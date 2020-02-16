Peterson Health updates on Coronavirus

Peterson Health is aware of the recent outbreak in Wuhan City, China of a novel (new) coronavirus.

While Kerr and surrounding counties are considered a low-risk area, Peterson Health is working hand-in-hand with valued community partners to include the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, local law enforcement, EMS, and local school districts.

All of the aforementioned entities have a role in keeping the community informed and safe. Peterson, as the regional healthcare resource, is taking strong steps to serve as the hub of communication.

According to Pam Burton, infection prevention RN for Peterson Health, “Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. There are several known coronaviruses that infect people and usually only cause mild respiratory disease, such as a common cold. However, there are at least two previously identified coronaviruses that have caused severe disease; Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus.”

Burton encourages people to protect themselves by avoiding contact with sick people, wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, do not travel while sick, and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Peterson Health will continue to monitor and collect all resources from the AHA, CDC, TDSHS, other hospitals and health organizations, and work closely with Kerr area health partners to keep the public updated and informed.

For more information and updates on Peterson’s preparedness, contact either of the following personnel: Infection Prevention – Pam Burton, R.N., 258-7448; Communications – Lisa Winters, Director of Marketing and Community Relations 258-7628.