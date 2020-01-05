Rider to run for Precinct 4 Constable

Local law enforcement officer Brad Rider has announced his candidacy for Precinct 4 Kerr County Constable.

In his formal submission, Rider said the following:

“I am proud to announce that as of Dec. 9, 2019 I, J.B. ‘Brad’ Rider, have signed up to seek the Precinct 4 Constable Position in Kerr County.

“I currently hold a Master Peace Officer License.

“I have 27 years of law enforcement experience including hundreds of hours of extensive training.

“I have worked in all areas of Law Enforcement including Patrol, Investigator, Narcotics, Administration (Captain of the Police Department), and Chief of Police.

“I love my community and have lived in Kerr County for 19 years all together, 16 of which have been in Precinct 4. The responsibility entrusted to your Constable is not and will never be taken lightly.

“Let’s continue to make Precinct 4 Kerr County a great and safer place to live!

“All prayers and support will be greatly appreciated.”