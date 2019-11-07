CP female runner a ‘team of one’

The state cross country competition will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, in Round Rock, and Center Point High School will be sending their “lone runner” for girls’ cross-country, senior Vanessa Fernandez.

She says she’s watched other competitions to get some ideas about the courses.

Fernandez said, “My best timing so far has been 13 minutes 22 seconds in regionals, and 13 minutes and 16 seconds in district. The goal I set for myself is to get that down to 12 minutes and 30-45 seconds.”

She’s been to other competitions in Comfort, Bandera, Llano and Mason; and some bigger schools were there.

She said she realizes she’s known around the school and district as the “only runner” and said that tells her any other students she knows are not capable or motivated to do this kind of competition.

She started this as a freshman at Center Point High School, and she’s now a senior who will graduate in 2020.

“I just knew I loved to compete and push my limits, and to face other schools. I don’t need a team, to run,” she said. “I ran on my own, 2- to 3-mile laps, from the school to Government Crossing and back, and timed myself on my phone. I just have a passion for it. I like to compete.”

She said this is not a family affair at her home, as she has an older sister who graduated in 2018; and younger brother who is just four years old.

“But my parents didn’t try to talk me out of it. I go out and challenge myself. I can make a statement in Center Point without leaving Center Point. People have told me I have courage and confidence. I just push myself, against myself.”

She also plans to play basketball, and run track in the spring of 2020.

She said she created her own schedule of work-outs, twice per week outside and in the weight room. Then Coach Shanna Crawley helped direct her to other places on Center Point-area roads.

“We have one road near here with hills up and down for about one and a half miles,” Crawley said.

Fernandez added, “My goal was to go to State competition, and I achieved it. I’m very proud of myself. And, now, I got a college scholarship offer to a junior college in Jacksonville, Texas.”

Coach

Crawley is in her 16th year of teaching, and while she teaches second grade in Center Point Elementary, she also was asked by the administration to coach junior varsity basketball, and cross country; and shares some coaching duties with others for boys’ and girls’ track and at the CP Junior High School.

She has a personal background in some of these activities, as she played volleyball and basketball, ran the 100-meter hurdles, and was a shot-put athlete.

“There is no boys’ cross country team at Center Point. She is it. She really has trained herself mentally.”

In cross-country, other places have ‘courses’ and the distance is 2 miles in competitions.

For training she and Fernandez work on three parts – sprints, long-distance running, and “recovery” at an easy jog.

Crawley said when Fernandez got serious about this, as coach she contacted coach/teacher Billy Nabours for help.

She and Fernandez learned in cross-country, that the distance is 2 miles, and scores are determined by “time to finish.”

First place winners get single points, second place two points. When everybody finishes, the persons with the lowest number of points have the highest rankings.

Crawley said this student has given her confidence, too.

They will travel to Round Rock on Friday, to have time to walk the course there, before Fernandez competes the next day.