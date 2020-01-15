‘State of the City’ all about relationships

Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel opened his presentation at the recent “2020 State of the City” luncheon last week with a declaration that the state of the city “is really all about relationships – the council to our citizens, city staff to our citizens and customers, city staff to the council – all of us working together for the benefit of Kerrville.”

Speaking before a large group of community and business leaders at the luncheon at the Inn of the Hills, sponsored by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, McDaniel cited energy here like never before, and a positive “can do” spirit that flows through all the relationships Mayor Bill Blackburn lauded in his introduction of McDaniel, as the event started.

Blackburn

Blackburn told the audience that he “got on a moving train in 2018” when he took office, calling it a great learning experience when many parts of the Kerrville 2050 plan were already being formed.

Blackburn said he recently talked to middle school students and emphasized to them the importance of listening, leadership, keeping the “big picture” in mind, and compassion. He said those same attributes are part of the city’s plans in Kerrville 2050; and said he’s found they also are consistent with the synergy with Kerrville ISD, Schreiner University and other entities.

The mayor said these same relationships have resulted in a meeting recently at the Doyle School Community Center about the “New Hope” grant and the ways that money will benefit that community.

He also said he really likes the City of Kerrville staff and how they serve citizens. He told a story about seeing an “old guy” (and adding he really knows “old”) who made his slow way to the front of City Hall to a bench, and was helped by a Utility Department staffer who saw him through her window and went outside to give him one-on-one customer service.

About City Council, Blackburn said, “Council members listen to people with respect” because they also like and respect each other first.”

“You’d be surprised, but the mayor has limited authority” he told the crowd.

Blackburn introduced McDaniel as “a bulldog on implementing Kerrville 2050” and saying the city manager is so intent on this that he got the mayor socks that say Kerrville 2050 for all to see.

McDaniel

The city manager said what started the Kerrville 2050 Plan happened two years ago in the same Inn of the Hill Conference Center room when they first launched the plan.

“When Kerrville 2050 was adopted in June of 2018, the community accomplished something that has never before been attempted – the creation of a common vision and direction by the community, for the community.”

He said city staff and council and other boards and commissions are now accomplishing that vision in real, tangible ways.

He said there has been and will be disagreements and debate at times on how this vision will be achieved; and everyone will not agree with everything in the plan. But he sees clear vision, positive direction and growing momentum.

McDaniel said since adoption of Kerrville 2050, more than 144 separate actions have been taken by City Council to execute parts of the plan; and added actions by staff to advance the plan as well.

He said he would outline accomplishments, what’s in progress and what is next in 2020; and donned his Kerrville 2050 ball cap and invited all attending to claim theirs on the tables.

The plan’s Vision Statement was displayed, and McDaniel asked all audience members at the luncheon who served on the Steering Committee and subcommittees to stand and be recognized for their work.

He said they got to the Vision statement after surveys, open houses, a half-day community retreat and Steering Committee work.

“Vibrant, welcoming and inclusive” is the first section; and McDaniel discussed citizen involvement on 17 city boards and commissions. Of those, he said the Senior Services Advisory Committee, Kerrville 2050 Code Review Committee, and Mayor’s Task Force on Workforce Housing are new, and the Main Street Advisory Board reinstated.

He also reminded the audience about their biannual citizen survey, a new Neighborhood Enhancement Team, and new city app, in addition to traditional and social media.

Natural environment

The next section was about respecting and protecting the natural environment here, and a short video of Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman was displayed, discussing this topic.

McDaniel’s list ranged from a new River Trail Master Plan and an extension of the trail to SU (where he said concrete was being poured as he spoke), to less public projects such as a long-range water supply plan, and a new major groundwater/ASR well.

He also mentioned examining the feasibility and funding for a possible public-private partnership for a new boating center on Nimitz Lake.

With regard to tourism, McDaniel showed a chart of the rise in hotel occupancy tax revenue 2010-19, while acknowledging Kerrville is “still more of a weekend market.”

Economic growth

On attracting more economic growth and developments, McDaniel displayed a short video of Councilwoman Kim Clarkson speaking from in front of the new HEB store construction.

McDaniel talked about regional retail; improving the city development process with code rewrites, adoption of the city’s first-ever drainage master plan, extending Olympic Drive to Loop 534 as part of KISD’s construction of the new Hal Peterson Middle School; and what he called “actively working on a possible new full-service hotel and conference center.” On that last topic, McDaniel said they will know this year if this is a “go” or “no go.”

Another chart showed major employers, job totals and an estimate that those numbers will increase by about 690 more, the next year. He briefly listed where new jobs might or will come from, including Hobby Lobby, the HEB expansion, Harbor Freight, Cane’s and the possible Marriott.

Others will be in growth of existing businesses and industry.

Another chart tracked property values 2010-2020; and yet another, increases in sale tax revenues.

Prosperity, personal enrichment, intellectual growth

This section was introduced in a video of Councilman Gary Cochrane standing on the SU campus.

He and McDaniel talked about the new Town & Gown Agreement, KISD’s bond issue success, and completion of a housing study. McDaniel talked about The Landing on Spur 98, and Vintage Heights on State Hwy. 16; and showed charts about home construction costs, saying the city is working to do this in a way to preserve this small-town culture.

A short video was shown with Councilwoman Judy Eychner speaking from near the Arcadia Theater downtown and also commenting on the KUTS proposal and the Doyle Community Center and surrounding area.

McDaniel discussed the future of the A.C. Schreiner home, downtown parking garage repairs and enhancements, and new funding for neighborhood sidewalks and street lighting as part of “preserving small-town charm.”

He outlined a separate section on the shortage of workforce housing as “the most important issue facing our economic future.”

We have an obvious shortage, he said, and added, “Simply put, we must be willing to incentivize workforce housing, both for sale and rental property, to make sure that the people who work here can live here.”

He included a chart of “housing units by year structure built,” noting building housing units was strong for five decades, but had a major decline in 2009; and said the city still has not recovered that level of the economy.

He illustrated FY19 home sales by price range, and talked about current potential demand for rental units and homes for sale, and the emphasis on moderate-priced rentals.

Closing thoughts

“Change will come, but with Kerrville 2050, the community will be in the driver’s seat,” McDaniel said. “Even if we do not want change, it will occur. Kerrville 2050 is all about having a 30-year plan to realize the community’s vision in the midst of that change.”

He said this vision is as much for future generations in the city as for current citizens; and that he is blessed to serve one of the finest City Councils and city staffs he has ever worked for, in 33 years in this career.