Salvation Army taking Fit-4-Life applications - hccommunityjournal.com: Home

Salvation Army taking Fit-4-Life applications

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 12:00 am

Salvation Army taking Fit-4-Life applications 0 comments

The Fit-4-Life program is currently accepting applications from interested individuals looking to push the restart button and get healthy.

The free program is a social service program provided through the Salvation Army of Kerrville, offered at the Kerrville Kroc Center.

Through this program, individuals with existing medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are provided with the tools to become healthier and stronger.

Activities include exercising with a Certified Personal Trainer, learning how to go grocery shopping, reading nutrition labels, healthy cooking, and much more.

Through the year-long program, past graduates from Fit-4-Life have lost 50 pounds, 80 pounds, and over 100 pounds. Some have had their doctor-prescribed medications reduced by 50 percent.

The Fit-4-Life program is an intensive, life changing program, for those looking to change. Individuals interested in participating should pick up applications at the Kerrville Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive. Applications for the fall cycle, September-December, are due by Aug. 1.

Interested, but want more information? Contact Lance Wilke, Fitness Coordinator, at 315-5764 or via email at lance.wilke@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Posted on Monday, July 15, 2019 12:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]