Standoff continues with murder suspect

A Kerrville women was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot Monday night and police continue a standoff situation with the suspect, who has barricaded himself inside the Rio Cinema movie theater.

According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, officers were called to the scene of the shooting at 10:23 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located a single female victim of the shooting in the store parking lot,” Lamb said. “The victim was deceased.”

Lamb said witnesses identified the suspect as Fernando Rolon, Jr., who reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

“Rolon was reported to have known the victim, who’s is not being identified at this time pending notification of her family,” Lamb said.

Shortly after the shooting, a KPD officer located Rolon’s car in the movie theater parking lot and the Bandera Highway area was cordoned off.

“Phone contact was made with Rolon, who was hiding inside the theater,” Lamb said. “Rolon stated initially that he was willing to give himself up, but after several hours, he broke off communication.”

Lamb said repeated attempts were made by KPD Special Operations Unit negotiators to re-establish contact with Rolon were ignored.

“Rolon remains barricaded inside the theater and refuses to surrender himself to law enforcement,” Lamb said. “This is an ongoing operation and we will update the public as the situation develops."

Members of the SOU team are still attempting to make contact with Rolon and hope to be able to convince him to surrender.

Law enforcement officers from all county agencies have worked through the night protecting the public from potential danger by forming the barrier between the theater and the public.

Residents of a nearby apartment complex have been notified to shelter in place.

“Please avoid the area until this situation can be brought to a safe conclusion,” Lamb said.

There was no immediate word as to how Rolon obtained access to the movie theater. Lamb said no hostages are inside with Rolon.