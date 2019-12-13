County, KPA to seek plan

Commissioners got a glimmer of hope Monday in the animal services discussion when the director reported on his ideas so far to restore Saturday hours for the public.

Options, Saturday

Animal Services hours

Animal Services Director Reagan Givens came to Kerr County Commissioners with a small number of options for re-opening animal services on Saturdays.

Among his listed options were:

• Hiring added part-time employees at the facility on Loop 534, and he provided some estimates of working hours and costs to the county payroll;

• Hiring an added adoption coordinator for slightly more money per hour, for a four- to six-hour day;

• Scheduling or hiring a new kennel tech for four hours on Saturdays.

Givens said the cost to the county depends on the number of hours those employees would be working; that under the current animal facility’s schedule there are no extra current employees to use on Saturdays.

“We have 13 positions currently and have compensatory time owed to them,” Givens said.

“We need more assistance from dependable volunteers to do Saturdays,” he said. “And the possible path to this, is that Kerrville Pets Alive has an adoption trailer that could hold 40-45 cats and dogs, and it could be used on weekends away from Animal Services.”

Michael Burniston from the new KPA nonprofit joined in the conversation then, saying they do have a trailer, but have not worked out whose truck can pull it or worked out a schedule for KPA volunteers.

Questions then were posed about participation by the kennel staff and operating hours; and Commissioner Jonathan Letz asked if the kennel tech, at the facility anyway, could be there then, too.

Letz then made a motion to have Givens work with the KPA group to make a long-range plan to work with adoptions.

This passed by a 5-0 vote.

Restricted fireworks

Commissioners voted to ban all sale and use of “restricted” fireworks for the December fireworks season.

Those are usually described as “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins” when this question arises.

They agreed that under the current state of the drought index, which rates Kerr at a high level for drought, they need to ban all fireworks because of the possible fire danger.

VFDs contracts,

Code of Conduct

Commissioners discussed briefly and voted to adopt a new Code of Conduct and contracts for the area’s volunteer fire departments. County Judge Robert Kelly also said those fire departments previously adopted a newly revised list of “reimbursables.”

The Firefighter Code of Ethics includes a list of 15 things that each volunteer firefighter has agreed to pledge to follow.

The new contract includes 17 short to medium paragraphs ranging from “term” and “services offered” to “modification; termination,” “effective date” and “authority.”

The Code of Ethics is one of those listed items; and the closing page has lines for the president’s or chairman’s signature and identification, and the county judge’s signature.

Alter War Memorial name

A volunteer from the veterans’ community here, Bill Cantrell, asked for county action to alter the name “Billie Joe Butler” on the county’s War Memorial, to add “Billy” at the end of the line it’s on.

The already-inscribed name from the Korean War era matches the one on his birth certificate, he said, but his family never used that form of his name.

He and the Kerr County Veterans Services Officer said they could get the money for the work on the marble slab from area veterans’ organizations, and get the work done for about $125.

Commissioners approved this request.

Texas Pork Producers,

HCYEC, February 2020

Commissioners learned the Hill Country Youth Event Center is booked again by the Texas Pork Producers Elite Showcase for Feb. 6-9, 2020, since they had such a successful show and a good time in Kerrville the last time.

To aid the Pork Producers planning, county leaders assigned Commissioner Don Harris as the safety officer, to determine if the minimum standards for public safety and order under law will be maintained under the application permit for mass gathering.

The group’s representative also requested closing Flat Rock Park to public parking (excluding the Dog Park area) on Feb. 6 after 11 p.m. and until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., for the use of stock show trailer parking.

Access to the Dog Park would be allowed from a walk, through a gate near the bridge.

They also asked to close Riverside Drive from the boundaries of the Event Center Grounds in order to create a traffic pattern and safe travel for trailers to and from the part. Their requested times for that were 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, to 5 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Commissioners also approved this request.

The group’s representative told commissioners that they had a good report from the 2018 show, which drew about 1,000 showing their pigs, and two or three times that many people in the stands cheering them on.

Agreement, Inmate

Health Care Services

Commissioners approved 5-0 the first amendment to the Agreement for Inmate Health Care Services at the Kerr County Jail.

Hierholzer said the coverage is provided by the same company as the year before, and their prices for the premiums were raised.

The total premium cost for the coverage totals just at $1 million; and it was included in his already-approved budget for FY20.

Reroofing, hangars,

airport terminal

The commissioners’ court was asked to discuss and take action to authorize the county judge to execute construction contracts for re-roofing hangar C, hangar D and the Airport Terminal due to damage from the May 2019 hailstorm.

These were listed on the agenda as two separate items, one for the two hangar roofs, and the other for the terminal building, but Kelly said the repair jobs are the result of the same storm on that date and would be considered for insurance purposes as one event.

Agenda information said the two hangar roofs drew a low bid of $22,500 from low bidder Feller Fabrication; and the terminal’s standing seam metal roof, a bid of $50,000 from Cypress Roofing.

Commissioners approved this repair work as one insurance claim.

Votes, KCAD board

Commissioners voted 5-0 to cast the county’s apportioned voted for representation on the Kerr Central Appraisal District board of directors.

Of the eight candidates for that board, commissioners voted to cast their 1,314 votes as follows: Judy Webb Smith, nominated by Kerr County, 1,000 votes; and Eric Lantz, nominated by Kerr County, that balance of that vote total, 314.

Hazardous waste

collection 2021

Commissioners voted unanimously to commit way in advance to assisting the City of Kerrville with the Household Hazardous Waste collection event in 2021.

Commissioners were told this would continue their past use of the Hill Country Youth Event Center facility, with the change that the city officials were considering moving the timing of this event from the fall to the spring that year (2021).

The county judge will sign a letter stating the county’s cooperation in this upcoming event.