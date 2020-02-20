DES students focused on plastic pollution study

The fourth grade Mustang Robotics team at Daniels Elementary School is trying to wrangle plastic pollution one water bottle at a time, a big problem with single-use plastic bottles that they say has negatively impacted the beauty and health of the global and local communities.

Their observations include that in 2016, people around the globe consumed the contents of 400 billion plastic water bottles, which the youngsters say is equivalent to 1 million plastic water bottles every second.

The students say they see single-use plastic water bottle pollution literally everywhere – including their playground, near the Guadalupe River, on the sides of the roads, in parking lots, at soccer and baseball fields.

They said the average person uses 217 water bottles per year; and the student population at DES uses about 21,000 in a year.

The eight Robotics Team members, under the leadership of DES teacher Elizabeth Wrase, are Olivia Wrase, Lola Gutierrez, Abby Martinez, Em Garrett, Addison Wrase, Madeline Scogin, Eli Hughes and Hudson Cowart.

This robotics team said they worked with Tara Bushnoe from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, with Grant Terry from the City of Kerrville Water Treatment Plant, with David Barrera from the city’s Public Works Recycling Division, and with the organization BottleFillingStations.com, to better understand how this problem affects the Kerrville area community.

They said they even reached out to other schools across the United States.

Locally, the team presented a plan for a water bottle refill station to Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust.

“He has approved the installation of water bottle refill stations at all four elementary schools, the new middle school and the high school,” said Garrett. “The high school ‘station’ has even been installed already. This will dramatically cut down on the need for single-use water bottles.”

Garrett also said, after presenting their idea to the community, the Riverside Nature Center in Kerrville has written a grant to receive a refill station at their center and at added locations around town including the River Trail.

In their coordinated team presentation, they even have a song they sing a cappella.

Scogin said their design for a water bottle refill station has hands-free operation. Each person just has to place their bottle under the sensor and let it fill.

She said the filler station uses a filter so the person knows he or she is getting clean, healthy water. And a digital ticker tells users the number of 20-ounce plastic bottles saved from landfills.

Bottle-cap artwork

Addison Wrase said they know they need to do more to spread awareness, so they designed and printed an original sticker that can be put on reusable water bottles or wherever a person chooses.

“We colored the design and included Lupe the Guadalupe bass since it is native to our community,” she said. “And the background is bottle cap artwork that we made.

“The students have been selling their originally designed stickers around town for $1 each; and the proceeds have allowed them to buy 400 refillable water bottles for our school.”

Scott Loveland from the city’s Public Works Department was so impressed with the students’ artwork and enthusiasm that he emailed Wrase to tell her everybody there loves their stickers and asked to purchase 100-plus of them to hand out to customers at their Water Billing desk at City Hall.

“They would make great information and education material to help with our ‘public awareness’ programs,” Loveland said.

In another show of support, Becky Etzler at RNC told Wrase that the RNC participates in a 24-hour online giving platform for nonprofits called the “Big Give.” This year, Etzler said, the RNC is going to ask for funds for water refill stations, including one for the RNC campus.

“Then if funding allows, we will donate refill stations around town, following student recommendations,” Etzler told Wrase, and asked her opinion on this plan.

Community event

The students have been invited to share their bottle cap and sticker artwork at a community event hosted at Pop Art Hair Studio in the 200 block of Clay Street at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

The students’ full-size multi-colored art piece is an underwater scene of waves and bubbles with the Guadalupe bass in the center.

Students made it from bottle and jar caps they collected from various flavors of Coke, Gatorade, apple juice, peanut butter, Sprite, Dasani, and a variety of bottled water products.

Other project events

Addison Wrase said San Saba Cap Company also donated 100 refillable water bottles for every fourth-grader at Daniels to have one.

Hughes described how they also created the large piece of artwork from lots of plastic bottle and jar caps.

“It brings awareness to the issue that our community is using too many single-use plastic bottles,” Hughes said. “We showed our artwork, and our sticker; and a team designed and created an ‘interactive bottle cap magnetic board’ at a Little Seed Art Festival in Kerrville, and told the community about our work to fight against single-use plastic.”

Little Seed Festivals are smaller “pop-up” versions of Big Seed festivals, held all over Kerrville in various locations. These two-hour events increase opportunity for performer engagement, and help spread the love of art, film, and music in unexpected places.

And the most recent thing the team did was to write a book they can share with others. The title is “The ABCs of Taking Care of Earth.” They already have donated some of the books outside their school.

The students said they wanted to focus on important ways to help their community.

Other robotics events

For the fourth grade Mustang Robotics team, the championship level of First Lego League competition is on Sunday, March 8, at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

The team will be traveling to the competition by bus with Wrase for that day; and parents are invited to meet the team at the university for this competition.

After this team was chosen from among about 40 student applicants the end of last school year, they started work in August 2019. They practice every Wednesday after school.

In previous competitions, Kerrville ISD had four elementary teams plus one each from BT Wilson Sixth Grade and Hal Peterson Middle School. The Daniels team is the youngest of the competitors.