Kerr’s Grimes receives TFDA ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

After nearly 70 years of working in the funeral services industry, John Grimes has earned a host of awards highlighting his career, but none more meaningful to him and his family than the “Ed C. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award” presented to him by the Texas Funeral Directors Association on July 3.

Grimes, founder and owner of Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville and Bandera, was unable to attend the recent awards ceremony in Fort Worth, so an impromptu event was scheduled for last week by TFDA President Gene Allen, owner of Kerrville Funeral Home, and TFDA Executive Director Harvey Hilderbran.

Allen accepted Grimes’ award on his behalf at the 2019 TFDA Convention and brought it to Kerrville to present to his friend.

“John, in 2019, you were selected for this award by the South Central Region (as a nominee) and three weeks ago you were selected from the entire state to receive this prestigious award,” Allen said. “It’s not only an honor, but a privilege to present this award to you. As a matter of fact, when I received this on your behalf at the gala, it was a little emotional for me.”

Joined by his wife, Susie, their son Johnny, his wife Stacey, and their sons Hunter and Walker, Grimes accepted his award in the chapel of Grimes Funeral Home.

“I really had hoped I would get better so that I could attend (the awards gala), but I didn’t,” Grimes said. “I appreciate you doing this.”

Grimes said he has worked in the funeral services industry since 1950 and remembers the award’s namesake.

“Edward C. Smith was a funeral director in Dallas,” Grimes said. “Being named as a recipient of this award is truly an honor.”

Grimes served as the president of the TFDA from 1979-80, is a current member and past president of the South Central Texas Funeral Directors Association and was named “Texas Funeral Director of the Year” in 2003, along with many other recognitions.

“This prestigious award, the Ed C. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented because of John’s lifetime dedication, contribution and leadership to the funeral industry,” Susie said. “It is a testament for the love and caring he has shared to the families we have served, our current and past employees, this community and funeral homes throughout Texas that have benefitted from John’s service.”

The Ed C. Smith Lifetime Achievement award was created in 2014. Grimes is the sixth recipient. To be considered, nominees must have worked as a licensed funeral director for at least 40 years.

“John considers his work a blessing,” Susie said. “He is a man of his word, a man of exceptional honor, dignity and faith. I can think of no one more deserving than John to receive this award. His love of the funeral business still shines.”

While John and Susie are still active in the funeral home, Johnny has taken on the leadership role in the family business.

Johnny said he grew up in the industry and considers his dad a positive role model and mentor.

“It’s an honor to see my dad receive this award, especially growing up in the business and learning underneath him,” Johnny said. “He molded my work ethic and this award isn’t just given to everyone. My dad is truly deserving.”