on a call that took us by his house, we would see him running to the curb and waving,” KFD Lt. Zane Zenner said. “One of our former firefighters gave him one of our patches and he would have it in his hand and waving it at us. Sometimes, he would make a motion with his hands to tell us to honk the horn. Then about 10-12 years ago, we stopped seeing him. We wondered where he had gone.”

It was Zenner who helped coordinate with first responders from each department to be in attendance at Johnny’s funeral on Saturday.

“The family told me it was his wish and so I reached out to members of our department and to KPD and the sheriff’s office,” Zenner said. “Having attended the funeral, I can say it was truly an honor to have been asked to be a part of the service and helping make Johnny’s wish come true. After meeting the family and Johnny’s friends, I can say he was truly loved, respected and was the king of that family.”

KFD Lt. Monty Johnson was a rookie firefighter when he first met Johnny. He said he, too, remembered seeing him running to the curb while on a call.

“If he could hear the sirens, he was running out to greet us,” Johnson said. “But I was fortunate enough to have been part of his life outside of the fire department.”

Johnson said he volunteered to coach Special Olympics and Johnny was one of his students.

“I coached bowling and little bit of track,” Johnson said. “I spent many hours with him at tournaments and got to know him really well. He came to compete, but he also came to have fun. If he made a good roll and you didn’t see it, he made sure you knew about it. Many years later, I ran into him at at Tivy football game and he remembered me. He came running up to me and hugged me. That really touched my heart. The last time I saw him, he was in a nursing home and that gutted me.”

Johnson said when the call went out for interested KFD personnel to participate in Johnny’s funeral, he jumped on the chance.

“It was something special to be part of Johnny’s funeral service,” Johnson said. “It’s ironic that he had so much respect for us (first responders), when it was Johnny that had the true servant’s heart.”

When KPD Chief David Knight learned of Johnny’s passing and that a request was made for law enforcement participation in the service, he volunteered.

“I remember Johnny vividly from my days of being on patrol,” Knight said. “If I made a traffic stop or worked an accident in his neighborhood, he would always be there. He wasn’t intrusive or anything, but it was just his way of letting us know he was supporting us.”

Knight said he wanted to ensure officers from his department, with memories of Johnny, attend the service.

“It was important to me that we send officers who knew Johnny, so I called Paul (Officer Gonzalez) and let him know that Johnny had passed away and that we both wanted to be there. He was a fixture in our community. He was a very special person to law enforcement and it was an honor to be there for him and his family.”

KCSO Capt. Scott Prout said when the department was contacted about attending the funeral of a local man who was supportive of law enforcement, he remembered a young man who would greet him at the convenience store and wondered if it could be the same person. It was.

“He would come up and say ‘Hey, buddy. Hey, buddy’,” Prout said. “He felt like he was one of us and that was okay. It’s been 13 years since I’ve been on patrol, so I haven’t seen him in quite a long time, but I will always remember his enthusiasm and genuine support of what we do and it was an honor to have served as an honorary pallbearer at his funeral.”

Johnny’s siblings, Herb, Patsy Bell, Larry Shackleford, Paul Shackleford, Jim Shackleford and Sandie Gillan each have amazing memories of their brother.

Patsy said Johnny loved the Lord.

“When we would get ready for church, I would iron the boys’ shirts, but Johnny also had to wear a tie,” Patsy said. “He loved everybody and everybody loved him, too.”

Herb said Johnny used to ride his bike and walk all over the city and usually would be home before dinner.

“But on many occasions, Mom would call up to the police department dispatch and ask if anyone had seen Johnny. They would put her on hold and shortly come back and say that ‘yes’ an officer had seen him. Mom would ask them to please tell Johnny to come up, because it was getting late,” Herb said. “It wouldn’t be long and Johnny would come home.”

Larry said that after each of his siblings got married and started having children, Johnny felt like “one of the kids” and since the “kids” were calling him “Uncle Larry,” so did Johnny.

“He would call me up and say ‘Hey, Uncle Larry,’ and I would would just ask him how he was doing. He called me Uncle Larry for 20 years, then when the kids started getting married and having children of their own, he went back to calling me by my name,” Larry said.

Jim said he remembers coming home from deployment in the military and seeing Johnny listening to records.

“He was just singing. He didn’t know a lot of the words, so he would hum, but that is a memory I hold on to,” Jim said.

Sandie said she remembers their mother, Margaret, was a strong advocate for children with special needs and helped create the Special Opportunities Center, which helps provide vocational and independence skills to adults with special needs.

“Johnny was one of the first members of the Special Opportunities Center,” Sandie said.

Sandie said that while it was Johnny’s wish that police officers and first responders serve as honorary pall bearers, it was also Johnny’s family’s hope that they would come.

Not only did six uniformed first responders attend the service in their Class A uniforms, they also escorted the funeral procession to the cemetery in marked units, led by KFD Engine 4.