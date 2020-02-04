City warns, advises of freezing temperatures to occur overnight

With freezing temperatures in the forecast, the City of Kerrville would like to offer homeowners and area businesses a few reminders about properly preparing for the winter weather. Most importantly, remember to protect pipes, plants, pets and people.

Protect your Pipes

One of the most common hazards in Kerrville is freezing run-off from irrigation systems, so please remember to turn those systems off now before they become a liability. When water from spray irrigation systems run off onto sidewalks and roadways, the resulting black ice can cause major problems for both drivers and pedestrians.

Residents are also asked to keep a close eye on plumbing. Although it rarely gets cold enough to cause harm to pipes in the Kerrville area, it's important to know the steps you can take to help protect your pipes from freezing or bursting. Investing a little time or money now could prevent costly plumbing repairs later.

In very cold weather, ice can form in plumbing that is exposed to cold air. This can cause a blockage and excessive water pressure, ultimately causing the pipe to burst. In order to avoid this you should properly seal any openings where cold air can reach unprotected water pipes, like outside faucets. Cold winds can also speed up the freezing process, so residents are advised to cover exposed pipes with foam or fiberglass insulation sleeve - the thicker the better.

In cases when there's no internal heat, or if there are extended freezing temperatures, leave cabinet doors open under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warmer room air to circulate around pipes. While not preferred, you can let faucets drip slowly to keep water flowing through the pipes. Ice might still form, but an open faucet allows water to escape.

Protect your Plants

Bring potted plants inside or store in a garage to provide protection and warmth. Cover outdoor plants with a frost cloth, sheet or other material that allows the plants to breathe. Spreading two to three inches of mulch can help protect roots of plants and trees. Be sure to water your plants as the water in the ground keeps the roots from getting frost damage.

Take a look at the trees in your yard and trim any weak branches that could potentially break, causing damage to people, power lines, homes or vehicles.

Protect your Pets

Bring pets indoors or to a warm enclosure out of the elements. For larger animals, provide proper shelter, blankets and extra straw to keep warm. Provide fresh, clean water for your pet every day. Outdoor pets need to consume 25 to 50 percent more calories than usual to keep their energy levels up.

Protect People

Keep warm and stay inside if possible on very cold days. If you need to go out, dress in layers and wear hats, gloves and an appropriate coat. The elderly and very young are more

susceptible to cold weather. Check on family and loved ones if they live alone.

Heater Safety Tips

Residents are reminded not to bring heating devices into the home that are intended for outdoor use, such as propane and charcoal barbecues; other cooking equipment, such as propane cookers; natural gas or wood burning outdoor fire places; or outdoor patio heaters, as these items produce deadly carbon monoxide.

It is recommended that individuals use electric space heaters with an automatic shut off switch and a non-glowing heating element to stay warm. Additionally, please remember to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that could catch on fire, such as drapes, bedding and furniture. Never leave children or pets unattended near a space heater. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure everyone in your home knows how to use them. Ensure all smoke detectors have new batteries and are in working order.

The City of Kerrville hopes these tips will help residents keep warm and stay safe!

For more information, contact Stuart Cunyus, public information officer, at (830) 258-1116, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.