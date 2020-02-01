Apollo 13 alumnus takes stage, shares his experience

Gerry Griffin informed and entertained a large audience in the Schreiner University ballroom last week with stories not so much about the technology of Apollo 13 as about the people and organization that launched and then safely returned the crew of the aborted lunar landing.

“It was a heck of a team effort, not just Mission Control and the astronauts,” Griffin began.

His program was divided into sections about the buildup to Apollo 13, the Apollo 13 “problem,” dealing with the Apollo 13 problem, and the back-story of the “Apollo 13” movie, plus audience questions.

Buildup

He displayed a photo of Pres. John F. Kennedy making his now-historic speech May 5, 1961, declaring to the United States Congress that America would go to the Moon and do it in that decade.

Griffin said this was the foundation and support for the flights beginning with Mercury’s two missions in 1961, followed by the Gemini and Apollo programs, and Neil Armstrong’s landing on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

He illustrated the Mercury-Atlas rocket that put John Glenn, a crew of one, in orbit, and was part of four missions in 1962-63. The Gemini-Titan rockets launched 10 missions, two-person capsules, 1965-66.

Those and Saturn rockets launched 12 Apollo missions 1967-72; and Griffin said his illustrations were not in perspective for size. The Saturn rocket that launched Apollo flights, including 13, was 360 feet tall and correspondingly more powerful to launch the 101,261-pound spaceship and crews and increasing weight.

He said the Apollo series, flights 1-10 began with a fire in a pad test in which three astronauts died.

“It was 22 months before anyone flew again,” Griffin said. “Flights of Apollo 7-10 were Earth orbits with one lunar orbit. Flights for 11 and 12 were the successful Moon landings. We sent six manned flights to the Moon and landed twice.”

Apollo 13 ‘Problem’

“Apollo 13 started well,” Griffin said.

He said command module pilot Ken Mattingly was pulled from the crew when he was exposed to measles shortly before planned launch, because he had never had the disease.

NASA brought Jack Swigert Jr., 38, up from the back-up crew to replace Mattingly.

He joined Commander Jim Lovell Jr., 42; and Lunar Module pilot Fred W. Haise Jr., 35, on Apollo 13.

Griffin showed photos of the four flight directors in Mission Control for this, including himself. Separately in Mission Control were “Capsule Communicators,” “Cap Com” for short, the four people who talked to astronauts.

“There was no digital data. We had to talk to them for everything,” Griffin said. “Jack Lousma – who lives here, too – was on duty for that for Skylab 3.”

He illustrated on screen the command module, the cone-shaped, triangular top of most rockets; and the service module, the tubular shape attached to the bottom of the command module.

On flights for lunar landings, the lunar module was an irregular shape in two sections attached above the command module and meant to be used to descend to the lunar surface, then reconnect with the command module, and be jettisoned before re-entry.

“It’s an odd shape, and it has a thin skin. You could push a pen point through it if you pushed hard. But it didn’t have to re-enter the atmosphere in the original plans,” he said.

“They were doing fine at first. But at 200,000 miles out and about 40,000 miles from the Moon, they didn’t know it, but an oxygen tank exploded,” Griffin said.

He said separate sets of two oxygen and hydrogen tanks fed the fuel cells that produced not only electricity, but water and the oxygen for astronauts in the cabin.

“When the second of two oxygen tanks came apart, they lost the fuel cells and there was no oxygen and no water, because it destroyed the valve between them,” he said. “They turned off the Command/Service Module and had to use the Lunar module as a lifeboat. They put all three people in a two-person area; and it got very cold.”

Griffin said the major challenges were:

• Oxygen loss;

• Electrical power loss;

• Water production lost (critical; “The crew only drank 6 ounces of water per day; they all came back dehydrated.”);

• Cabin temperature fell to 38 degrees;

• The carbon dioxide removal system was destroyed.

At Mission Control in Building 30, Johnson Space Center outside Houston, the protocol was that once the power was up in the Command/ service modules, it usually was never turned off. And between the spacecraft and Mission Control, they had only voice contact.

Also in Bldg. 30 were seven staff Support Rooms with twice the number of people shown in photos of Mission Control; and a “Spacecraft Analysis Room” (SPAN) in which were very senior representatives of government, contractors, etc.

In Bldg. 45’s “Mission Evaluation Room” were engineers from the contractors and NASA, including Tom Moser, now of Kerrville, then a flight engineer.

“Communication was mostly through SPAN up to Mission Control; and people worked in four shifts. The movie made it look like Gene Krantz was there every day, 24 hours a day and never slept. Mission Control had about 30 people; SPAN had 15 at a time; and Mission Evaluation, about 90 people. And we had the carrier Iwo Jima in the Pacific to pick up our astronauts.”

The main space centers were Houston and Florida, but there were at least five others around the country.

“I compare this to an iceberg,” Griffin said, showing a color illustration, “putting 9/10s below water.”

He said the carbon dioxide removal canisters were square, fitting a square hole in the command module; and the lunar module had a round hole. When engineers built an emergency canister on the ground using only what the astronauts had available, it was square.

When the astronauts made one, it was held against a round hole partially by a bungee cord and duct tape.

Gesturing to the photo the astronauts took, Griffin said someone on the ground had to tell them in word descriptions how to build it, and, “This looked exactly like the one built on the ground. I was amazed.”

Powering up the CSM again

Griffin said they tested this previously on the ground, and it blew up in a lot of attempts.

But on April 17, 1970, “failure is not an option,” as they repeated later, and two hours before re-entry was planned, Mission Control sent the astronauts their instructions.

Power came on; they moved back into the Command Module; and began following the procedure.

On re-entry, there were fears about the condition of the heat shield, given the damage from the oxygen tank explosion. But it all worked.

Griffin showed a photograph of the flight directors standing at their consoles, eyes glued to monitors, and holding their celebratory cigars. “That’s me, and our cigars were not lit; and I have my lighter in the other hand. No one would light their cigars until the crew was picked up out of the water and on the deck of the carrier, or it would jinx them.”

President Richard Nixon came to the Command Center to congratulate the ground crew; and then to the Navy ship to personally give the astronauts Presidential Medals of Freedom, Griffin said.

‘Apollo 13’ movie

Lovell wrote a book about Apollo 13 with Jeffrey Kluger, Griffin said, and the son of a colleague took the book to Ron Howard to consider for the basis of a movie. At almost the 20th anniversary of the flight, Griffin and about a dozen others were asked to meet with Howard, plus some studio heads and a few of the actors already chosen to play starring roles.

“Ron Howard kept asking, ‘Were you scared?’ And we kept saying ‘No, we had a job to do.’ He asked, ‘Were we emotional?’ ‘No,’ we said, ‘We were young. We told ourselves, We can do this.’

“When Ron Howard left us at that meeting, I really didn’t think he’d make the movie,” Griffin said.

“Then he called me about 30 days later to say he’d be making the movie, and asked if I’d be the technical director. I said yes; and it took five months of my life.

“The control center built on a stage set at Universal was absolutely perfect,” Griffin said, down to getting back some of the heavy orange ashtrays they had, as almost everyone smoked then.

Actors Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon portrayed Lovell, Haise and Swigert respectively. Griffin said the first day the cast was on set, they all looked and dressed like 1990. The next day they had cleaned up, a la 1970.

Actor Ed Harris played a composite of four flight directors. Griffin said Harris “was intense as an actor, compared to Tom Hanks who was ‘loose as a goose’.”

“My observation was, they spent a lot of time writing the scripts; the early ones were too ‘stilted’,” he said.

The movie premiered in Houston first, for the astronauts, where Howard said he was nervous about getting their reactions. But they all thought it was great.

Audience questions

Q. How did the oxygen tank fail?

A. What they had to go on were data they collected, and astronauts’ photos of the damaged module as they jettisoned it. Griffin said the oxygen was in liquid form, and a fan inside it “stirred the ‘cryos.’ Astronauts did this; it took time, but there was a faulty relay; and it exploded.

Q. What lessons were learned?

A. Preparations with their simulations nearly every day were essential. These were run by simulation supervisors Griffin called “diabolical.” Missions were actually easier.

Q. When was the explosion in the flight?

A. Counting launch as the first minutes and hour, it was 55 hours after launch, at about 40 hours; and they landed at 142 hours.

Q. Was that duct tape in the picture?

A. Yes, and they carry that all-American gray tape in the Space Station now.

Q. What were you doing while the astronauts were on the back side of the Moon?

A. It was very quiet in the room. We were not cocky, but confident.

Q. How did you sleep while this was going on?

A. I didn’t, much. And wife Sandy added, “He didn’t come home.” He said Building 30 had a windowless room with bunk beds they could use. “You felt you might miss something. It was a hoot and it was fun. We liked the challenge. There was a feeling of accomplishment, though we went quickly on to the next project – unlike the astronauts, who went on a world tour.”

Q. Best props for the movie?

A. The ashtrays; and Bldg 30 had pneumatic tubes and carriers for messages. They found some of the real carriers.

Griffin said improvements started before the Apollo 13 crew returned. “We put pressure on ourselves. We’ve gotta do this because we said we’re going to do it. And the astronauts couldn’t stand screwing up in front of their peers.”

Q. Did Griffin ever meet the “Hidden Figures” ladies?

A. No, they worked mostly on Mercury flights at Langley, Va.

Q. What is the future and what do you think it should be?

A. Space takes commitment, and deep space exploration takes an added dimension of commitment. We had three Presidents and never lost support of Congress. And both sides talked to each other. Most of the public stayed with us. The current atmosphere is not good for this, with polarization in government and among people. But Vice President Mike Pence is leading it and heads a “Space Council.” I think low Earth orbit is going to belong to commercial business. But also “Artemis” is the name of the next NASA program, with a 2024 Moon landing. Orion is the mother-ship. Jeff Bezos offered to build the lunar lander and have NASA pay him to use it.

Q. There’s a Space Force now. What is its impact?

A. Not much. NASA’s budget is about $22 billion; and the Defense Department wastes a lot more than that.

Q. How has knowledge been collected and stored?

A. From astronauts’ and Mission Control post-reports. Griffin also received a call last week from the current flight director (a female Texas A&M grad in aerospace engineering) who wants Griffin and astronauts from deep space flights to talk to her. “This 50th anniversary is like being on a rock concert tour, and the finale is in London in May.” His wife will be attending that one, too.

Q. Is the public engaged as much as before?

A. For adults, not as much as in the Apollo missions; but young people are.

Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie welcomed the audience of about 170 people, as did Dr. Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University; and Jeff Anderson with DLI.

Anderson said this program began with a brainstorm of Tom Moser’s, and introduced Griffin.