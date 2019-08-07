Gearing up for school

Though classes have not started for the new school year, the Salvation Army has been preparing for its annual “back to school” activities including registering youngsters for its after-school programs.

The purpose of the “Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville” at the Salvation Army is to help community children ages five through 17 to build great futures.

The club offers an afternoon snack, homework assistance, and programming and daily activities from the six core club areas – life skills, education, character development sports and fitness, recreation, the arts, and spiritual development.

Captains David and Beth Swyers, Operations Manager Molly Putnam and the Boys & Girls Club assigned leaders keep in mind the goals of an outcome-driven club experience for youth, emphasizing academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.

Their staff is trained in CPR and First Aid.

The program is held Monday through Friday with drop-off times 3-6:30 p.m.

Local elementary school buses drop off at the Kroc and pick up children at Ingram Elementary School, BT Wilson Sixth Grade Campus in Kerrville, and Peterson Middle School in Kerrville.

The registration fee (now that the main registration dates are past) is $40 for late registration, plus $125 per month per child.

They also have applications at the Kroc Center for scholarships that may be awarded for youth programs based on financial need.

As part of the daily programming, the Torch Club is the “student council” of the Boys & Girls Club, providing opportunities for members to gain leadership skills and service experience.

In addition, on Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., “Club 3:16” is a Bible-based curriculum similar to scouting programs. The children learn life skills and character building through lessons and activities; and earn badges upon completion.

Also, the Salvation Army and the Search Institute have a partnership called the “Youth Asset Development Institute,” or YADI. Each month the students in the Boys & Girls Club will focus on one or two special assets.

Official registration dates for the After School Program were on a Wednesday and Saturday in late July.

Parents should call the Salvation Army at 315-5762 as soon as possible to ask if any openings remain.

BGC Director is Deanna Blevins, and her direct phone number is 315-5768; and assistant director is Elaina Beard who can be reached at 315-5795.

School supply drive

In July, the public was asked to purchase backpacks, school supply items for various grade levels and a new pair of school shoes, to be given to qualifying families last Saturday.

Operations Manager Molly Putnam and Salvation Army Capt. Beth Swyers said they prepared 257 school-bus-shaped tags for registered children; and they were displayed in three places around Kerrville, the Kroc Center lobby, at Billy Gene’s Restaurant and at the Ashley Home Store.

The information on each tag included the student’s first name, school name, grade for the 2019-20 school year, and shoe size.

Stapled to each tag was the school supply list specified by that school and grade level, and instructions to the donor about returning the new filled backpack and new pair of shoes to the Kroc Center.

When all the “adopted” backpacks with pairs of shoes were turned in to the Kroc Center, Swyers said they had 40 children left on the list, and spent organization funds to buy the needed supplies and shoes for those children.

Last week a small crew of Salvation Army volunteers and staff members lined up at tables full of new school supplies to fill the remaining backpacks, referring to the Kerrville ISD school supply lists for the grade levels that they taped onto the table top for reference.

Swyers stood among the rows of filled and unfilled backpacks, handing over incomplete ones and reminding the volunteers what grade level each child will be in.

She also was checking off the completed ones and making sure each was “filed” on the floor with each family’s group of numbered and filled packs for registered children.

“Getting a school child a new pair of shoes got more complicated this year when the Payless shoe store closed. We had to reach out to Walmart to ask them to stock extra kids’ shoes, to be prepared for more people shopping for kids’ shoes there,” said Putnam.

Filled backpacks were returned to the Kroc Center on Holdsworth Drive with the extra identification tag by July 28.

Distribution of supplies was scheduled at the annual “Back to School Bash,” on Aug. 3.

Kerr County parents were given opportunities to apply for assistance with backpacks, school supplies, and shoes for children in grades pre-K-12 in Kerr County schools, the last time on July 12.

Through the generous donations and support of the community, the Salvation Army has been able to provide assistance to more than 600 children in some years.

For information, contact the Salvation Army Social Services office at 257-3620, or Putnam at 315-5753.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been supporting those in need in God’s name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States.

Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.

