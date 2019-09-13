KACC celebrates 20-year history, success

During their 20th anniversary year, the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center has been looking back at important events and people in the arts organization’s history. This fall they are recognizing the people behind the names of their three art galleries.

Those galleries are named after the late James Avery, the late Aline Cornels, and Kerr County residents S.J. and Jim Derby.

A pictorial display in the Jim and S.J. Derby Gallery outlines this history and can be seen through mid-October.

Director Terri Valentine, who is now semi-retiring, and Assistant Director Al Zirkel are the spokespersons who have been running the gallery and studios; and they joined the Derbys in providing much of the following history. Lanza Teague will be the new director.

Naming rights often confer that designees were big donors and that was where the connection ended. And while all of those for whom the galleries are named have generously provided financial backing for KACC, they also have supported the center on a much deeper level.

They provided not only the original vision and inspiration, but also many hours of guidance and direction.

When necessary, they rolled up their sleeves to do the hard work that goes along with the day-to-day running of a non-profit art and cultural center.

Aline Cornels

Jim Derby said Cornel’s husband was an FBI agent during World War II and worked closely with Derby’s father in Argentina. The Cornels remained close to Jim’s parents and often visited them stateside.

When S.J. told her husband she had met an Aline Cornels, Jim made the mental connection that it must be the same Aline from years before. They soon re-established their friendship and reminisced about past times and places.

Shortly afterwards, S.J. and Jerilyn Keith were visiting with Aline Cornels about the need to raise funds for a newly established art group, the Kerr Arts & Cultural group.

Aline asked how much they would need to successfully establish the organization; and Jerilyn threw out what she assumed was an extravagant amount.

In response, Aline wrote a check approximately five times greater than that.

The KACC was then meeting and showing art in rented storefronts, so it was quite a boost to insure that the fledgling organization could continue to exist, Jim Derby said.

In 1999, the former Kerrville Post Office building, built in 1935-36, went on the market.

Jerilyn boldly approached the sellers about purchasing the building, even though the group’s bank account only contained a meager balance.

She followed this up that first approach with a visit to local jeweler James Avery. She pitched all the reasons KACC needed to buy the Post Office, and left that meeting with a check in hand for the $5,000 earnest money to purchase the building.

KACC supporters then raised the rest of the $320,000 to finalize the purchase, including donations from other members of the original Flower Arrangers group. S.J. said they also had a t-shirt with the logo “I bought the Post Office.”

Jim Derby said, ”I think it’s amazing what we’ve accomplished with this building, how it looks, the participation level. It’s a big surprise we’re still alive.”

They mentioned the annual Furniture Show; the Gourd Show inspired by Jerilyn Keith, the Hometown Crafts Teachers’ Show, input from the Camera Club, Fiber Artists, the Quilt Guild and Flower Arrangers.

S.J. said Mary Lee Tennant used to sit with the Derbys on the loading dock, to talk about, “What could we do in the gaps between other exhibits?”

He and S.J. talked about the Armadillo Trail fundraiser; and she said they started with a miniature version of the end design and discussions of “how do we do that?”

“People thought we were nuts buying the building in 2003. But the Armadillo Trail got the city’s attention,” he said.

They got commitments from 55 sponsors; and Frank Keith helped make 55 armadillos. They were displayed out in the community and then most were auctioned for the KACC. A handful are still out at various sponsors. The large prototype remains on display in the building.

Jim has a project management and construction background in civil engineering, and said he visited other galleries, foundations and museums, looking for ideas about lighting and other aspects. The KACC galleries don’t just have drywall, they have drywall backed with ¾-inch plywood, so anything that hangs, hangs securely.

Jim Derby had invested money with the Bank of the Hills, and was able to secure loans for the building through his established relationship there. He also realized, he said, that before any interior remodeling could take place, the old Post Office needed a new roof, and he covered the cost of the roof installation.

KACC then began to transform the old government building into an art gallery and cultural center, including removing the old supervisors’ gallery overhead of the first floor Post Office workspace.

“Huser Construction did the job, ‘turn-key,’ in less than three months,” Jim said, and D. J. added, “We held our first ‘Chocolate Fantasy’ the day after the last piece of the job.”

The building has a flat roof and it continues to be a problem. They replaced it again in 2000, and again in 2018-19.

Gallery names

When they moved into the building, two gallery spaces were named after the earliest benefactors to KACC, the larger space named the “Avery Gallery;” and the next-largest, the “Cornels Gallery.”

At one point the city ruled on building standards which substantially increased the remodeling budget. During a visit with Aline, Jim mentioned the financial set-back, and Aline immediately wrote a check to cover the amount needed, which was even more than her first gift to the group.

Jim Derby said the first wall finishes were wire cattle panels on which art could be hung.

In 2005, James Avery visited the KACC during their summer youth camp program. While he was excited about the program, he was distressed by the building’s interior finish. Avery approached Jim Derby to ask how much money he thought it would take to improve the building’s appearance. Derby quoted him a price, to which Avery replied, “That’s too little to do it right.” He offered to give an amount that was nearly double the quoted price.

Once renovations were completed in the galleries, another need became apparent. If the downstairs spaces were to be used, they needed an elevator installed to ADA requirements.

Jim Derby approached Avery in 2007, and each agreed to provide half the funding for the elevator installation. Separate funds were raised to cover the demolition and reconstruction necessary to insert the new elevator in the old building.

Derby Gallery

The gallery currently known as the Derby Gallery was originally called the Library. No improvements were made to this space during the other remodeling. When plans were made to finish this space, S.J. and Jim Derby gave funds needed to complete this project.

The name was changed to the Derby Gallery in light of their long history of giving to the KACC.

A final chapter in KACC’s construction history involves Sue’s Studio, the building’s only purpose-built art studio where part of the back loading dock used to be. Sue Coates became involved at KACC after her granddaughter attended a summer art camp directed by S.J. Derby. When Coates arrived one day to pick up the girl, the child exclaimed, “This has been the best day ever!”

Coates decided immediately that she would leave a bequest to KACC. In 2007 she met a premature death in a one-car accident. Her generous gift resulted in the building of the studio space which bears her name.