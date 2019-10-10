Ronen to bring new ‘dimension’ to Chalk Festival this weekend

The Kerrville Chalk Festival, a boutique street-painting event now in its fifth year, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the festival, Houston artist Anat Ronen will create a large three-dimensional street painting.

Ronen and many more artists will blanket Peterson Plaza, in downtown Kerrville, with a blaze of colorful images. Those creating the art range from groups of school children and high school art clubs to adult experienced artists, art teachers and well-known professional street painters.

The art squares will range in size from four by four to nine by nine feet with three-dimensional “fool the eye” pieces even larger. The festival will take place rain or shine with more than 150 dedicated volunteers and artists working an estimated 1,000 hours to make the event happen.

There is no admission charge to attend the festival and all activities for children are free. Kids will be able to enjoy the giant hopscotch game, play corn hole toss, receive an individualized balloon art creation, have their face painted, go on a Chalk Festival scavenger hunt and participate in a cupcake walk.

To encourage creativity, youth will be able to chalk their own small square and spend time at one of the coloring stations. A new and special creativity area for younger children will be in the center of the Plaza. The interactive butterfly mural customized for social media is intended for all ages and families to enjoy.

The Schreiner Mansion will be open for free guided tours during the festival. Mansion tours will begin at 10 a.m. on the half-hour both days. Craft beer and quality wine will be on sale along with colorful chalk merchandise.

A food truck court on the Plaza will offer a choice of fare and several downtown restaurants are offering chalk specials in celebration of the festival’s fifth anniversary.

On Saturday morning the Chalk Quartet and the Tim Porter & Gary Hatch duo will perform on stage at the festival. The Stancil Band, Our Lady of the Hills performers and the New Buddy Holly Band are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The live music starts at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday with Randy Cordero followed by Brent Ryan. The Mike Kasberg Trio and Willow City play Sunday afternoon. Lary Fowler, the South Texas Bagpiper, performs at the close of the festival on Sunday afternoon.

The 2019 festival will raise funds for Our Lady of the Hills Regional High School. The curriculum and extracurricular activities at OLH reflect the best of the Jesuit and Dominican orders and their philosophies of service to others. The school is committed to helping students become mature in their faith, to become critical thinkers, and to challenge each student to develop his or her talents to the fullest. Students are given the opportunity to think critically, examine attitudes, challenge assumptions, and analyze motives.

These generous corporate and individual sponsors make the free community event possible. The Cailloux Foundation is the founding sponsor for the festival. Huser Construction Company is a fifth-year Patron level sponsor and the McLaughlin Doty Foundation is a fifth-year sponsor at the Innovator level. Karl Ransleben of Fredericksburg, has given a Benefactor sponsorship in honor of Karen Kilgore of Kerrville. Supporter-level sponsors include Dawn M. Collum of Ameriprise Financial Services; Crenwelge Motors; Hill Country Memorial Hospital; James Avery Artisan Jewelry; Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau; Peterson Health; Schreiner University and Texas Multi-Chem LTD. In addition, All-Plastics, LLC; Anderson Steadham Construction, Inc.; Carol and Bill Arnold, Brinkman Preferred Properties; Camp La Junta for Boys; Cricket’s; Davis Bonding; Willie Dorsey; Douville, Goldman & Allen, PLLC; H-E-B; Paco Espinosa - In Memory of Carmen Avery; Jackson, Jones, Petty and Rothwell; Kerr County Abstract & Title Co.; Kerrville Public Utility Board; Law Office of Jennifer M. Dean; Majestic Ranch Arts Foundation; River Oaks Framing Co., LLC; Security State Bank & Trust; Texas Railing Systems; Volunteer Services for Kerrville State Hospital; and Brenda and Bryant Williams are all Contributor-level sponsors.

Apprentice-level sponsors include A3 Studio – David Martin; Arcadia Live; Baublit’s Jewelers; Bausen Technology, LLC; Broadway Bank; Cartewheels Catering; Centennial Bank; Community First National Bank; Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country; Edward Jones Investments – Bryon Mein; Emerald Cottages of Kerrville; Family Practice Associates, P.A.; Freese and Nichol, Inc.; Garrett Insurance Agency; HCTC; Hill Country Community Journal; Hometown Crafts & Gifts, Inc.; Keri Kropp Design; Law Office of Don Dorsey; Massey-Itschner & Co., P.C.; Michael Anglin Photography; Mini Mart; Moore’s Home Furnishings; Mo Ranch Assembly – Creative Arts Ministry; Peter Lewis Architect + Associates; Playhouse 2000; Republic Services; River Trail Cottages; Rotary Club of Kerrville; San Saba Cap; Schreiner Goods; Therese and Steve Schwarz; Jaydean and Paul Urban; Vision Source – Dr.’s Tilley, Whitehead & Nguyen and The Yoga Space. Thank you to these art patrons.

Unfortunately, pets cannot be accommodated on the festival grounds during the event. Except registered and documented service animals, dogs are not allowed at the festival.

For more information visit KerrvilleChalk.org, email info@KerrvilleChalk.org, or call Katharine Boyette at 895-5222. Standard and ADA accessible parking are free in the City of Kerrville parking garage on Clay Street.