Preparing for a future in medical field

Brooke Meismer of Kerrville will attend her senior year at Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School this coming year, but she already has a firm goal that her future includes a career as a family doctor.

To further that goal along, Meismer accepted an invitation to attend the National Academy of Future Physicians & Medical Scientists at the University of Massachusetts – Lowell for three days.

“My sophomore year, I was invited to this same conference. I got a letter from Harvard University. But I had a conflict and didn’t go. This year I got three more letters asking me to go,” Meismer said. “I don’t know exactly how I was selected. I think you have to be recommended by your teachers and others; and they check all your activities and leadership positions.”

After she and her mother said yes to the invitation last fall, there was a lengthy application to return to the conference leaders.

She said there were fees and expenses, and her mother was in on all the planning as she was traveling to the Boston area with her daughter.

“And I got multiple video updates the closer it got, telling me to ‘pack this, be ready for that’,” she said.

“If a parent couldn’t come, they assigned a pair of alumna to be on duty outside the student’s hotel room to keep anybody from sneaking out at night,” Meismer said.

Parents also were invited to all the student’s sessions, held in the Tsonga Center basketball arena, a large sports arena on the college campus.

She said there was a large stage set up at one end of the floor, and students filled the seats on the other two-thirds of the floor and up both sides of the bleachers. Parents also were invited to listen from seats in the arena.

“We also got to watch on a live video feed a surgeon operating on someone for a partial knee replacement. And it was interactive and we could ask questions while the surgeons were working. That was great.” Meismer said.

She said some of their questions were about “what would happen if …” and the operation took about an hour.

“A lot of our talks were by Nobel Prize winners and Google Science winners. One of them was a girl who invented a miniature medical device when she was seven and she’s invented three more since then,” she said.

Another one was a man with a bionic eye, the “ArgusII.” He talked about how he was blind for 30 years and what he missed in all that time. He applied to be a test subject to get this bionic eye, and he talked about what it was like when he got his bionic eye and they “turned it on” the first time.

“He said it was first all in black and white, and lights and shadows. And he said he could finally touch his wife’s face without poking her in the eye.”

She said after every two speakers, there was time with the speakers for Q&A.

Some speakers were surgeons and one was a comedian, Meismer said. They ranged in age from that seventh grader to 70-year-olds. And she was already familiar with many of them as influential in their fields of study and/or celebrities.

The attendees also were inducted into The Society of the Torch and Laurel, a collegiate honor society; and she called it a head start on honors classes in high school and college.

Meismer said she met a few other students from Texas, from Pearland and Abilene, and another girl Sara Geistweidt that she already knew from home. But she also has a fairly lengthy list of new contacts now from all over the United States.

This conference was aimed at students planning to attend medical school.

She also selected the option of attending this program for college credit.

So she will be following up by writing a three- to five-page essay on her experience and how she will apply what she learned, in the future.

“Then I have to write a separate paper on a case study that they will tell me about later, and write a three- to eight-page paper on that. When I submit it, it gets graded like a college paper. It has to be graded with a C or above to get the college credit. I don’t know how much credit yet.”

She said she really enjoyed the conference, that it was fun and she learned a lot. And now that she’s attended once, she can return as one of those alumna in the future.

“I wanted to go to a program called ‘Docs Abroad’ this summer where medical students work in Vietnam following their doctors around hospitals and even get to be in the operating room. They have no expectation of privacy there, so we’d get to see lots of things. But my mom said no.”

Fun stuff

She said she and her mother rented a car and drove around some parts of the Boston area, to Constitution Beach, and neighborhoods filled with beautiful Colonial houses on every block.

She also noticed some differences from home. Neighborhood street signs also had signs that read, “Slow – blind child” or “Slow – deaf child.” And while they were told plenty of restaurants and scenic sites were within 3.2 miles from the hotel, they all took at least 20 minutes to drive to, possibly because the speed limits even on main roads were 5 mph less than here.

They’re very big on Dunkin’ Donuts, but not on Starbucks or Chick-Fil-A, she said.

Future goals

Meismer said she plans to get an undergraduate degree in college in either molecular biology or cellular biology.

After that she plans to continue her medical school education under a program called the Health Professionals Scholarship Program, offered by the military.

“They pay your living expenses and a monthly stipend and for your books,” Meismer said. “Then you pick a branch of the U.S. military services and you owe them the number of years’ service that they paid for,” she said. “I plan to go into either the Navy or the Air Force, and be a family physician for the service members and their families on a military base.

“That’s a general direction. It’s not set in stone,” she said.

Meismer said she might have gotten some ideas about this career choice by watching her older sister who works as an Emergency Room nurse at Peterson Medical Center.

She also has an older brother who’s an engineer “of some kind, in Houston.”