Tivy Band alumni invited to perform

Tivy High School boasts many proud traditions. Among them is a long legacy of alumni involvement in the school. Also among them is a strong band program.

This year, the two are coming together.

Head Band Director Roxanne Vickers has invited alumni of the Tivy Fighting Antler Marching Band to join current and future band students in the bleachers and on the field at the home game against Lockhart on Nov. 1.

More than 50 years of the band program will be represented and there is always room for more.

Practices will be at the Tivy High School marching pad, located at the north end of campus at 3250 Loop 534 in Kerrville, from 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 31 and from 3:45-4:45 p.m. before the game on Nov. 1.

Join the bands for one or both practices.

Those interested in taking part can sign up with their name, instrument, email address, and shirt size at the Tivy HS Band Alumni Facebook page on line at www.facebook.com/TivyHSBandAlumni.