‘Jack’ paralyzed after gunshot wound

A young Australian Shepherd was not securely confined by his owner in the Ingram area, and the dog got more than he bargained for when he went wandering just before New Year’s.

The small “Aussie,” now named Jack, is now in the care of Veterinarian Dr. Shelby Key and the staff and volunteers at Freeman-Fritts Animal Welfare Society facility.

He’s been making new friends every day since he arrived there; and proven to be pretty smart at figuring out who usually feeds him, and how to maneuver the doggie wheelchair they had for him to use.

But he had a very dangerous start at this new situation he’s in.

Key said the dog, an unneutered male with no collar, tags or microchip, was shot while on someone else’s property (not a crime), and all that made finding the dog’s owner very difficult. She added that the owner asked her who shot the dog, and claimed the dog didn’t get out of his control or property a lot.

After officers from Kerr County Animal Services were called Dec. 30 and picked up the dog, and his wound was first examined, Jack was transferred to Freeman-Fritts for more care and evaluation.

“We found his owner, and I talked to him, but he didn’t want to claim the dog and take care of this,” Key said. “It makes it very difficult when people don’t care enough to get their pets microchipped or have registration tags, because that gives us pretty instant identification, especially in an emergency.”

That left the next decisions up to Key.

Her first problem was that Jack had been shot in the chest and they needed X-rays first to evaluate the damage and his condition. Freeman-Fritts’ surgical center doesn’t have that equipment.

Karen Guerriero from the new Kerrville Pets Alive nonprofit got involved to use social media to ask community residents for help with that medical cost; and Freeman-Fritts raised the funds to take the dog to local veterinarian Dr. Karl Hagemeier.

Jack, at that point, was still paralyzed in both the front and back, and couldn’t move or do anything else by himself.

She said Jack is approximately one year old and weighs 38 pounds. At that size, she and her staff can still pick him up to help move him, but he will be getting bigger. Aside from his gunshot injury, he’s generally healthy with a “super-sweet personality.”

Key said they provided life-saving efforts and there’s a cost to that.

Key said the dog first started trying to use his front legs, but had a hard time getting traction on the kennel floor. So they tried helping him by laying a rubber mat down, then a towel and a blanket, but he kept pushing them to one side, trying to move.

They were considering finding a yoga mat, when Jack figured it out for himself about Jan. 6.

“One day the kennel assistant had checked on Jack and accidently left the kennel gate unlatched. He was down the hall mixing up the bowl of special dog food, and we saw Jack scooting himself from the kennel, down the hallway,” Key said. “He stopped at Benton’s feet and looked up at him, like he was asking, ‘Is that my dinner?’”

To help Jack along, she got out a doggie wheelchair someone donated to the facility.

Key said Jack’s very smart and figured out quickly that he’d be in it and able to move if he helped by backing into it, where they could strap him in.

She said the dog got the two wheels on the cart stuck a few times, but learned quickly how to back up and to turn to get where he wants to go.

They are taking him outside to the play-yard regularly now.

Key has copies of his X-rays showing a bullet still in his chest, where she can feel it not far under his skin. But the X-ray also shows at least two bullet fragments, and some gray-ish spots Key thinks might be bone fragments.

“The X-ray clearly shows his spine is intact, but I don’t know if the bullet hit a rib. He’s still not moving his back legs and we can’t tell if the problem might be swelling or blood inside.”

As of last Friday, Jack was still at Freeman-Fritts.

Key has talked with some specialty rescue groups, trying to find a place with physical therapy services for the dog, including possibly acupuncture.

She said Jan. 10 that she thinks she found a good possibility in a rescue facility in New York run by a woman who can provide that kind of treatment for Jack.

“She has an underwater treadmill that would help him walk and still be supported in the front and back,” she said.

“If there are no other changes or developments while he’s here, on Jan. 20, someone will drive him to the airport and he will be shipped on an air flight, probably a cargo plane with other animals, to New York,” Key said.

The Freeman-Fritts staff is covering the cost for this so far, but any donations that area residents are willing to give to them would be appreciated, if not for Jack’s care, for help for other animals, Key said.

Donations can be sent by mail to Freeman-Fritts, 515 Spur 100, Kerrville, Texas 78028; or the website at www.freemanfritts.com has a “donate” button with an option for “paypal.”

For more information, call the facility at 257-4144 during office hours Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-12 noon and 1-5:30 p.m.