Meismer, Davis named OLH Royalty

Posted: Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:22 pm

The students, staff and alumni at Our Lady of the Hills celebrated Homecoming 2019 Friday night at Hawks Field by naming seniors Brooke Meismer and Cody Davis as Homecoming Queen and King, respsectively.

The ceremony took place during the Hawks' 57-35 win over Medina.

Congratulations to this year's OLH Royalty.

